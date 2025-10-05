🧠 Restea — Volatility-Adaptive RSI Expert Advisor

Trade smarter with volatility-adaptive RSI logic

Restea dynamically adjusts your Stop Loss and Take Profit using the market’s heartbeat

⚙️ Core Strategy Logic

1️⃣ RSI-Based Smart Entries

BUY: When RSI moves to or below 30

When RSI moves to or below SELL: When RSI moves to or above 70

When RSI moves to or above Adaptive Logic: Even catches volatility within the neutral (30–70) zone using sentiment-based RSI logic.

2️⃣ ATR-Based Risk and Reward

Uses Daily ATR (14) as the volatility reference.

as the volatility reference. Take Profit: 3× ATR

3× ATR Stop Loss: 1× ATR

1× ATR Trailing Stop Trigger: Activates after +1× ATR profit.

Activates after +1× ATR profit. Trailing Distance: Follows price by 0.7× ATR (locks in 70% of profit).

3️⃣ Volatility Adaptive System

Auto-adjusts SL , TP , and Trailing Stop to market volatility.

, , and to market volatility. Works on FOREX, XAUUSD (Gold), Indices, and Crypto pairs





🧩 Key Features

Works on any timeframe or symbol

No martingale, no grid, no risky recovery logic

ATR-based SL protects during high volatility

Dynamic trailing stop locks profit automatically

RSI precision entries for logical reversals and continuation signals

Lightweight and efficient — great for multi-chart setups

Recommended settings

RSI Period = 14

RSI Levels = 70 / 30

ATR Period = 14

Lot Size = 0.01

Max Positions = 1 - 3

📈 Performance Profile

Metric Description Risk/Reward Ratio 1:3 Trade Duration Intraday to Multi-Day Ideal Pairs XAUUSD, BTCUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NAS100 Timeframes M15 – H4



👥 Best For

✅ Traders who want RSI precision entries

✅ Intraday or swing traders

✅ Those who prefer clear, rule-based logic

✅ Anyone who wants volatility-based SL/TP management without micromanaging

⚙️ EA Type

Type: Trend & Volatility Adaptive (RSI + ATR)

Account Type: Hedging

Method: RSI / ATR hybrid strategy

No: Martingale, Grid, Arbitrage, or News trading



