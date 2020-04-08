📊 BuySell FibPiv – Fibonacci Pivot Levels with Buy/Sell Zones

BuySell FibPiv is a powerful custom indicator that calculates dynamic pivot levels and visualizes Fibonacci-based support/resistance zones for precise intraday and swing trading decisions. It intelligently applies advanced levels like 161.8%, 261.8%, and 461.8%, helping traders anticipate key reversal or continuation areas.

🔍 Key Features:

✅ Calculates Fibonacci pivot points based on the previous day’s price action

✅ Visualizes multiple support/resistance levels up to ±461.8%

✅ Clearly marked buy (BB) and sell (SS) zones for quick decision-making

✅ Full labeling of each level on chart

✅ Clean interface – no clutter, just actionable zones

⚙️ How It Works:

Uses previous day's High, Low, and Close to compute the central pivot

Applies Fibonacci multipliers (23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, etc.) above and below the pivot to build accurate price zones

Marks extreme zones (like 261.8%, 361.8%, 461.8%) to capture high-probability breakout/reversal areas

Mid-levels such as Buy (BB) and Sell (SS) provide quick trade cues

🎯 Use Cases:

Intraday or swing trading to define natural support/resistance

Combine with price action or oscillators for entry/exit timing

Identify overbought/oversold zones based on extended Fibs

Use as a grid structure for DCA (dollar-cost averaging) strategies

📌 Visual Elements:

Purple lines : Extended Fibonacci resistances (up to R37)

MediumBlue lines : Key upper Fib resistances (up to 100%)

Red/Tomato lines : Key lower Fib supports

White line : Central pivot (FibPiv)

Lime (Buy) and Red (Sell) : Dynamic buy/sell signal lines

All levels are automatically labeled with precise percentages

✅ Indicator Info:

Compatible with all timeframes (best used on intraday)

Designed for MT4 platform

Lightweight – no performance issues on live charts

Fully customizable by editing code if needed



