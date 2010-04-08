Gold Action EAI is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the M5, M15, H1 timeframes. The Expert Advisor is based on classic Price Action Momentum logic, without indicator overload and without attempting to predict the market using “black box” models. Decisions are made exclusively from price behavior: momentum, range breakout, and confirmation of trend initiation.

Fully automated operation on M5, M15 and H1

You do not need to configure anything. Simply attach Gold Action EAI to the XAUUSD chart on the M5, M15 and H1 timeframes, and the system will automatically:



read market structure

search for momentum

analyze range breakout

open trades only when a trend is beginning to form

All backtests for Gold Action EAI v1.3 are available here >>

The EA does not place frequent trades — it waits for truly meaningful moments when the market transitions from a flat structure into a trending phase.

Risk Management System

Gold Action EA introduces a risk management engine with two selectable operating modes:

Conservative — lower risk, smoother equity curve

Medium Risk — higher performance with controlled exposure

This allows traders to choose the risk profile that best fits their account size and personal risk tolerance.

Multiple Trades Control (Trend Scaling)

When Multiple Trades enabled, the EA can:

Add additional positions in the direction of a strong trend

Increase total exposure during high-confidence market moves

However, for safety reasons Multiple Trades is disabled by default

This reduces risk, limits margin usage, and makes the system more suitable for small and medium accounts.

S&P 500 Trend Filter (Disabled by Default)

Gold Action EAI includes an S&P 500 trend filter, used as a macro market regime filter for gold (XAUUSD). Gold is traditionally considered a defensive asset and often moves inversely to the equity market during periods of instability. This relationship is taken into account to reduce exposure to high-risk and uncertain market conditions.

This filter is enabled by default. While it helps reduce overall risk and improve stability, it may also limit trade opportunities and cause some profitable moves to be missed during strong inverse gold–equity market dynamics.

The trend nature of gold — the foundation of the strategy

Gold is one of the most trending instruments in the market. The Gold Action EAI algorithm is specifically adapted to:



detect early trend impulses

evaluate range structure

enter on breakout from accumulation zones

hold positions until a full trend move forms

This makes the system ideal for professional investors who work with trending market phases.

Risk–Reward 1:3 — the key advantage



All trades are structured to maintain a minimum 1:3 Risk–Reward ratio. Even with a low trading frequency, this provides excellent mathematical expectancy:

even a few successful trades can generate capital growth while risks remain controlled.

The system is safe and disciplined:



no overtrading

no over-optimization

no indicator dependency

no martingale or lot escalation

Momentum logic as the core of the system



Gold Action EAI trades market momentum — the cleanest and most reliable signal in conditions of high volatility. Momentum appears when liquidity enters the market, a major participant pushes the price, and the trend strengthens. On gold, this occurs regularly, making the momentum approach stable, repeatable, and statistically reliable.

Strict control of every trade

Gold Action EAI does NOT use Martingale, Grid, Averaging, or any form of lot scaling. Each trade has fixed risk parameters: Stop Loss to protect capital, Take Profit to lock results, and Trailing Stop to follow the trend. Risk is strictly controlled and identical for every trade.

Gold Action EAI is:



pure Price Action logic

designed for gold (XAUUSD)

momentum entries on range breakout

minimal signals, maximum precision

Risk–Reward 1:3

strict risk control

no martingale, no grid, no averaging

instant plug-and-play operation without configuration

Perfect for traders seeking a professional, trend-following, disciplined system for gold trading.