Forex Pulse Detector MT5

>>> BLACK FRIDAY: -60% OFF!  - Promo price: $68 / Regular price $169 <<< - The promotion will end soon!

Forex Pulse Detector – The 3-in-1 Trading Powerhouse

Forex Pulse Detector is a one-of-a-kind expert advisor (EA) that combines three powerful trading functionalities in a single system:

1. Fully Automated Trading
2. Manual Trading Capability
3. AI-Driven Signal Execution

That’s why we proudly call it a “3-in-1 Trading System.”

Developed to capitalize on market impulses, Forex Pulse Detector is equipped with multiple built-in indicator sets that help it accurately detect potential market reversals. These market conditions are precisely what many traders seek—opportunities for capturing extra pips with precision.


Broad Compatibility Across Pairs

Our research team has conducted extensive analysis of current market behavior and uncovered a valuable insight: the reversal behavior exploited by Forex Pulse Detector is common across many currency pairs—not just a few.


This makes the EA highly versatile and compatible with a wide range of forex pairs.

Currently, Forex Pulse Detector officially supports:

  • GBPUSD (default optimized settings)
  • EURGBP (.set file available)
  • EURUSD (.set file available)


Our developers are actively testing and optimizing the EA for additional currency pairs. Support for more pairs will be added in future updates.


Optimized for the M15 Timeframe

Forex Pulse Detector is designed to work best on the M15 timeframe, providing a higher frequency of trading opportunities and faster potential profits.


While some may argue that lower timeframes reduce accuracy, Forex Pulse Detector’s sophisticated algorithms are most effective in this environment, delivering reliable performance where other EAs may struggle.

Explore the Backtests and Live Results sections to see real proof of the EA's performance.


The 3-in-1 Trading System Explained

1. Fully Automated Trading


Forex Pulse Detector is powered by a highly advanced and intelligent algorithm. It leverages several well-known technical indicators such as:

  • Heiken Ashi
  • Commodity Channel Index (CCI)
  • Moving Averages  
  • ...and others.


In addition to using these indicators, the EA performs complex mathematical calculations based on price action and market conditions before opening trades.
The result is a highly precise and strategic trading approach that manages positions intelligently to extract maximum profit from the market.

2. Manual Trading with Hybrid Support

Thanks to its Hybrid System, traders also have the option to manually open trades using simple BUY and SELL buttons.

Once a trade is placed, Forex Pulse Detector takes over—managing it with the same intelligent system used for automated trades.

Many traders can sense when the market is about to reverse but often struggle with trade management. That’s where the Hybrid System steps in—helping manual traders achieve better outcomes through automated trade handling.

3. AI-Driven Signal Execution

Forex Pulse Detector now includes an innovative feature: real-time execution of AI-generated trading signals.

This next-gen enhancement combines the predictive power of artificial intelligence with the precision of our automated trading system, delivering:

  • Increased trade frequency
  • Improved accuracy
  • Enhanced precision in execution
  • Overall optimized performance and profitability


AI technology opens the door to smarter decision-making and limitless trading potential.

This feature is completely FREE for all users.

Note: AI signal execution can be toggled on or off within the EA settings. You can even set the EA to trade only based on AI signals if preferred.


Also Available for MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Click here to check the MT5 version!


Supported Currency Pairs

  • GBPUSD (default optimized settings)
  • EURGBP
  • EURUSD


.Set files for EURGBP and EURUSD are available on the blog. Check below to find the link for the blog!


