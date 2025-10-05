AI Xauusd Scapling
- Experts
- Christian Villen Fajardo
- Versione: 1.8
- Attivazioni: 5
AI Gold Scalping Power – Multi-TF RSI+EMA Scalper
🚀 Advantages
-
Dual Trading Modes – Automatically switches between Trend Mode (catching strong moves) and Range Mode (taking advantage of sideways markets).
-
High Probability Entries – Combines RSI, EMA, candlestick patterns, support/resistance, Bollinger Bands, and volume filters for precise signals.
-
Multi-Timeframe Analysis – Confirms trades across M5, M15, and M30 charts to avoid false signals.
-
Smart Risk Management – Built-in Stop Loss, Take Profit, ATR-based adaptive targets, and trailing stop protect profits.
-
Structure Filter – Identifies market structure (Higher Highs/Lows vs. Lower Highs/Lows) for stronger trade confirmation.
-
Fully Automated – Once attached, the EA manages entries, exits, SL/TP, and trailing stops without manual intervention.
⚙️ Key Features
-
RSI + EMA Strategy – Combines momentum (RSI) with trend direction (EMA cross).
-
Trend Mode – Larger targets (200 pips TP / 100 pips SL by default).
-
Range Mode – Uses ATR-based adaptive SL/TP when the market is sideways.
-
Candlestick Pattern Filter – Detects Engulfing and Pin Bar signals for better accuracy.
-
Support & Resistance Detection – Avoids bad entries near strong zones.
-
Bollinger Bands Confirmation – Adds extra validation for reversal trades.
-
Optional Volume Filter – Confirms signals only when tick volume supports the move.
-
Automatic Trade Management – Magic Number, trailing stop, and dynamic box drawing on chart for risk/reward visualization.
🏆 Why Traders Choose This EA
-
Works on Gold (XAUUSD) and other volatile instruments.
-
Designed for scalping and intraday trading.
-
Protects capital with multiple safety layers.
-
Adapts to both trending and ranging markets.
-
Easy to set up with adjustable parameters for every trader’s style.