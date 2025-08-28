Strifor Smart Lot Calculator eng version
- Indicatori
- Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
- Versione: 2.6
Strifor Lot Calculator is a tool for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders calculate the correct lot size based on risk and stop-loss.
It allows you to trade more consciously, manage risks better, and save time on manual calculations.
Advantages
-
Accurate risk control – automatically calculates the lot size according to your chosen risk %.
-
Two working modes – manual input or quick calculation using chart lines.
-
Supports all popular instruments – forex pairs, gold (XAUUSD), oil (USOIL/WTI), indices (US500, etc.).
-
Fast visual planning – simply move entry and stop-loss lines on the chart.
-
Works with your real account balance – no need for external calculators.
Inputs (Parameters)
-
Deposit – manual deposit value (or 0 = use current account balance).
-
RiskPercent – risk per trade in %.
-
StopLossPips – stop-loss in pips (only for manual mode).
-
Mode – true = Manual mode; false = Line mode.
Working Modes
Manual Mode
Enter deposit, risk, and stop-loss manually. The indicator calculates the optimal lot size.
Line Mode
Place two horizontal lines on the chart:
-
Entry line – planned entry price
-
Stop line – stop-loss level
The indicator measures the distance and instantly shows the lot size.
Important
-
Before using on a real account, test the indicator on a demo account.
-
Tick Value and contract specifications can vary depending on your broker (especially for gold, oil, and indices).
Example
For example: deposit $10,000, risk 2%, stop-loss 50 pips → the indicator will automatically calculate the position size (0.4 lots on EURUSD).
Good convenient indicator