Recommended Settings

  • Timeframe: M15
  • Backtesting: “Every Tick” for high accuracy
  • Fast Backtesting: M1 Open Price


Top Features of Forex Pulse Detector:

  • Fully Automated: 100% hands-free operation
  • Manual Trading Support: Hybrid System for manual control
  • AI Signal Integration: Unique AI-powered trading capability
  • Advanced Money Management: Intelligent lot sizing and risk control
  • Loss Recovery System: Built-in recovery strategy
  • Spread & Slippage Protection: Avoids poor market conditions
  • Broker Protection: Defends against unfair broker tactics
  • Easy to Use: Simple setup, user-friendly interface
  • Compatible with All Brokers: Including US-regulated brokers
  • Customizable: Adaptable to suit any trading style


Settings of Forex Pulse Detector:

  • Allow_BUY – allows the EA to open “Long” (Buy) trades.
  • Allow_SELL – allows the EA to open “Short” (Sell) trades.
  • TakeProfit – the Take Profit level of the EA’s positions.
  • StopLoss – the Stop Loss level of the EA’s positions.
  • HardStopLoss – individual fixed stop loss level for each position.
  • SmartProfit – when enabled, the EA would close the opened trades by trading logic ignoring the take profit levels. In this case, a higher profit may be made.
  • TrendFilter – when enabled, the EA will use Moving Average based trend filter to secure trading (to avoid trading in bad periods).
  • TrendFilterPeriod – period of the MA indicator
  • NFA_Broker – you should enable this parameter only if your broker is NFA compliant.
  • Hedging – if your broker does not allow hedging, you will have to switch this parameter to “false”.
  • MaxSpread – the maximum spread up to which the EA may open new trades.
  • MaxSlippage – the maximum slippage up to which the EA may open new trades.
  • MagicNumber – this parameter is used to help the EA distinguish its own trades from another EAs’ trades. If you trade with more than one EA, make sure their magic numbers are different! As well, if you use the same EA on identical pairs, the magic numbers must be different too!
  • ManualTradingOnly – If enabled, the EA will not open new trades. In this case, only the trader may open trades via the Buy and Sell buttons. If this happens, the EA will start to manage these trades (modify, close) or open additional trades to them, if the conditions are met.
  • AISignals – when enabled, the EA will connect to our server to get signals from AI (Artificial Intelligence). This is a new feature in Forex Pulse Detector v6.2. Thanks to this feature you can get accurate forex signals in all the supported pairs by Forex Pulse Detector.
  • ..............

Click here to check full list of available settings and download .set files for each supported pair!

You may check my other products in my profile.

