Hedge Scalping Expert XAUUSD

🔹 XAUUSD Hedge Scalping Expert is an automated trading Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) that opens BUY and SELL positions simultaneously.
The EA is designed to benefit from short-term market movements and works with trailing stop training and an intelligent re-entry logic for continuous trading activity.

⬛ System Overview (at a glance)

🧠 Expert Advisor: XAUUSD Hedge Scalping Expert
💰 Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold / USD)
⏱️ Timeframe: M1 (recommended)
📊 Trading Style: Hedging · Scalping · Re-Entry
⚙️ Platform: MetaTrader 4

📉 Recommended Spread:
✔️ as low as possible
✔️ ideally up to 7 points on Gold

🏦 Recommended Broker:
✔️ Tickmill (RAW / RAWF / RAW Account)
ℹ️ Alternatively: any other broker offering a RAW spread account
(Broker mention is only a recommendation, not a requirement)

⚙️ How the Expert Advisor Works

At start, the Expert Advisor immediately opens two positions at the same time:

  • one BUY position

  • one SELL position

This hedging structure ensures that the EA remains active in the market at all times, regardless of market direction.

Each position is opened with a fixed initial stop-loss, placed far away from the entry price.
Only after a defined profit threshold is reached, the stop-loss training (trailing stop) becomes active.

🔁 Stop-Loss Training (Trailing System)

The trailing system works in a step-based manner and consists of three clearly separated parameters:

🔹 Start Point:
Defines at which profit level (in points) the trailing stop becomes active

🔹 Distance:
Defines how far the stop-loss is placed behind the current price

🔹 Step Size:
Defines how many points the price must move further before the stop-loss is adjusted again
(step-based, not tick-by-tick)

This system ensures stable performance, low server load, and clean execution – also in the Strategy Tester.

🔄 Re-Entry Logic

If a position is closed by the trailing stop, the EA can automatically re-enter the market once:

⬆️ the price moves a defined number of points above the last close
⬇️ or a defined number of points below the last close

The re-entry logic works separately for BUY and SELL, mirrored accordingly, and is fully adjustable via inputs.

📈 Chart Display & Transparency

The following information is displayed directly on the chart:

📊 Live profit of all BUY positions
📊 Live profit of all SELL positions
💰 Total profit (open + closed trades)
📅 Number of trades closed today (by Magic Number)
📚 Total number of closed trades over the complete history (by Magic Number)

The total profit is additionally displayed centrally on the chart.
Color, font type, and font size are fully customizable.

💸 Commission & Costs

Commission is handled correctly.
If the broker or the Strategy Tester does not provide commission data, the EA calculates it internally based on lot size (Tickmill model: 0.05 per 0.01 lot).

This ensures that the displayed profit remains realistic and comparable between tester and live trading.

⚠️ Risk & Liability Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor uses hedging strategies and may keep positions open for extended periods of time.
Depending on market conditions, floating drawdowns may occur.

Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and is not suitable for every investor.
Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

The developer accepts no liability for financial losses.
Please test this Expert Advisor thoroughly on a demo account before using it on a live account.


