SRline

📌 SRline– Automatically Draws Smart Support & Resistance Zones

SRline is a simple yet powerful indicator that automatically detects support and resistance zones based on fractal patterns. No manual drawing, no guesswork — every level is calculated accurately using a smart algorithm.

🔍 Key Features:

Automatic detection of fractal highs and lows
Draws arrow markers for support/resistance directly on the chart
Works on all timeframes and currency pairs
Adjustable sensitivity via leftbars and rightbars parameters
No repainting – once a level forms, it stays fixed

⚙️ Input Parameters:

  • leftbars – Number of bars to the left used to detect a fractal

  • rightbars – Number of bars to the right used to detect a fractal

  • shift – Shifts the indicator to the left or right (default = 0)

🎯 Use Cases:

  • Analyze price behavior at key areas

  • Combine with Price Action, Supply/Demand, or other indicators

  • Trade reversals or breakouts with more structure and confidence

📈 Best For:

  • Price Action traders

  • Scalpers & intraday traders

  • Beginners learning technical analysis and market structure

This indicator is lightweight, non-repainting, and ideal for manual trading or integration into automated trading systems.

📌 Note:

This tool does not generate buy/sell signals, but highlights key zones to help you make smarter trading decisions.