Prodotti consigliati
Golden Osiris EA
Luis Corso
Experts
What is Golden Osiris EA? Golden Osiris EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor (trading robot) specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines a powerful algorithmic structure with adaptive logic to fully capitalize on market movements in the current trading environment. Developed using the latest algorithmic updates, this EA analyzes key level breakouts, price action, and signals from technical indicators specially tuned for the gold market. Key Features:
Adapto
Simone Peruggio
Experts
SCRIVIMI IN PRIVATO APPENA PRENDI IL BOT PER ENTRARE NEL GRUPPO DEDICATO! Ti piace vedere le curve dei tuoi conti che volano alle stelle? Ti piace sognare di avere un EA che fa tutto per te e tu non devi fare niente? Allora non prendere Adapto. Se la tua concezione di bot è ancorata all'idea di non fare assolutamente nulla, di mettere un bot e per grazie divina l'universo ti farà stampare soldi come se non ci fosse un domani, mi diispiace, ma non sei nel posto giusto. Per chi è Adapto? - Per chi
TrendMaster ADX
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
TrendMaster ADX - Multi-Strategy Automated Trading System for Gold (XAU/USD), optimized for M15 to H1 timeframes. Overview: TrendMaster ADX is an automated Expert Advisor that combines an advanced ADX filter, short and long EMAs, and a higher-timeframe filter (D1 EMA 200) to provide precise entry signals. The EA includes professional risk management features such as Funding Pips, trailing stop, and breakeven to protect profits. Entry signals: Buy when ADX is above the configured threshold, +DI
Spike Hunt EA
Noppadon Boonpromuppatham
Experts
Spike Hunt EA: A Strategy to Capture Reversals After Sharp Price Spikes   (((-----Introductory Price for the first 10 buyers only!!!----))) The Spike Hunt EA is an Expert Advisor specifically designed to profit from a common market behavior: a rapid reversal following a strong and sudden price spike. This EA employs a robust logic to identify high-probability reversal "Spike" candles. It uses Bollinger Bands breakouts as an initial alert and then performs a detailed candlestick analysis to pin
Indicators Trader MT5
Konstantin Nikitin
Experts
Automated multicurrency Expert Advisor with an unlimited number of currency pairs. In this case, it is possible to indicate on each individual currency pair how the adviser will work with it. You can add orders manually. The expert does not have a specific strategy. Everyone chooses what features he will use. And on what indicators and on which TF to work with them. Real account, which is fully led by an expert. MACD and Envelopes are used . Индикаторы Two Moving Average Envelopes RSI Force I
Ozymandias EA
Jaime Furlan De Paula
Experts
Algotrading EA si basa sulla logica di tendenza e sulla formazione dei prezzi utilizzando medie lineari pesate LWMA. Il calcolo è influenzato dai prezzi più recenti, che hanno maggior peso nel calcolo della media. Questa media viene calcolata prendendo ciascuno dei prezzi di chiusura in un certo periodo di tempo e moltiplicandoli per un coefficiente di peso predefinito. Una volta considerata la posizione dei periodi di tempo, vengono sommati e divisi per la somma del numero di periodi di tempo.
Ratio X Stochastic Scalper
Mauricio Vellasquez
Experts
Ratio X Stochastic Scalper — Advanced Stochastic Reversion EA for MT5 What it is Ratio X Stochastic Scalper is a disciplined scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 which enters on Stochastic overbought/oversold reversals, optionally filtered by trend and volatility. It includes robust risk controls (fixed SL/TP, risk-based position sizing, trailing stop, break-even, daily loss and drawdown limits) and clean, MQL5-native notifications. Who it is for Traders who want a rule-based scalper with tr
BTC Scalper MT5
Zameer Ahmad Sageer Ahmad
Experts
Overview This is an automated Expert Advisor that trades using the Moving Average and current trend of the market. The system is build on the very popular and proven strategy: trading breakouts of important support and resistance levels. Backtests show a very stable growth curve, with very controlled drawdowns and fast recoveries. BTC is very suitable for this strategy, as it is a highly volatile pair. BTC Scalper MT5 EA stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Experts
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (11)
Experts
Ogni volta che il segnale live aumenta del 10%, il prezzo verrà aumentato per mantenere l'esclusività di Zenox e proteggere la strategia. Il prezzo finale sarà di $ 2.999. Segnale Live Conto IC Markets, guarda tu stesso le performance live come prova! Zenox è un robot di swing trading multi-coppia basato su intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia che segue le tendenze e diversifica il rischio su sedici coppie di valute. Anni di sviluppo dedicato hanno portato alla creazione di un potente algor
