Strategy B is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for Bitcoin and Ethereum. The EA is built on a classical Price Action Momentum approach — no AI hype, no quantum terms, no over-complication.Only clean market structure, impulse detection, and strict risk-management. The EA does not rely on indicator stacking, eliminating the risk of overfitting. It uses only two technical tools:

ADX → to detect range vs trend and confirm impulse strength

Bollinger Bands → for a dynamic Trailing Stop

The entry signal itself is purely Price Action–based. This keeps Strategy B robust, universal, and resistant to historical curve-fitting.

Key Feature — Professional Risk/Reward 3:1



Strategy B maintains an average Reward-to-Risk ratio above 3:1, which makes it suitable for professional, risk-controlled trading.

Most profit comes from medium and strong directional moves — exactly where crypto performs best.

Default presets included for (Download presets »):

M15: BTCUSD, ETHUSD

H1: BTCUSD, ETHUSD

Why Momentum Trading Works



Momentum forms when liquidity enters the market. A large participant pushes price in a specific direction → volatility increases → a trend begins.

Crypto markets are high-volatility and naturally trend-driven, which makes momentum trading exceptionally effective.

Backtests clearly show: even during major crypto market crashes, Strategy B successfully captured these impulse moves.

Strategy B trades both directions by default:

Long entries

Short entries

However, you may limit the EA to Long-only or Short-only in one click.

Risk Management — No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging



Strategy B uses:

Fixed Stop Loss

Fixed Take Profit

Trailing Stop based on Bollinger Bands

No martingale

No averaging

No grids

No arbitrage logic

No AI-generated randomness

Every trade is protected from start to finish.