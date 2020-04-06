ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Digital Web Sovereign (MT5)

[Subtitle: Ichimoku Trend Grid | ATR Dynamic Web | Basket Profit]

Introduction Most Grid systems fail for one reason: They fight the trend until the account blows up. Digital Web Sovereign is engineered to fix this flaw. It is not a blind grid machine. It acts as a "Sovereign" ruler, only engaging the market when backed by the powerful Ichimoku Cloud. It deploys "The Web" (Dynamic Grid) to catch price corrections, but features a critical Kill-Switch: it automatically STOPS adding grid orders if the main trend is broken. This safety feature separates professional tools from high-risk gambling bots.

Trading Strategy The system operates on a phased logic to ensure safety and profitability:

Phase 1 - Trend Scan: Validates the major trend using the Ichimoku Kumo (Cloud). It only buys above the cloud and sells below it. Phase 2 - Precision Entry: Uses Bollinger Bands and RSI to identify optimal pullback entries within the trend. Phase 3 - The Web (Recovery): If the market moves against the entry, intelligent recovery orders are placed based on ATR spacing (volatility-adjusted) rather than fixed pips. Phase 4 - Harvest: Closes the entire basket of trades when the total profit reaches InpTargetProfitUSD .

Key Features

Trend-First Architecture: Strictly obeys the Ichimoku Cloud. It turns Grid Trading into a safer, trend-following strategy.

Trend Break Safety Protocol: Unique Feature. If the price crashes through the Ichimoku Cloud (Trend Reversal), the EA stops adding new orders to prevent runaway drawdown.

Dynamic ATR Spacing: Grid distance adapts to market volatility. The web expands in volatile markets and tightens in calm ones.

Basket Profit Management: Focuses on campaign victory. Once the total profit target is hit (e.g., $100), all trades are closed instantly.

Sovereign Dashboard: A transparent, high-end UI panel displays the current Market Trend, Grid Status, and Live Basket P/L.

Recommendations

Timeframe: H1 or H4 (Recommended for reliable trend signals).

Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).

Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread or Standard.

Minimum Balance: $1000 recommended for grid strategies.

Input ParametersPlease check the following settings to customize the EA:

=== 1. SOVEREIGN RISK === InpBaseRiskUSD : Risk allocated for the initial trade (used to calc Lot size). InpTargetProfitUSD : Dollar target to close the entire basket (Harvest). InpMaxDrawdownUSD : Emergency Stop . Closes all trades if this loss level is reached.

=== 2. THE WEB GRID === InpMaxGridOrders : Maximum number of orders allowed in a basket (e.g., 5). InpGridDistATR : Distance between grid orders based on ATR (e.g., 1.0 ATR). InpGridMartingale : Volume multiplier for the next order.

=== 3. STRATEGY CORE === InpIchi_Tenkan / Kijun / Senkou : Ichimoku Cloud settings. InpATRPeriod : Period for volatility calculation.

=== 4. SYSTEM === InpMagicNumber : Unique ID for the EA. InpMaxSpreadPoints : Max spread allowed for entry.



Installation Guide

Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh. Drag the EA onto an H1 or H4 chart. Adjust InpTargetProfitUSD and InpBaseRiskUSD to match your capital. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.