Twin Price Action 2 Candles 2 EMAs Pending
Thawinchai Waharam
Experts
Price Action Strategy: 2 Candles 2 EMAs Pending 1. Trading Signal: 2 Candles 2 EMAs Pending This system detects reversal patterns from two consecutive candlesticks, and uses dual EMAs (fast and slow) to confirm trend direction: Buy Entry: Red → Green candle + closes above fast EMA → Place Buy Limit Sell Entry: Green → Red candle + closes below fast EMA → Place Sell Limit 2. Signal Filters for Accuracy EMA Trend Filter: Trade in trend direction only (Buy above EMA, Sell below EMA) ADX Filter: Ski
Bitcoin Scalp Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Promo attuale: Solo 1 rimasto a 549$ Prezzo finale: 999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combinato Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro è un sistema di trading unico sul mercato.  È completamente focalizzato sullo sfruttamento della volatilità del mercato Bitcoin scambiando i breakout dei livelli di supporto e resistenza. L'attenzione dell'EA si trova sulla sicurezza,
SAM Waves AutoTrader
Sorin Alexandru Mocanu
5 (1)
Experts
SAM Waves AutoTrader – Expert Advisor Multi–Valuta di Precisione per Trader Intraday (EA grafico M15 • Conferma di trend H4 • Robot Forex con SL/TP fissi • No Grid / No Martingale / No Hedging • Analisi Top-Down • Miglior EA MT5 2025 • Prop-Firm-Friendly & Bot di Trading Automatico Sicuro) Offerta di Lancio – Prezzi Speciali Early-Adopters Valida fino al 31 luglio 2025 o fino alle prime 15 vendite di luglio , a seconda di quale evento si verifichi per primo. Tipo di licenza Prezzo Promo Prezz
Bollinger Bands PROject
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Unlock the full potential of trading with the   Bollinger Bands Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool built around the widely-used Bollinger Bands indicator. This EA is designed with advanced filters and flexible settings, empowering traders to manage risk effectively through customizable parameters such as lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. With multiple trend confirmation options and versatile trailing stop methods, the Bollinger Bands PROject EA adap
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (3)
Experts
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
Kintech Gold
Doan Van Hai
Experts
Following our guide, you will gain more than you lose. EA for long-term. Stable profit - min risk. Symbol:  XAUUSD Attach to any timeframe Min deposit:   3000$ - Calculate profit by month Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2080910?source=Site+Signals+My EA input instruction: 1. With XAU 2 digits (eg: 1843.23) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 55 - Input   [9. Step point]: 100 2. With XAU 3 digits (eg: 1843.235) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 550 - Input   [9. Step point]:
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Experts
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
PrimeTrader EA – Advanced Trading Expert Advisor PrimeTrader EA is a professional Expert Advisor that combines multiple powerful indicators to generate precise entry and exit signals. It is designed to adapt to different market conditions, with advanced trade management features and a built-in info panel to keep you updated on your account status in real time. * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   99 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   149 USD , and grad
MultiIndy Hybrid Trend
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Experts
The EA MultiIndy Hybrid Trend used to a trading system that combines 11 indicators 1. BOLLINGER BAND 2.RSI 3.MA 4.AO 5.MACD 6.CCI 7.MOMENTUM 8.FRACTAL 9.PARABOLIC SAR 10.STD 11.ATR and then AI to find the probability of each indicator as its weight value. Common use of martingale Then backtest twenty years to become this automated trading system. EA can send alerts through the program line, can adjust the risk. or turn off the martingale according to user requirements or can trade any currency
US500 Pulse
Md Abdul Manann
Experts
Your Automated Edge for Consistent Trading Success Tired of emotional trading decisions and inconsistent results? Master the US500 (US S&P 500 Index) with a professional-grade trading robot built for the discipline and consistency required for long-term market success. Get started for just $34/month. License: 20 Devices & Unlimited Accounts.  US500 Pulse is not just another EA. It's a comprehensive, trend-following trading system designed to navigate the fast-paced US500 market with a primary
