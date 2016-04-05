Smart Trend forecasting
- Indicatori
- Huu Tri Nguyen
- Versione: 1.4
- Attivazioni: 10
📌 Smart trend forecasting – Reliable Mid-Term Trend Indicator
Smart trend forecasting is a modified version of a classic slope-based trend indicator originally developed by Wizard Serg and featured in Forex Magazine #104. This enhanced version, optimized for mid-term trading, helps traders identify trend direction and momentum shifts with audible alerts and visual markers.
🔍 Key Features:
✅ Slope-based trend detection using a double moving average model
✅ Clear visual signals: arrows appear at trend changes
✅ Sound and pop-up alerts for trend reversals
✅ Customizable moving average method and source price
✅ Lightweight and non-repainting – ideal for real-time analysis
⚙️ Input Parameters:
-
period – Main period for trend slope detection
-
method – MA method (SMA, EMA, etc.)
-
price – Applied price (close, open, median, etc.)
🎯 Use Cases:
-
Spot trend changes early for swing or position trading
-
Combine with support/resistance or oscillator filters
-
Use as a trend confirmation tool in multi-timeframe strategies
🔊 Alerts Included:
-
Plays sound and shows a pop-up when a trend reversal occurs
-
Separate notifications for uptrend and downtrend transitions
-
Uses alert.wav by default (can be changed)
📈 Best For:
-
Swing traders looking for smooth directional cues
-
Trend-following strategies
-
Traders who want early alerts without repainting
⚠️ Note: Make sure your terminal allows alerts and sounds. You can replace alert.wav with your custom audio files for different trend directions.