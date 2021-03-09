Gold Action EAI
- Experts
- Ivan Pochta
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 20
Gold Action EAI is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 and M15 timeframes. The Expert Advisor is based on classic Price Action Momentum logic, without indicator overload and without attempting to predict the market using “black box” models. Decisions are made exclusively from price behavior: momentum, range breakout, and confirmation of trend initiation.
Fully automated operation on M5 and M15
You do not need to configure anything. Simply attach Gold Action EAI to the XAUUSD chart on the M5 and/or M15 timeframes, and the system will automatically:
- read market structure
- search for momentum
- analyze range breakout
- open trades only when a trend is beginning to form
The EA does not place frequent trades — it waits for truly meaningful moments when the market transitions from a flat structure into a trending phase.
The trend nature of gold — the foundation of the strategy
Gold is one of the most trending instruments in the market. The Gold Action EAI algorithm is specifically adapted to:
- detect early trend impulses
- evaluate range structure
- enter on breakout from accumulation zones
- hold positions until a full trend move forms
Risk–Reward 1:3 — the key advantage
All trades are structured to maintain a minimum 1:3 Risk–Reward ratio. Even with a low trading frequency, this provides excellent mathematical expectancy:
even a few successful trades can generate capital growth while risks remain controlled.
The system is safe and disciplined:
- no overtrading
- no over-optimization
- no indicator dependency
- no martingale or lot escalation
Momentum logic as the core of the system
Gold Action EAI trades market momentum — the cleanest and most reliable signal in conditions of high volatility. Momentum appears when liquidity enters the market, a major participant pushes the price, and the trend strengthens. On gold, this occurs regularly, making the momentum approach stable, repeatable, and statistically reliable.
Strict control of every trade
Gold Action EAI does NOT use Martingale, Grid, Averaging, or any form of lot scaling. Each trade has fixed risk parameters: Stop Loss to protect capital, Take Profit to lock results, and Trailing Stop to follow the trend. Risk is strictly controlled and identical for every trade.
Gold Action EAI is:
- pure Price Action logic
- designed for gold (XAUUSD)
- momentum entries on range breakout
- minimal signals, maximum precision
- Risk–Reward 1:3
- strict risk control
- no martingale, no grid, no averaging
- instant plug-and-play operation without configuration