Super Bollinger EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Super Bollinger EA is an exclusive expert advisor that uses Bollinger Bands as indicator. It´s possible to configure the EA to trade as a low frequency or high frequency one - Scalping expert advisor. A Stochastic Oscillator filter is implemented to have some specific trades on Bollinger Bands. Takeprofit and Stoploss are calculated according to Bollinger Bands width or even with fixed TP and SL ( in points ). A trail and trade out system can also be configured and optimized. A number of orders
EuroYen Breakout MT5
Fabriel Henrique Dosta Silva
Experts
Análise dos Parâmetros e Características do Produto Parâmetros do Expert Advisor (EA): • Número mágico: 1688957042 • Lotes de entrada: 0,05 • Stop Loss (pips): 0 • Lucro (pips): 115 Indicadores Utilizados: • Canal Donchian: Período de 5 • Bandas de Bollinger: Período de 51, Desvio de 1,94 Proteções de Entrada: • Spread máximo (pontos): 0 • Máximo de posições abertas: 0 • Máximo de lotes abertos: 0 Proteções de Conta: • Perda máxima diária (moeda): 0 • Patrimônio mínimo líquido (moeda):
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Your Grox EA MT5
Dilipbhai Mavjibhai Makwana
Experts
Your Grox EA   –   The Next Evolution in Automated Trading Your Grox EA is an advanced and innovative trading advisor built on a   unique Buy and Sell strategy . Designed to adapt dynamically to market conditions, this   EA follows the trend with precision , leveraging a proprietary algorithm and a powerful internal system of indicators. Revolutionary Buy Sell Powered Strategy: This cutting-edge advisor doesn’t rely on ordinary trading logic— it utilizes your exclusive strategy and optimized se
ReversePro SmartSMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
ReversePro SmartSMA Master Trend Reversals with Precision and Confidence! ReversePro SmartSMA is an advanced trading tool that detects potential trend reversals by combining Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossovers with optional RSI divergence confirmation. This EA empowers traders to enter trades with high precision, making it a valuable asset for volatile markets. Key Features Trend Reversal Detection: Analyzes fast and slow SMA crossovers to capture major market shifts. Optional Divergence Fil
Fibonacci Hunter
Augusto Martins Lopes
5 (2)
Experts
Fibonacci Hunter Expert Advisor per il Simbolo XAUUSD Il Fibonacci Hunter è un Expert Advisor (EA) sviluppato per essere utilizzato sulla piattaforma MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . L'algoritmo di trading è stato ottimizzato specificamente per la coppia di asset XAUUSD (Oro) . Questo sistema applica una strategia di trading meccanica focalizzata sull'identificazione delle inversioni di prezzo. Il concetto fondamentale del sistema è l'utilizzo dei livelli di ritracciamento di Fibonacci. Strategia dell'Algor
FREE
FxCycle Scalper EA
ihsan nur hidayat
Experts
Fxcycle XAU Scalper Categoria: EA di scalping Coppia consigliata: XAUUSD Timeframe: M1 Nuova versione : L'aggiornamento della versione 1.03 di Fxcycle XAU Scalper presenta ora una logica di trading migliorata, progettata per strategie più aggressive. Questa versione introduce ordini continui di buy stop e sell stop che vengono attivati dai segnali degli indicatori, indipendentemente dagli ordini pendenti ancora presenti sul mercato. L'EA gestisce in modo efficiente gli ordini in sospeso e appli
Cls PRO
Marco Aurelio Santos Costa
Experts
With CLS you WILL NOT LOSE, as long as you have a professional capital management. It is impossible to make a loss with CLS, why?  It works by buying and selling two positively correlated currency pairs. This means that when PAR 1 goes up PAR 2 also goes up, however, there is something that happens in the market that is the distortion of the price ratio. That is, when the PAR 1 rises and PAR 2 falls, that's when we enter, buying Par 2 and selling Par 1.  This seems simple but it is not, you
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.72 (65)
Experts
Informazioni importanti! Il nostro team è diviso per ruoli: gli sviluppatori si concentrano sullo sviluppo e sugli aggiornamenti, mentre i moderatori aiutano con l'installazione e la configurazione dell'EA. I nostri moderatori sono disponibili per assisterti e rispondere a qualsiasi domanda tu possa avere: Zolia (Taiwan) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia Jim (Inghilterra) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jimmyalgo Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale S
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (339)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (22)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (42)
Experts
Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT5 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Gestisci   le tue attività di trading con precisione e disciplina. Quantum King E
