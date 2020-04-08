BuySell FibPiv

📊 BuySell FibPiv – Fibonacci Pivot Levels with Buy/Sell Zones

BuySell FibPiv is a powerful custom indicator that calculates dynamic pivot levels and visualizes Fibonacci-based support/resistance zones for precise intraday and swing trading decisions. It intelligently applies advanced levels like 161.8%, 261.8%, and 461.8%, helping traders anticipate key reversal or continuation areas.

🔍 Key Features:

✅ Calculates Fibonacci pivot points based on the previous day’s price action
✅ Visualizes multiple support/resistance levels up to ±461.8%
✅ Clearly marked buy (BB) and sell (SS) zones for quick decision-making
✅ Full labeling of each level on chart
✅ Clean interface – no clutter, just actionable zones

⚙️ How It Works:

  • Uses previous day's High, Low, and Close to compute the central pivot

  • Applies Fibonacci multipliers (23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, etc.) above and below the pivot to build accurate price zones

  • Marks extreme zones (like 261.8%, 361.8%, 461.8%) to capture high-probability breakout/reversal areas

  • Mid-levels such as Buy (BB) and Sell (SS) provide quick trade cues

🎯 Use Cases:

  • Intraday or swing trading to define natural support/resistance

  • Combine with price action or oscillators for entry/exit timing

  • Identify overbought/oversold zones based on extended Fibs

  • Use as a grid structure for DCA (dollar-cost averaging) strategies

📌 Visual Elements:

  • Purple lines: Extended Fibonacci resistances (up to R37)

  • MediumBlue lines: Key upper Fib resistances (up to 100%)

  • Red/Tomato lines: Key lower Fib supports

  • White line: Central pivot (FibPiv)

  • Lime (Buy) and Red (Sell): Dynamic buy/sell signal lines

  • All levels are automatically labeled with precise percentages

✅ Indicator Info:

  • Compatible with all timeframes (best used on intraday)

  • Designed for MT4 platform

  • Lightweight – no performance issues on live charts

  • Fully customizable by editing code if needed


