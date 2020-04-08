Color Stochastic TRI
- Indicatori
- Huu Tri Nguyen
- Versione: 2.0
- Attivazioni: 10
🔹 Color Stochastic – Smarter Stochastic Cross with DCA Insights
✅ Overview
Color Stochastic is an enhanced and visually optimized version of the classic Stochastic Oscillator. It not only shows market momentum, but also identifies intelligent entry points using a DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) strategy. With clear color-coded arrows for buy/sell signals based on stochastic crossovers at extreme levels, traders can make timely decisions with confidence.
📌 Key Features
-
✔️ Classic Stochastic with advanced customization
-
✔️ Multi-level stochastic calculation (fast and slow)
-
✔️ Detects Buy signals when Stochastic crosses up below a custom level (e.g. 10)
-
✔️ Detects Sell signals when crossing down above a custom level (e.g. 90)
-
✔️ Highlighted overbought/oversold zones
-
✔️ DCA-friendly entries for smarter averaging-in positions
-
✔️ Works in a separate indicator window
-
✔️ Fully customizable settings
-
✔️ Clean and lightweight
🎛 Inputs & Settings
-
KPeriod , DPeriod , Slowing – Stochastic smoothing periods
-
MA Method – SMA, EMA, SMMA, or LWMA
-
Price Type – High/Low or Close/Close
-
Overbought / Oversold – Set your comfort zones
-
Cross Levels – Fine-tune the levels to trigger entries (e.g. Buy <10, Sell >90)
-
Arrow Colors & Sizes – Customize visual alerts
📈 Use Cases
-
Catch early trend reversals at extreme conditions
-
Use as confirmation in confluence strategies
-
Pair with RSI or moving averages for DCA logic
-
Suitable for scalping, day trading, and swing trading
🔔 Alerts
Currently includes visual arrows for buy/sell. Sound or push alerts can be added upon request.
📎 Compatibility
-
MT4 Only
-
Works on all timeframes and symbols
-
Lightweight and non-repainting
🚀 Why Use This Indicator?
Color Stochastic X empowers traders with cleaner, smarter signals derived from a proven oscillator. Especially helpful for traders who employ mean reversion or DCA strategies, this tool reduces noise and enhances confidence at critical market levels.