Smart TMA Bands MTF
- Indicatori
- Huu Tri Nguyen
- Versione: 1.3
- Attivazioni: 10
🧠 Smart TMA Bands MTF – Adaptive Trend Channel with Multi-Timeframe Support
Smart TMA Bands MTF is a powerful and adaptive trend-following indicator based on the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) and dynamic ATR-based bands. Designed for traders who seek clarity in market direction and price volatility across multiple timeframes.
📌 Key Features:
-
Centered Triangular Moving Average (TMA): Smooths out price action for clearer trend visualization.
-
Adaptive ATR Bands: Dynamically calculated upper and lower bands adjust to market volatility.
-
Multi-Timeframe Support (MTF): Analyze higher/lower timeframe signals directly on your current chart.
-
Built-in Alerts: Get real-time notifications (popup, sound, email) when price crosses bands or trend changes.
-
Highly Configurable: Adjust smoothing, ATR sensitivity, and band multipliers to fit your trading strategy.
✅ Use Cases:
-
Detect potential reversals when price breaks outside bands.
-
Confirm trend direction with TMA slope and band expansion.
-
Combine with price action or other indicators for confluence-based entries.
🔧 Inputs:
-
HalfLength – Smoothing period for TMA.
-
ATR Length & Multiplier – Control band width based on volatility.
-
TimeFrame – Choose a specific timeframe or use current chart.
-
Alert Options – Toggle alerts on price crossing or trend change.
📣 Alerts:
-
Price breaks above upper band = possible sell zone
-
Price breaks below lower band = possible buy zone
-
Trend shift alerts (up/down) included