Prodotti consigliati
Aura Superstar MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.78 (9)
Experts
Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
TPS DynamicFX Pro
Gopal Goswami
Experts
TPS DynamicFX Pro EA: Revolutionizing Forex Trading with AI Precision Unlock the future of forex trading with the TPS DynamicFX Pro EA, a groundbreaking expert advisor meticulously designed to navigate the complexities of the financial markets with unmatched accuracy and efficiency. Harnessing the power of advanced artificial intelligence, this EA is the ultimate tool for both novice traders seeking consistent profits and seasoned professionals aiming to enhance their trading strategies. Minimum
Random DCA MT4
Benny Subarja
Experts
This Expert is using free indicator, please   BBMA.ex4.zip . This indicator use for exit strategy. Download and extract to folder mql4/Indicators. Expert is using Nick Shawn Dollar Cost Averaging and Random Buy or Sell at new High or new Low of the trend. Very simple and effective, please remember to use lot size as small as possible. Example AutoLotDivide = 2000, you will have lot 0.01 each 1k of your balance. Or Just set manually at fixlot. Backtest only for EU pair for now, please use defaul
FREE
TPS Gold Scalper Ea
Gopal Goswami
Experts
TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition: Seize Gold Trading Opportunities with Aggressive Precision Minimum Equity :- 1000 $ Trading Timeframes :- H1 Recommended pair :- XAUUSD Experience the next level of gold trading with the TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition. Designed for traders who thrive on high-risk, high-reward strategies, this advanced trading robot is your ticket to harnessing rapid price movements in the gold market. Aggressive Scalping Algorithm: The TPS Gold Scalper EA is p
ProfessorMoriartyMT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The basis of the strategy is the identification of quick corrective movements between the crosses of a working currency pair or metal. At the moment of differences in prices of trading instruments, the adviser analyzes the possible direction of price movement on a working instrument and starts work. Each position has a stop loss and take profit. A unique position tracking algorithm allows you to control the superiority of profit over loss. The adviser does not use dangerous trading methods.
HSS Pro Price Action EA rt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
HSS PRO PRICE ACTION EA - è un ottimo sistema di trading intraday basato sulla ricerca della price action! Questo è un Expert Advisor "imposta e dimentica" che fa tutto il lavoro di trading per te! 8 Set_file disponibili per 8 coppie corrispondenti! L'idea di trading si basa sui famosi e potenti pattern di price action - Hammer e Shooting Star - combinati con tecniche di trend e scalping! L'EA funziona sul timeframe H1 durante le sessioni UE e USA. Scarica i Set_file dell'EA per testare e f
Killer Scalper Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Killer Scalper XAUUSD MT4 Professional Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Overview Killer Scalper XAUUSD is a high-precision automated trading system designed specifically for scalping gold (XAU/USD). Built with advanced RSI and Stochastic filters, this EA identifies optimal entry points during high-volatility sessions, maximizing profit potential while maintaining strict risk management protocols. ️ Technical Specifications Parameter Specification Trading Pair XAU/USD (Gold) Time
Gold Challenger EA
Xian Qin Ceng
Experts
Gold Challenger EA,   a new EA based on BeiDou Trend EA, has been launched. It is suitable for high volatility products such as XAUUSD. Gold Challenger EA still uses the breakout method.   Breakout trading is a very old method. Since the 1900s, since Livermore, this method has been widely used. It has been more than 120 years. This method is always effective, especially for XAUUSD and Gold with high volatility.   I have been using the breakout method to make profits on XAUUSD in the early stage
Infinity Gold AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Infinity Gold AI is a trading robot (expert advisor) for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) terminal, designed for automated trading of the XAUUSD (gold) currency pair. This advisor was developed by experienced traders with ten years of experience in financial markets and focuses on conservative trading methods based on clear money and risk management rules. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Key Features of Infinity Gold AI: Trading method : Sc
Infinity Gold Impulse