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (37)
Experts
Aura Ultimate: l'apice del trading tramite reti neurali e il percorso verso la libertà finanziaria. Aura Ultimate rappresenta il prossimo passo evolutivo nella famiglia Aura: una sintesi di architettura AI all'avanguardia, intelligenza adattabile al mercato e precisione basata sul controllo del rischio. Basata sul DNA collaudato di Aura Black Edition e Aura Neuron, si spinge oltre, fondendo i loro punti di forza in un unico ecosistema multi-strategia unificato, introducendo al contempo un live
Prop Firm Gold EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (9)
Experts
INFORMAZIONI IMPORTANTI! Questo EA non è stato creato per avere un backtest perfetto, eccessivamente ottimizzato o basato su curve fit, né utilizza rischiose strategie di martingala o grid. L'obiettivo principale è la redditività effettiva in tempo reale.    Le strategie utilizzate in questo EA sono un mix delle mie comprovate strategie sull'oro, che opero in tempo reale nei miei segnali verificati, con un track record di profitti di oltre 13 mesi, tutte ottenute senza alcuna martingala o sis
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Experts
Un nuovo passo avanti | La precisione guidata dall’IA incontra la logica del mercato Con Argos Rage viene introdotto un nuovo livello di automazione del trading – alimentato da un sistema DeepSeek AI integrato che analizza il comportamento del mercato in tempo reale. Pur basandosi sui punti di forza di Argos Fury, questo EA segue una strategia differente: maggiore flessibilità, interpretazione più ampia e maggiore coinvolgimento del mercato. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leva:  min. 1:20 Deposi
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (7)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Valuta AI di Nuova Generazione Segnale Live: [Account Principale] | [Account Minore] | Canale Ufficiale AOT | Prossimo Prezzo: $299 IMPORTANTE! Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni di configurazione. AOT MT5 è un Expert Advisor avanzato alimentato da analisi del sentiment AI e algoritmi di Ottimizzazione Adattiva . Sviluppato nel corso di diversi anni di perfezionamento, questo sistema completamente automat
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.88 (34)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (10)
Experts
Zenith FX – Sistema Avanzato di Intelligenza Artificiale Meccanica Panoramica Zenith FX rappresenta la nuova generazione di architettura algoritmica progettata per offrire precisione a livello istituzionale su XAUUSD (Oro) e USDJPY (Dollaro/Yen Giapponese) . Basato sulla struttura analitica introdotta in Axon Shift e Vector Prime, il sistema integra un quadro neurale rinforzato, in grado di adattarsi in tempo reale alla volatilità, alle variazioni di liquidità e alle correlazioni tra metalli e
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (8)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  MT4 predefinito (oltre 7 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (oltre 5 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2340132 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. EA sarà venduto in quantità lim
AuriON AI System EA MT5
Aung Kaung Htet
Experts
AuriON AI System EA Il trading ridefinito dall’intelligenza. Importante: dopo l'acquisto, ti prego di inviarmi un messaggio privato per ricevere il tuo pacchetto di installazione personalizzato e le istruzioni per la configurazione. Segnale live:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340133 Offerta attuale: Le prossime 10 copie sono disponibili a $449 , dopodiché il prezzo aumenterà a $599 . I. Introduzione AuriON è un sistema di trading cognitivo che integra esecuzione algoritmica, apprendimento a
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.79 (14)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: NUMERO DI COPIE MOLTO LIMITATO DISPONIBILE AL PREZZO ATTUALE! Prezzo finale: 990$ Da 349$: scegli 1 EA gratis! (per un massimo di 2 numeri di conto commerciale) Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE RESULTS REVISIONE INDIPENDENTE Benvenuti a "The ORB Master"   :   il tuo vantaggio nell'apertura dei breakout di range Sfrutta la potenza della strategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master E
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (486)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King  gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori d
