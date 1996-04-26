XD FlashScalp EA

XD FlashScalp EA is a lightweight and fast scalping Expert Advisor designed for precision trading at key market levels.
It automatically detects overbought and oversold zones to SELL at local highs and BUY at local lows, using an adaptive flash-scalping logic.

The EA is fully optimized for accounts with bonus lots and supports flexible lot scaling based on balance and risk.

🧩 Main Features

Intelligent flash-scalping algorithm with price-level recognition

Works on all major currency pairs (recommended: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD)

Automatic lot sizing and risk management

No Martingale, No Grid — stable and safe trading logic

Compatible with 4-digit and 5-digit brokers

Built-in remote control system — allows sending limit orders or control commands remotely
→ Check usage syntax and setup guide in the “Help” menu inside the EA panel

⚙️ Recommended Settings

Timeframe: M30 – H1

Minimum deposit: $100

Account type: Any (supports both standard and bonus-lot accounts)

🪙 Notes

XD FlashScalp EA focuses on short, high-probability entries and precise exits near key support/resistance levels.
Ideal for traders who prefer clean, fast, and controlled scalping.