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Infinity Gold Impulse – Advanced Algorithm for Gold Trading (XAU/USD).  Trading gold, like any investment, requires a thorough understanding of market conditions, strategic planning, and consideration of the many factors that determine its value. Gold trading principles are based on the fundamental laws of supply and demand, as well as an analysis of the macroeconomic situation, geopolitics, and market sentiment. Gold is traditionally viewed as a safe haven asset during times of economic ins
NeoFx Start MT4
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
NeoFx MT4 – Intelligent Grid Trading System The   NeoFx MT4   Expert Advisor is an advanced algorithmic system designed for efficient trading on highly liquid currency pairs. Initially optimized for   GBP/USD , it also delivers stable results on other popular pairs such as   EUR/USD ,   USD/CHF , and similar. NeoFx Start   employs a unique strategy where each trade is automatically split into three smaller sub-trades. This means that whenever the EA opens a position, it immediately divides it in
FREE
GoldTrend EA
Artem Tsepkov
Experts
Gold Trend EA Gold Trend EA is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) developed for forex trading with a special focus on the gold market. It uses a divergence strategy to accurately identify reversal points, allowing for timely market entries and exits. The advisor includes built-in risk management mechanisms such as StopLoss, TakeProfit, and a margin check before opening a trade, contributing to stable performance under real market conditions. Key Features: Divergence for Identifying Revers
Latency Arbitrage Define Symbol by Ai2Fx
Thara Tantitaranukul
Experts
Latency Arbitrage " Define Symbol" by Ai2Fx is a very flexible latency arbitrage EA for MT4.  Brokers always have their own characters symbol but the same instrument like EURUSD#, EURUSD$, DAX, DE30, Ger30 that the EA allow you match the trades different symbol names or special character of instrument between Fast and Slow brokers by "Define your own symbol"  This  is user friendly arbitrage EA. No other special software need. Easy setup parameter and “Adaptive shift price line” help you identi
CyBRG RX Mt4
Arseny Potyekhin
5 (2)
Experts
Presentazione di CyBRG RX: l’assistente di trading di nuova generazione Fai un passo nel futuro del trading con CyBRG RX, il tuo compagno di trading all’avanguardia progettato per elevare la tua esperienza di trading. Sfruttando la potenza di reti neurali avanzate, CyBRG RX è progettato per analizzare e adattarsi a condizioni di mercato in continua evoluzione con precisione senza pari. Poiché questa strategia è così unica, voglio vendere solo un numero limitato di licenze. Pertanto, il prezzo
EA123 Snipper MACD
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
ProjectXCAT
Nyamsuren Boldbaatar
Experts
ℙℂ  The settings of the EA Time - GENERAL SETTING; Terminal Comment Magic Slippage TIME - TickSETTINGS TickFilter TickSAMPLES TIME - Time settings Trade Request seconds Order modify seconds Start hour  End hour Order Expiry ACCOUNT MM Risk MM % Agrresive Adaptive History Both Direction together Max Trades Spread SETTINGS MAX Limit MIN Limit TRADE SETTINGS Signal size Order Distance Max Distance Stoploss Trailing start Max Trailing Trailing target
Apex Pro First Edition
Benhamza Oussama
Experts
Apex Pro First Edition Crescita Sicura, Stabile e Intelligente per Piccoli Conti Punti Salienti Progettato per piccoli conti (a partire da 30 $) Crescita veloce e sicura – senza bruciare il conto ️ Configurazione passo dopo passo – perfetta per principianti Ottimizzato per XAUUSD (Oro) su grafico 5 minuti Versione demo disponibile – prova prima di acquistare Ideale per chi vuole far crescere un piccolo conto in modo costante, senza rischiare di perderlo tutto La Mia St
KP Grid
Ruben Fernandez Souto
Experts
KP Grid  is a robust Expert Advisor specifically designed for grid-based strategies in trending or ranging markets. It intelligently opens and manages buy/sell grids using customizable distance, volume scaling, and profit/loss management logic. With built-in trailing options and optional RSI-based signal filtering, KP Grid adapts to various market scenarios while offering strong control over drawdowns. This EA is suitable for experienced traders who understand the dynamics of grid systems and w
Smart Hedge Trader MT4
Adil Mohsine
Experts
Smart Hedge Trader – MT4 Expert Advisor Link to MT5 version Smart Hedge Trader MT5 Smart Hedge Trader is an MT4 Expert Advisor that uses a structured hedging strategy to manage trades with precision. It monitors market conditions and applies calculated logic to manage exposure, aiming for consistent trade cycles with defined risk parameters. This EA is designed for traders who prefer an automated system that adapts to volatility while maintaining control over daily trading activity. Features: Dy
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
PairsTrading
Evgenii Kuznetsov
3.67 (9)
Experts
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
