Strifor Smart Lot Calculator eng version

Strifor Lot Calculator is a tool for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders calculate the correct lot size based on risk and stop-loss.

It allows you to trade more consciously, manage risks better, and save time on manual calculations.

Advantages

Accurate risk control – automatically calculates the lot size according to your chosen risk %.

Two working modes – manual input or quick calculation using chart lines.

Supports all popular instruments – forex pairs, gold (XAUUSD), oil (USOIL/WTI), indices (US500, etc.).

Fast visual planning – simply move entry and stop-loss lines on the chart.

Works with your real account balance – no need for external calculators.

Inputs (Parameters)

Deposit – manual deposit value (or 0 = use current account balance).

RiskPercent – risk per trade in %.

StopLossPips – stop-loss in pips (only for manual mode).

Mode – true = Manual mode; false = Line mode.

Working Modes

Manual Mode

Enter deposit, risk, and stop-loss manually. The indicator calculates the optimal lot size.

Line Mode

Place two horizontal lines on the chart:

Entry line – planned entry price

Stop line – stop-loss level

The indicator measures the distance and instantly shows the lot size.

Important

Before using on a real account, test the indicator on a demo account.

Tick Value and contract specifications can vary depending on your broker (especially for gold, oil, and indices).

Example

For example: deposit $10,000, risk 2%, stop-loss 50 pips → the indicator will automatically calculate the position size (0.4 lots on EURUSD).



