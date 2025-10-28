GoldPowerV2

Gold PowerV2 is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold and any forex pairs. It is very Conservative strategy and you may start with the minimum of $1000 capital. The operation is based on opening orders using the RSI indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Follow Trend" strategy, which means following the trend. It is also opening buy/sell limit strategy which is very effective in trading Gold (optional). There is also Percentage of profit strategy which you can set from 1% to 1000% profit to reset, for example; if you set it 5% and the percetage was hit by your equity, the EA will reset including all the positions and it will compute again to reset with another 5% profit.

Contact me immediately to get the suggested input settings before using the EA.