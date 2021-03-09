Strategy B
- Experts
- Ivan Pochta
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 20
Strategy B is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for Bitcoin and Ethereum. The EA is built on a classical Price Action Momentum approach — no AI hype, no quantum terms, no over-complication.Only clean market structure, impulse detection, and strict risk-management. The EA does not rely on indicator stacking, eliminating the risk of overfitting. It uses only two technical tools:
-
ADX → to detect range vs trend and confirm impulse strength
-
Bollinger Bands → for a dynamic Trailing Stop
The entry signal itself is purely Price Action–based. This keeps Strategy B robust, universal, and resistant to historical curve-fitting.
Key Feature — Professional Risk/Reward 3:1
Strategy B maintains an average Reward-to-Risk ratio above 3:1, which makes it suitable for professional, risk-controlled trading.
Most profit comes from medium and strong directional moves — exactly where crypto performs best.
Default presets included for (Download presets »):
-
M15: BTCUSD, ETHUSD
-
H1: BTCUSD, ETHUSD
Why Momentum Trading Works
Momentum forms when liquidity enters the market. A large participant pushes price in a specific direction → volatility increases → a trend begins.
Crypto markets are high-volatility and naturally trend-driven, which makes momentum trading exceptionally effective.
Backtests clearly show: even during major crypto market crashes, Strategy B successfully captured these impulse moves.
Strategy B trades both directions by default:
-
Long entries
-
Short entries
However, you may limit the EA to Long-only or Short-only in one click.
Risk Management — No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging
Strategy B uses:
-
Fixed Stop Loss
-
Fixed Take Profit
-
Trailing Stop based on Bollinger Bands
-
No martingale
-
No averaging
-
No grids
-
No arbitrage logic
-
No AI-generated randomness
Every trade is protected from start to finish.Recommended Account:
-
Minimum balance: $500
-
Recommended: low-spread brokers for crypto instruments
-
Supported: ECN, Raw, and Crypto CFD accounts