The Viper EA
Profalgo Limited
3.18 (11)
Experts
NOTE: only recommended for these pairs currently: EURAUD;GBPAUD;GBPCHF;EURCHF;AUDCAD and AUDUSD NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Live monitoring :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1422803 The Viper EA uses sharp and effective "mean reversion" entries during the ranging period of the trading sessions (between 23h and 1h GMT+2, US DST).    These trades already have a very high su
Goldenclaw
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Goldenclaw EA   is a unique scalping Trading Robot based on multi layered neural network and various default indicators. The algorithm works by calculating values from different timeframes to provide output signal for the current timeframe. This EA does not use dangerous techniques like martingale, averaging, grid or hedging. All orders are protected by stop loss and only one trade direction buy or sell depend on given algorithm. Input Parameters: Expert Name   - EA name and trades comment. M
Code Remote
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
With over a decade of backtesting experience using realistic market simulations, Code Remote has demonstrated its reliability and profitability even in challenging market conditions. The EA displays stable growth curves with controlled drawdowns, confirming its resilience across various brokerage data and during periods of volatility, such as economic crises. After detecting a momentum setup, the EA precisely manages the position, ensuring execution and closing of trades at the most opportune
Fusion Gold Scalper
Quoc Dat Lam
Experts
The Expert Advisor tool has been developed for XAUUSD (GOLD), based on SUPPORT/RESISTANCE level . All trading positions contain a DYNAMIC TAKE-PROFIT and DYNAMIC STOP_LOSS. .  The signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/997939?source=Site+Signals+My There is no need to set up parameters - all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Features Each deal is protected by Dynamic Take-profit and Dynamic Stop-loss. A fixed lot are used. No martingale, no grid. All settings optimized. Long-term
AI Neural Nexus EA MT4
John Dickenson
Experts
Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
PriceA GOLD
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
Experts
Using common price action. Trade base on selected hour. Recommended for GOLD but it can be run and test for other instruments. Auto cutloss & counter trade if price action failed. Auto lot calculate after loss. (Trade that open by EA with same magic number). Lot calculate based on loss & target profit in ($). Able to set total counter trade. (Recommended 3x) Counter trade will be reset before next signal. NOTE: Can refer  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2057996 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2
Mission Impossible
Szymon Palczynski
Experts
Multi-currency expert. Mission Impossible is a fully automated trading system on all major currency pairs. Very focused on small gains with minimizing the risk of loss (see  Entering/ Ellipse/Ellipse Size).  Advantage thanks to technique.  Not for complete amateurs taking too much risk !!! Forex is a risky business on itself - remember. Systems - Partial closing. - Run. - Open bar/ Every Tick.  Recommended: - VPS or Remote Desktop (e.g Chrome  Remote Desktop) Input Parameters Start Deposit - 
TradeHistoryMapper EA
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Experts
Visualizza il tuo vantaggio di trading con TradeHistoryMapper Ogni trader di successo lo sa: la tua cronologia è la chiave dei tuoi profitti futuri. TradeHistoryMapper trasforma la cronologia del tuo conto in una potente mappa visiva, che mostra esattamente dove vinci, dove perdi e come migliorare. Perché faticare tra infinite schede della cronologia del conto quando puoi vedere ogni operazione direttamente sul tuo grafico? 1. Visualizza istantaneamente le operazioni vincenti e quelle perden
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan     gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segn
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del denaro,
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
Promo lancio! Sono rimaste solo poche copie a 449$! Prossimo prezzo: 599$ Prezzo finale: 999$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro si unisce al club degli EA che commerciano oro, ma con una grand
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
Una delle strategie di trading automatizzato più potenti del 2025 Abbiamo trasformato una delle strategie di trading manuale più efficaci del 2025 in un Expert Advisor completamente automatizzato , basato su TMA (Triangular Moving Average) e logica CG . È disponibile solo un’ultima copia al prezzo di 550 $. Successivamente il prezzo salirà a 650 $ e 750 $, con un prezzo finale di 1200 $. Questo EA è progettato per fornire entrate precise, ordini pendenti intelligenti e gestione rigorosa del risc