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:   Remstone Club   Remstone Prime   Remstone ICM The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. Q1 price: $2,500 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 4 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna promessa, nessun adattamento, nessuna illusi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.31 (35)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.45 (85)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.17 (69)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (123)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (120)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (5)
Experts
Solo 1 copie disponibili a 599 $ Prossimo prezzo: 699 $ Senza esagerazioni e senza rischi inutili. Con un drawdown minimo: One Man Army è un sistema di trading multivaluta progettato sia per il trading personale sia per le società di prop trading. Segue una strategia di scalping basata sulle correzioni e inversioni di mercato a breve e medio termine, operando tramite ordini limitati pendenti. Questo robot di trading non indovina la direzione del mercato — entra ai livelli di prezzo migliori con
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (10)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
META i7
Meta Sophie Agapova
Experts
META i7 – Evoluzione del Trading Intelligente -  Riferimento tecnico META i7 è un Expert Advisor completamente automatizzato, basato su due potenti reti neurali cooperative. Queste lavorano in tempo reale, prendendo decisioni di trading, valutandole e ottimizzandole continuamente. Le due reti neurali vengono elaborate e analizzate attraverso il livello interno META Layer. Si tratta di un’interfaccia completamente integrata nell’EA, che unisce, analizza e consolida i risultati in una decisione d
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (35)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (103)
Experts
Ciao a tutti, mi presento: Sono   Quantum StarMan,   il membro più elettrizzante e fresco della famiglia   Quantum EAs   . Sono un EA multivaluta completamente automatizzato, in grado di gestire fino a 5 coppie dinamiche:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Con la massima precisione e un'incrollabile responsabilità, porterò il tuo trading a un livello superiore. Ecco il punto: non mi affido alle strategie Martingala. Utilizzo invece un sofisticato sistema a griglia progettato per gar
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
4.94 (31)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ]   Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che comb
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.33 (3)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La versione più avanzata del nostro EA fino ad oggi, completamente ricostruita con decisioni basate sull’IA , votazione multi-IA e logica di trading dinamica . Ora non è più limitato solo a XAUUSD (Oro) su M1, ma supporta anche BTCUSD e ETHUSD , con ingressi ad alta frequenza, gestione intelligente del rischio e piena adattabilità. Questo EA combina IA gratuite connesse tramite OpenRouter con filtri avanzati per un trading di precisione in qualsiasi condizione di mer
Gold Day AI
Anton Zverev
Experts
Prezzo iniziale: $ 199 Prezzo finale: $ 3.999 Numero totale di copie - 300 Фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit! Solo un'offerta sul mercato! Coppia di valute:   XAUUSD Periodo di tempo:       D1 Gold Day AI è uno scalper giornaliero che utilizza molteplici strategie adattive. Ogni operazione si apre con un rigoroso   piano toploss   e   takeprofit, seguito da   un trailing stop. L'EA non utilizza griglie, martingala o intelligenza artificiale. Raccomandazioni EA: Simbolo:   XAUUSD Periodo:  
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (4)
Experts
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PROMOTIONAL PRICE $249 – LATER -> $799 USD IMPORTANT:  USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SETFILE: DOWNLOAD   (UPDATE 09.10.2025) Six Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests By combining six independent, battle-tested strategies, Weltrix delivers an average of about 4 trades per day, kee
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (4)
Experts
Strategia di trading ibrida per XAUUSD – Combinazione di sentiment delle news & squilibrio del book degli ordini La strategia presentata combina due approcci di trading raramente utilizzati ma altamente efficaci in un sistema ibrido sviluppato esclusivamente per il XAUUSD (oro) su grafico a 30 minuti . Mentre gli Expert Advisor tradizionali si basano su indicatori predefiniti o semplici strutture tecniche, questo sistema si fonda su un modello intelligente di accesso al mercato, che integra dati
Altri dall’autore
Forex Trend Hunter MT5
Gyunay Sali
4 (3)
Experts
