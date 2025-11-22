Eabotpro Copy Trade

Eabotpro Copy Trade is a simple and robust file-based trade copier EA for MetaTrader 5. It can work in two modes inside the same file: MASTER (writes all trades to a common file) and SLAVE (reads the file and copies the trades to another account). This makes it easy to copy trades between multiple MT5 accounts on the same PC or VPS without DLLs or external servers.

Main features:
- Single EA with dual mode: MASTER or SLAVE (selectable by input)
- Copies market orders (BUY/SELL) and pending orders (LIMIT/STOP/STOP LIMIT)
- Copies volume, SL, TP and entry price for pending orders
- Detects and copies close/delete actions from the master
- Detects and copies SL/TP modifications (UPDATE commands)
- Multi symbol support with option to copy all symbols or only the chart symbol
- Symbol mapping (alias) to handle different broker suffixes (e.g. XAUUSD -> XAUUSD.sd)
- Optional symbol whitelist (AllowedList) on the slave side
- Automatic volume mode (copy master lots) or fixed manual volume
- Basic safety controls: volume validation, max commands per tick, slippage input
- Built-in expiry date (year/month/day) to use the EA as a time-limited copier/license

Usage:
- On the MASTER account: attach the EA, set Mode = MASTER, choose a FileName (shared file) and trade normally (manual or by EA). The EA will write OPEN/CLOSE/PENDING/DELETE/UPDATE commands to the file.
- On the SLAVE account(s): attach the same EA, set Mode = SLAVE with the same FileName, adjust AutoMode/ManualVolume/MultiSymbol/AllowedList/AliasMap and expiry date. The EA will read the file and execute the corresponding trades on the slave account.

Eabotpro Copy Trade is designed for traders who want a clean, fast and easy-to-use local copy trading solution for MT5, suitable for personal accounts, client accounts or prop accounts.

Altri dall’autore
Eabotpro Gold
Dany Abou Haidar
Experts
<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<PREFERED TIME FRAME 5 MINT >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Enable Trailing  Overview Eabotpro v1.09 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for reliable performance and consistent trade execution on Gold (XAUUSD). It incorporates clean logic, disciplined trade management, and optimized entry control. Built for traders who value efficiency, safety, and simplicity in automated systems. Key Features - One trade per direction per session - Auto-close and reverse on signal change - Clean, sta
Eabotpro Auto Filter
Dany Abou Haidar
Indicatori
Eabotpro Auto Filter – Liquidity Zones, Trendlines and Fixed Fibonacci for MT5 Eabotpro Auto Filter is a professional technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines three key tools in one solution: liquidity zones, dynamic trendlines and fixed Fibonacci levels. It is designed to help discretionary traders quickly identify high-probability areas on the chart without overloading it with unnecessary objects. 1. Liquidity Zones - Automatically detects swing highs and lows. - Draws rec
Eabotpro Signals
Dany Abou Haidar
Indicatori
Eabotpro Signals v3.0 A professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to deliver high-precision trading signals with real-time notifications, trade management tools, and a clean interface. "Recommended Base time frame is 4H Fibo From input . and trade time frame 1 mint , and 5 mint " Key Features: High-Accuracy Signals : Optimized for precision and consistency across different market conditions. Smart Trade Panel : Displays entry price, targets, stop levels, performance stats, and profit trackin
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione