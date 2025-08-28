Strifor Smart Lot Calculator eng version

5

Strifor Lot Calculator is a tool for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders calculate the correct lot size based on risk and stop-loss.
It allows you to trade more consciously, manage risks better, and save time on manual calculations.

Advantages

  • Accurate risk control – automatically calculates the lot size according to your chosen risk %.

  • Two working modes – manual input or quick calculation using chart lines.

  • Supports all popular instruments – forex pairs, gold (XAUUSD), oil (USOIL/WTI), indices (US500, etc.).

  • Fast visual planning – simply move entry and stop-loss lines on the chart.

  • Works with your real account balance – no need for external calculators.

Inputs (Parameters)

  • Deposit – manual deposit value (or 0 = use current account balance).

  • RiskPercent – risk per trade in %.

  • StopLossPips – stop-loss in pips (only for manual mode).

  • Mode – true = Manual mode; false = Line mode.

Working Modes

Manual Mode
Enter deposit, risk, and stop-loss manually. The indicator calculates the optimal lot size.

Line Mode
Place two horizontal lines on the chart:

  • Entry line – planned entry price

  • Stop line – stop-loss level

The indicator measures the distance and instantly shows the lot size.

Important

  • Before using on a real account, test the indicator on a demo account.

  • Tick Value and contract specifications can vary depending on your broker (especially for gold, oil, and indices).

Example

For example: deposit $10,000, risk 2%, stop-loss 50 pips → the indicator will automatically calculate the position size (0.4 lots on EURUSD).


Recensioni
Vitovt
14
Vitovt 2025.09.02 20:21 
 

Good convenient indicator

Altri dall’autore
Session Volatility Map
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
Indicatori
Session Volatility Map is an indicator that displays key trading sessions (Asia, Europe, US) directly on the chart. Automatically shows session boundaries and overlapping zones where volatility often spikes. Plots the High–Low range of each session to help identify support and resistance. Highlights the currently active trading session. Adjusts automatically for Daylight Saving Time (Europe/US). Who will benefit: Scalpers — to catch high-volatility market phases. Intraday trader
FREE
Vitovt
14
Vitovt 2025.09.02 20:21 
 

Good convenient indicator

Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
376
Risposta dello sviluppatore Svitlana Shavkun 2025.09.07 09:56
Thanks for your feedback.
MVA Xutter
18
MVA Xutter 2025.08.29 11:48 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
376
Risposta dello sviluppatore Svitlana Shavkun 2025.09.07 09:56
Thanks for your feedback.
