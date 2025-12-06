Quantum DCA Hedge Pro
- Experts
- Huu Tri Nguyen
- Versione: 2.41
- Attivazioni: 5
AI-Powered Multi-Layer DCA + Hedge Architecture for Professional Traders
✨ OVERVIEW
Quantum DCA Hedge Pro is a next-generation trading system engineered for long-term, stable, risk-controlled growth.
Powered by:
👉 Double MA Trend Engine
👉 Adaptive ATR DCA System
👉 Controlled Hedge Logic
👉 Equity Trailing Architecture
👉 Smart Compounding Engine
👉 Remote Command System
A high-precision architecture built for traders who demand consistency, discipline, and durability.
🧠 CORE TECHNOLOGY
🎯 1. Trend Verification Engine – Double MA Logic
✔ Price alignment with MA1000 + MA1500
✔ Direction-only trading (Long-Only or Short-Only)
✔ Noise-avoidance when price is near MA crossover
✔ Strong trend integrity before cycle activation
Logic:
🔵 Above MA1000 & MA1500 → BUY-cycle only
🔴 Below MA1000 & MA1500 → SELL-cycle only
📐 2. Adaptive DCA Engine
A volatility-reactive and spacing-optimized DCA module.
Features:
• 📏 ATR-based dynamic spacing
• 📌 No duplicate entries
• 🔒 Maximum order cap
• ⚙ Controlled lot expansion
• 🛑 Safety-weighted exposure management
🛡 3. Controlled Hedge Logic
Not a random hedge system — but a disciplined, limit-based hedge structure.
Highlights:
• 🎯 Hedge only in required directions
• 🔢 Strict hedge count limit
• ♻ Automatic cycle balancing
• 🧩 No runaway hedging behavior
📈 4. Equity Trailing Framework
Tracks the highest equity peak in real time.
If equity drops below the trailing threshold → instant full close.
Benefits:
🚀 Locks profit during volatility
🛡 Prevents cycle degradation
🔐 Protects gains even in reversals
💰 5. Profit Target Auto-Reset
🎉 Reaches profit target → all positions closed → clean new cycle
No drift. No over-extension. No confusion between cycles.
🧨 6. Fixed USD Loss Shield
A hard protection layer for account survival.
🔥 Features:
• Direct USD-based stop-loss
• Option to pause EA after trigger
• Status shown on dashboard
📊 7. Intelligent Compounding Engine
🚀 Grows lot size when equity increases
🛡 Reduces lot automatically during hedge phases
⚖ Ensures stable, non-aggressive scaling
⏱ 8. UTC Time Filter
Precision control of trading schedule for:
✔ Avoiding news
✔ Avoiding high volatility
✔ Maximizing session alignment
📡 Real-Time Indicators
• 🟦 BUY / SELL count
• 📊 Real-time profit & equity
• 🔎 Cycle status
• ⚙ EA mode: RUN / PAUSE / STOP
🎛 Immediate On-Chart Actions
• ▶ Start
• ⏸ Pause
• 🟢 BUY On / Off
• 🔴 SELL On / Off
• 🔒 EA Master Switch
Clean. Modern. High-readability.🌐 REMOTE COMMAND SYSTEM
Control the EA from anywhere using special pending orders.
Supported Commands:
🚫 Disable EA
🟡 Disable BUY
🔵 Disable SELL
Open order from other device:
STOP BOT: BUY STOP lot 1.23 price 9000
STOP BUY: BUY STOP lot 1.23 price 5000
STOP SELL: SELL STOP lot 1.23 price 1000
♻ Auto-restore when command is removed
Perfect for fund managers & multi-account workflows.🛡 MULTI-LAYER SAFETY STACK
• 🔥 Max Drawdown Limit
• 🛡 Equity Trailing Protection
• 🔢 Hedge Count Limit
• 📉 Spread Filter
• 📏 ATR Volatility Guard
• 🎯 MA Trend Integrity
Designed for extreme stability and survivability.🌍 MARKET COMPATIBILITY
• Best on XAUUSD (Gold) ✨
• Performs strongly on FX Majors
• Recommended TF: M5 – M15
✔ No random entries
✔ No uncontrolled martingale
✔ No trend-conflict execution
✔ No unlimited hedging
✔ No out-of-control cycles
✔ No high-volatility exposure
➡ Built for longevity, not luck.
➡ Designed for precision, not hype.
• Lot Size
• Max Orders
• Profit Target
• Max Drawdown (%)
• Fixed USD Stop-Loss
• ATR Period / Multiplier
• MA Periods
• Compounding Mode
• UTC Time Filter
• Remote Command Mode
RECOMMENDATION: INPUT SETTINGS AS SHOWN IN PHOTO SECTION FOR BEST PROFIT 📌 SUMMARY Quantum DCA Hedge Pro is a fully engineered risk-management ecosystem: 🚀 Intelligent DCA 🚀 Controlled Hedge 🚀 Equity Trailing 🚀 Smart Compounding 🚀 Multi-Layer Safety 🚀 Remote Command A complete, long-term, professional automated trading framework.
