Golden Hedge MA Turbo BOT

Golden Hedge MA Turbo is a next-generation automated hedge system that combines Double MA trend detection, intelligent martingale, and auto spread protection for precise, stable, and consistent trading.
⚡ Designed for serious traders who want professional-level tools in a plug-and-play package.

Golden Hedge MA Turbo was engineered to adapt to modern market volatility and execute a disciplined hedging approach with high accuracy.
It identifies market direction using double EMA signals, enters in the trend direction, and builds a controlled martingale hedge structure if price moves against the initial position.

This EA uses a global profit target to close all hedged positions in profit while respecting spread, minimum stop distances, and broker execution rules.


  • 🌐 Currency Pairs: All major & minor Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY…)

  • Commodities: XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver)

  • 📈 Indexes & synthetic assets (tested on trending markets)

  • ⏳ Recommended Timeframes: M5 for trend-following; can run M15,M30 with stable settings.

  • 💻 Account Type: Compatible with Netting & Hedging accounts.

Trading Strategy Summary:

  • Double MA Start: EA identifies trend direction based on EMA200 & EMA500.

  • 📍 Primary Entry: Opens initial position following the direction of the signal.

  • 🪜 Martingale Hedge: If price moves opposite, additional hedge positions are opened with increased lot size.

  • 🛡️ Auto Spread + Buffer Protection: Ensures SL/TP are always at valid distances.

  • 🏁 Global TP Logic: Closes all hedge positions when total profit target is reached.

  • Smart Double MA direction entry (configurable MA periods & method).

  • Dynamic hedge martingale chain with configurable multiplier and hedge spacing.

  • Auto spread compensation — adjusts SL/TP and syncs positions to protect from wide spreads.

  • Market-safe distances — uses broker stops/freeze levels + extra buffer before setting TP/SL.

  • Margin-aware order placement — prevents sending orders that broker will reject due to insufficient margin.

  • Position SL/TP synchronization after new hedge order — keeps strategy coherent.

  • Configurable maximum hedge orders to cap risk.

  • Clear logging for testing and live troubleshooting.

  • Assets: FX majors (EURUSD, GBPUSD…), minors and metals (XAUUSD) — test first per instrument.

  • Timeframes: Designed for H1 / higher timeframes by default (uses longer MA filters). Can be used on lower TFs — adjust MA periods and hedge distance accordingly.

  • Account types: Netting and hedging accounts supported; verify broker volume/step settings.

  • lot1 — Initial lot for the first order. (e.g. 0.02)
    Recommendation: small accounts 0.01–0.02; increase only with proper risk sizing. 

    Recommendation: Lot 0.02 with capital 10,000USD or 10,000 USDc.

  • lotMultiplier — Hedge lot multiplier used for subsequent hedges (martingale).
    Example: 2.0 doubles the lot each hedge. Use 1.0 to disable martingale.

  • tp_pips_global — Reference TP (in pips/points) used for initial TP calculation and syncing.
    EA ensures TP is at least market-safe distance away.

         Recommendation: TP from 600pis to 900pips (with XAUUSD).

  • hedge_distance — Hedge spacing measured in pips/points from the reference open price. When price moves this far the EA opens the next hedge order.

  • magic — Magic Number to identify EA positions (unique per EA instance/account).

  • spreadMultiplier — Spread compensation multiplier applied when calculating SL for opposite positions to offset spread impact.

  • maxSpreadPips — Max spread (in pips) cap used in spread calculations to avoid extreme adjustments.

  • maxHedgeOrders — Maximum number of hedge orders the EA may open. This caps exposure.

       Recommendation: From 4 to 6 Orders.

  • maPeriod1 & maPeriod2 — MA periods used for the double MA directional filter (short and long). Example default: 200 & 300.

      Recommendation: Use MA 250 & MA 500.

  • maMethod — MA method (SMA/EMA, etc.). Matches MQL5 ENUM_MA_METHOD.

  • maPrice — Applied price for MA calculation (e.g. PRICE_CLOSE).

  • bufferPoints — Additional buffer in points added to broker’s minimal stops-level to enforce safe distance for SL/TP.

  • extraPointsForMarketGap — Extra points used as small market gap correction (added to safe distance to avoid “close to market” modify errors).

Note: EA calculates broker SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL and SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL then adds bufferPoints + extraPointsForMarketGap to ensure SL/TP / SL modification are not placed too close to market.

  1. EA checks price vs the two configured MAs. If price is on the same side of both MAs → initial market order (BUY above both or SELL below both).

  2. If the market moves by hedge_distance against the reference order, EA opens a hedge of type opposite to the reference, increasing lot by lotMultiplier .

  3. After each new hedge, EA synchronizes SL/TP across positions and compensates SL based on current spread using spreadMultiplier .

  4. EA stops opening new hedges when maxHedgeOrders is reached or when margin is insufficient.

  5. All orders check broker stop/freeze levels and free margin before sending; EA will automatically reduce or skip orders that would fail.

  • Backtest first with the exact broker symbol specifications (tick size, digits, contract size).

  • Set conservative lot1 and small lotMultiplier during live rollouts. Martingale multiplies risk; keep maxHedgeOrders low.

  • Adjust maPeriod1/2 to match your preferred timeframe: longer MAs → fewer signals, smoother trend filter.

  • Spread-sensitive instruments (XAUUSD): increase maxSpreadPips or avoid trading during news/liquidity gaps.

  • Check symbol volume settings (SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN / STEP / MAX). EA respects these values; mismatch causes "Invalid volume" errors in tests.

  • EA does not remove the need for risk management — use proper position sizing, stop conditions, and monitoring.

  • maxHedgeOrders provides an absolute cap on the number of hedges. Use low values for smaller accounts.

  • Margin checks prevent attempts that would be rejected with “No money” or “Invalid volume”.

  • 🎯 Trend-aware entries reduce whipsaw risk versus blind martingale EAs.

  • ⚙️ Robust order validation (margin, stops, spread) lowers runtime failures and MQL5 test errors.

  • Auto spread compensation keeps hedge chain coherent across diverse market conditions.

  • 🧾 Transparent logging — easy to diagnose and tune during forward testing.

  • Clear input names and sensible defaults.

  • Designed to be paired with standard broker settings; no advanced manual maintenance required.

  • Suitable for automation on VPS.

Ready to add a smarter hedge martingale to your toolbox? Purchase Golden Hedge MA Turbo on MQL5 Market and start conservative forward testing on a demo server. If you want, I can provide recommended starter settings for XAUUSD M5.

Hedge EA , Martingale , MA filter , XAUUSD , EURUSD , Auto Spread , Money Management , H1 , D1 , Automated Trading