>>> BLACK FRIDAY: -60% OFF!  - Promo price: $68 / Regular price $169 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Trend Hunter Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302404 Forex Trend Hunter is an entirely automated trading system for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, developed especially for the needs of ordinary forex traders, yet also used successfully by many professional traders. Forex Trend Hunter is perhaps the best trend-following and long-term profitable Forex robot on the mark
FX365 MA Crossover EA
Gyunay Sali
4.6 (5)
Experts
FX365 MA Crossover EA is a completely FREE expert advisors specially developed for users who love to do their own configuration and optimization. The EA comes without optimizations but everything one trader need to configure and adapt the EA to any forex instrument/pair. FX365 MA Crossover EA is based on the popular Moving Average indicator. The idea behind this EA is to use two MA indicators. One FAST and the second one SLOW. When both MA crossed each other the EA trades. When the FAST MA line
FREE
Trade Master
Gyunay Sali
Utilità
Trade Master is advanced forex robot for manual trading and managing open trades. When attached to a chart it prints two buttons BUY and SELL. Using these two buttons you can trade manually by predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit and other parameters. Trade Master is also equipped with Trailing Stop system to protect the profits. Trade Master is the best tools for scheduled closing of trades. It can be used for closing trades for each weekday from Monday to Friday at specific time (hour and minutes
FREE
Smart Impulse Trader
Gyunay Sali
5 (1)
Experts
>>> BLACK FRIDAY: -60% OFF!  - Promo price: $56 / Regular price $139 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Smart Impulse Trader is an automated forex trading robot. The main idea behind this strategy is to detect the impulse and to open two trades at the same time and in the same direction. There are separate take profits for both trades: First_Trade_TP and Second_Trade_TP. When the first trade is closed with profit, then the robot sets take profit value to the second trade. The distance is equal
Dynamic Pro Scalper
Gyunay Sali
Experts
>>> BLACK FRIDAY: -60% OFF!  - Promo price: $68 / Regular price $169 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Dynamic Pro Scalper is one of the best Asian scalper on the market. It is completely automated trading system. The main idea behind the Dynamic Pro Scalper is to trade during the Asian session. The EA carefully watches the price of the currency pairs and the volatility of the market. It can trade only during some specific time range which is different for each supported pair. This informatio
Forex Pulse Detector
Gyunay Sali
Experts
>>> BLACK FRIDAY: -60% OFF!  - Promo price: $68 / Regular price $169 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Pulse Detector – The 3-in-1 Trading Powerhouse Forex Pulse Detector is a one-of-a-kind expert advisor (EA) that combines three powerful trading functionalities in a single system: 1. Fully Automated Trading 2. Manual Trading Capability 3. AI-Driven Signal Execution That’s why we proudly call it a “3-in-1 Trading System.” Developed to capitalize on market impulses, Forex Pulse Dete
Forex Trend Hunter MT4
Gyunay Sali
Experts
>>> BLACK FRIDAY: -60% OFF!  - Promo price: $68 / Regular price $169 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Trend Hinter Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302404 Forex Trend Hunter is an entirely automated trading system for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, developed especially for the needs of ordinary forex traders, yet also used successfully by many professional traders. Forex Trend Hunter is perhaps the best trend-following and long-term profitable Forex robot on the mark
Forex Trend Tracker
Gyunay Sali
Indicatori
>>> BLACK FRIDAY: -60% OFF!  - Promo price: $56 / Regular price $139 <<< - The promotion will end soon! The Forex Trend Tracker is an advanced tool designed to enhance the trading capabilities of forex traders. This sophisticated indicator uses complex mathematical formulas alongside the Average True Range (ATR) to detect the beginnings of new upward and downward trends in the forex market. It offers visual cues and real-time alerts to give traders a competitive advantage in the fast-paced wor
Forex Trend Tracker MT5
Gyunay Sali
Indicatori
>>> BLACK FRIDAY: -60% OFF!  - Promo price: $56 / Regular price $139 <<< - The promotion will end soon! The Forex Trend Tracker is an advanced tool designed to enhance the trading capabilities of forex traders. This sophisticated indicator uses complex mathematical formulas alongside the Average True Range (ATR) to detect the beginnings of new upward and downward trends in the forex market. It offers visual cues and real-time alerts to give traders a competitive advantage in the fast-paced wor
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione