AI-Powered Multi-Layer DCA + Hedge Architecture for Professional Traders

✨ OVERVIEW

Quantum DCA Hedge Pro is a next-generation trading system engineered for long-term, stable, risk-controlled growth.

Powered by:

👉 Double MA Trend Engine

👉 Adaptive ATR DCA System

👉 Controlled Hedge Logic

👉 Equity Trailing Architecture

👉 Smart Compounding Engine

👉 Remote Command System

A high-precision architecture built for traders who demand consistency, discipline, and durability.

🧠 CORE TECHNOLOGY

🎯 1. Trend Verification Engine – Double MA Logic

✔ Price alignment with MA1000 + MA1500

✔ Direction-only trading (Long-Only or Short-Only)

✔ Noise-avoidance when price is near MA crossover

✔ Strong trend integrity before cycle activation

Logic:

🔵 Above MA1000 & MA1500 → BUY-cycle only

🔴 Below MA1000 & MA1500 → SELL-cycle only

📐 2. Adaptive DCA Engine

A volatility-reactive and spacing-optimized DCA module.

Features:

• 📏 ATR-based dynamic spacing

• 📌 No duplicate entries

• 🔒 Maximum order cap

• ⚙ Controlled lot expansion

• 🛑 Safety-weighted exposure management

🛡 3. Controlled Hedge Logic

Not a random hedge system — but a disciplined, limit-based hedge structure.

Highlights:

• 🎯 Hedge only in required directions

• 🔢 Strict hedge count limit

• ♻ Automatic cycle balancing

• 🧩 No runaway hedging behavior

📈 4. Equity Trailing Framework

Tracks the highest equity peak in real time.

If equity drops below the trailing threshold → instant full close.

Benefits:

🚀 Locks profit during volatility

🛡 Prevents cycle degradation

🔐 Protects gains even in reversals

💰 5. Profit Target Auto-Reset

🎉 Reaches profit target → all positions closed → clean new cycle

No drift. No over-extension. No confusion between cycles.

🧨 6. Fixed USD Loss Shield

A hard protection layer for account survival.

🔥 Features:

• Direct USD-based stop-loss

• Option to pause EA after trigger

• Status shown on dashboard

📊 7. Intelligent Compounding Engine

🚀 Grows lot size when equity increases

🛡 Reduces lot automatically during hedge phases

⚖ Ensures stable, non-aggressive scaling

⏱ 8. UTC Time Filter

Precision control of trading schedule for:

✔ Avoiding news

✔ Avoiding high volatility

✔ Maximizing session alignment

📡 Real-Time Indicators

• 🟦 BUY / SELL count

• 📊 Real-time profit & equity

• 🔎 Cycle status

• ⚙ EA mode: RUN / PAUSE / STOP

🎛 Immediate On-Chart Actions

• ▶ Start

• ⏸ Pause

• 🟢 BUY On / Off

• 🔴 SELL On / Off

• 🔒 EA Master Switch

Clean. Modern. High-readability.

Control the EA from anywhere using special pending orders.

Supported Commands:

🚫 Disable EA

🟡 Disable BUY

🔵 Disable SELL

Open order from other device:

STOP BOT: BUY STOP lot 1.23 price 9000

STOP BUY: BUY STOP lot 1.23 price 5000

STOP SELL: SELL STOP lot 1.23 price 1000

♻ Auto-restore when command is removed

Perfect for fund managers & multi-account workflows.

• 🔥 Max Drawdown Limit

• 🛡 Equity Trailing Protection

• 🔢 Hedge Count Limit

• 📉 Spread Filter

• 📏 ATR Volatility Guard

• 🎯 MA Trend Integrity

Designed for extreme stability and survivability.

• Best on XAUUSD (Gold) ✨

• Performs strongly on FX Majors

• Recommended TF: M5 – M15

✔ No random entries

✔ No uncontrolled martingale

✔ No trend-conflict execution

✔ No unlimited hedging

✔ No out-of-control cycles

✔ No high-volatility exposure

➡ Built for longevity, not luck.

➡ Designed for precision, not hype.

• Lot Size

• Max Orders

• Profit Target

• Max Drawdown (%)

• Fixed USD Stop-Loss

• ATR Period / Multiplier

• MA Periods

• Compounding Mode

• UTC Time Filter

• Remote Command Mode