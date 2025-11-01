Pips Architects
- Versione: 1.3
- Aggiornato: 1 novembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
Pips Architect — Intelligent Algorithmic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader
📌 Description
Pips Architect is a fully automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 4/5. It leverages time series analysis and dynamic modeling to identify trade opportunities without relying on external indicators. This self-sufficient logic allows the EA to adapt to changing market conditions with minimal user intervention.
Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Pips Architect offers a reliable tool for consistent and efficient trading with high customization potential.
⚙️ Key Features
-
✅ 100% automated trading — no manual intervention required
-
✅ Real-time market data processing
-
✅ Built-in risk and money management system
-
✅ Support for both market and pending orders (including virtual)
-
✅ Multi-currency capability with proper setup
-
✅ Customizable trend and countertrend logic
-
✅ Modular design with logging, trailing, breakeven, and signal filters
💼 Recommendations
For optimal performance, a minimum deposit of $1,000 is recommended. When trading multiple symbols, adjust risk and volume settings for each instrument individually.
🔧 Input Parameters (fully configurable)
📁 General:
-
SetupFilling — order filling method
-
Magic — unique identifier for order tracking
-
MinimalTF — minimum allowed time frame
-
TypeOrder — execution mode (real/virtual)
-
CommentOrders — custom comments for trades
-
Commission — commission and spread consideration
💰 Capital & Risk:
-
StartLot , PercentRisk , LimitMaxLot — volume and risk control
-
SelfMarginLevel — automatic margin level calculation
-
CatchingGenerVolume — dynamic lot sizing method
🔄 Order Grid Logic:
-
GN_START / GN_FINAL — order grid range
-
GridStepMin — minimum step between orders
-
LimitTrades — max number of active trades
-
TypeSeria , SeriaTrendBuyOn , SeriaAntyTrendSellOn — grid series type and direction
⏳ Pending Orders:
-
PendingLevelStartBuy/Sell — activation levels
-
PendingTakeProfit / StopLoss — target levels
-
PendingTrailingOn — pending order trailing
🛡️ Trailing & Protection:
-
RealTrailingOn , RealBreakeven , RealTrailingStart / Stop — trailing and breakeven logic
-
VirtualTakeProfit / StopLoss — target levels for virtual orders
📘 Logging & Signals:
-
FileLogCommonOn , LogginingMetod , LogLevelPrint — logging controls
-
LengthSignal , FixationSignal , DeviationSignal — signal filter settings
📊 Advantages
-
No third-party indicators required
-
Compatible with timeframes from M5 and above
-
Efficient in both trending and ranging markets
-
Scalable for different trading strategies
-
Built-in protections against high spreads and requotes
📌 Conclusion
Pips Architect is a powerful algorithmic trading solution tailored for modern forex markets. With its modular architecture, high adaptability, and support for both real and virtual order execution, it provides a versatile and professional tool for algorithmic traders.
Before using the EA on a live account, it is strongly recommended to test your configuration in the strategy tester or on a demo account to ensure optimal settings.