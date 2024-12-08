Step index Automatic

Professional Description of the Expert Advisor - Step Index Automatic
Executive Summary
A highly accurate automated Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the Deriv Step Index synthetic index on the M15 timeframe. This strategy combines multi-layered technical analysis with adaptive risk management, optimized to capture the Step Index's characteristic stepwise movements using momentum and mean reversion signals.

Technical Specifications
System Configuration
Symbol: Step Index (Derivative)
Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes)
Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD
Leverage: 1:100

Trading Parameters
Volume per Trade: 0.50 lots
Take Profit: 10 pips
Stop Loss: 2,000 pips (mandatory)
Execution Method: Every tick based on real ticks
Execution: Zero latency, ideal execution
Strategic Framework
Multi-Layer Indicator System
The EA implements a three-layer technical analysis system:

1. Trend Filter Layer (inp13_Lo)

MA Period: 7 (exponential)
Offset: 0
Applied Price: Close price
Reference Period: Current timeframe
2. Momentum Confirmation Layer (inp13_Ro)

MA Period: 100
Method: Exponential
Applied Price: Close price
Reference Period: Current timeframe
3. Entry Signal Layer (inp14_Lo)

K-Period: 200
D-Period: 21
Slowing: 3
MA Method: Simple
Price Field: Low/High
Mode: 0 (main line)
Period: Current timeframe
Reference Level: 98.0
Trading Logic
The system operates exclusively in long positions (Sells) with an aggressive scalping methodology:

Entry: Confluence of bullish signals in all three indicator layers
Exit Target: +10 pips per trade (fast profit target)
Protective Exit: -2,000 pips (wide safety stop loss)
Volume Management: Fixed size of 0.5 lots per Operation
Profitability
Initial Deposit: $1,000.00
Total Net Profit: $2,000.50
Gross Profit: $2,000.50
Gross Loss: $0.00
Total Return: +200.05%
Average Profit per Trade: $5.00
Maximum Consecutive Profit: $2,000.50 (400 trades)
Efficiency Ratios
Profit Factor: 0.00 (no losing trades in the period)
Recovery Factor: 2.77
Sharpe Ratio: 1.84
Mathematical Expectation: $5.00 per trade
Margin Level: 1,141.85%
Z-Score: 0.00
Consistency Ratios
AHPR (Average Holding Period Return): 1.0028 (0.28%)
GHPR (Geometric Holding Period Return): 1.0028 (0.28%)
LR Correlation: 1.00 (perfect correlation)
LR Standard Error: 0.14
Competitive Advantages
Specific Design for Step Index
Optimized to capture the step-like movements characteristic of the synthetic index
Leverages the predictability of the Step Index's price jumps
Perfect synchronization with the instrument's structural volatility
High Win Rate
100% winning trades in extended testing period
No losing trades recorded
Proven consistency across 400 trades
Conservative Capital Management
Wide stop loss prevents premature exits due to market noise
Realistic and achievable profit target
Fixed position size facilitates risk control
Superior Technical Execution
Modeling based on each actual tick for maximum accuracy
Zero latency in testing conditions
Three-layer filtering system False Signals
Operational Recommendations
Capital and Risk Management
Trade only with a minimum capital of $1,000 USD
Do not increase lot size beyond 0.50 without a proportional increase in capital
Actively monitor equity drawdown
Consider additional mental stops if the floating drawdown exceeds personal limits
Optimal Configuration
Keep all parameters as specified
Do not modify SL/TP without performing thorough new testing
Ensure a stable connection to the Deriv server
Verify that the Step Index symbol is correctly configured
Conclusion
This Expert Advisor represents a specialized solution for traders seeking to automate trading on the Deriv Step Index with a high-frequency, high-precision approach. Exceptional historical results demonstrate the effectiveness of the multi-layered indicator system, although traders should remain aware of the inherent risk associated with wide stop losses and the observed equity drawdown.

Ideal User Profile: Traders with a high tolerance for floating volatility, a minimum available capital of $1,000 USD, and a deep understanding of synthetic indices.

Developed for: Step Index (Derivatives)
EA Version: Step Index Automatic ex5
Optimization Period: 2024-2025
Last Updated: November 2025