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Versione MT5:   CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT4 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Regola       il tuo trading con precisione e discipli
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Experts
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Experts
Introduzione a DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Panoramica DCA CYCLEMAX è un programma di trading semi-automatico basato su una strategia a griglia (EA), ottimizzato per gli asset che mostrano forti tendenze unidirezionali sul mercato. È particolarmente efficace per asset ad alta volatilità e tendenze stabili in una direzione, come l’oro (GOLD), il Nasdaq 100 (NS100) e le criptovalu
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experts
Vendita lampo per 24 ore - Solo $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" è un Expert Advisor (EA) specificamente progettato per partecipare alla sfida HFT, operando con la coppia US30. Per scoprire altri Expert Advisor e Indicatori di primo piano, visita: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller Sono Los, per favore iscriviti per ricevere ulteriori aggiornamenti: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ Cos'è l'HFT? L'high-frequency trading (HFT) è un metodo di trading che utilizza
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Experts
CyNera: Il Tuo Trading, La Nostra Tecnologia Manuale e file di configurazione: contattami dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione Prezzo: Il prezzo aumenta in base al numero di licenze vendute Copie disponibili: 4 Il trading dell'oro, uno degli strumenti più volatili sul mercato, richiede precisione, analisi approfondita e una solida gestione del rischio. Il CyNera Expert Advisor integra perfettamente questi elementi in un sofisticato sistema progettato per il trading
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Experts
KonokaSystemNEO is one of the three sisters ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) based on KonokaSystem with a new personality and is an original EA. The trading style is day trading targeting midnight to mid-day Japan time. The currency pair is "USDJPY" and entry is made at the opening price of M5. Each of the three sisters has a different logic and is equipped with two types of entries and two types of exits. No grid or martingale logic is used. The internal logic repeats profit and loss, swallowing losses and g
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
Stratos Mistral mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
The Golden Way è un software di trading automatico per la piattaforma MT4. Adotta una strategia ibrida completa, che opera attraverso la sinergia di più sottostrategie. Questo permette di catturare con precisione le opportunità di acquisto (long) e vendita (short) nel mercato dell’oro (XAUUSD), aiutandoti a sfruttare i momenti di trading in diverse situazioni di mercato. Basandosi su una logica di trading matura, ti consente di eseguire operazioni professionali ed efficienti nel mercato dell’or
EvoTrade EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
Experts
EvoTrade: Il primo sistema di trading auto-apprendente sul mercato Permettetemi di presentarvi EvoTrade, un consulente esperto unico nel suo genere, sviluppato con tecnologie all'avanguardia di visione artificiale e analisi dei dati. Si tratta del primo sistema di trading auto-apprendente sul mercato, operativo in tempo reale. EvoTrade analizza le condizioni di mercato, adatta le strategie e si adegua dinamicamente ai cambiamenti, garantendo una precisione eccezionale in qualsiasi ambiente. EvoT
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Experts
AGGIORNAMENTO — DICEMBRE 2025 Alla fine di novembre 2024, l’Expert Advisor Aurum è stato ufficialmente messo in vendita. Da allora ha operato in condizioni reali di mercato — senza filtro news, senza protezioni aggiuntive e senza limitazioni complesse — mantenendo una stabilità costante. Un anno completo di trading reale ha dimostrato chiaramente l’affidabilità del sistema di trading. E solo dopo questa esperienza, basandoci su dati reali e statistiche concrete, abbiamo rilasciato un grande ag
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.66 (62)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
Altri dall’autore
MicroTrend Scalping for Gold XAUUSD
Mahmud Hisso
Experts
MicroTrend Scalping EA for Gold XAUUSD (MT4) Expert Advisor automatico di scalping per MT4 per Gold (XAUUSD) , trading XAUUSD M1 , Gold scalping EA , microtrend scalping , tick momentum trading , pullback entry system , trailing stop EA , gold hedging scalper , low risk gold EA , MT4 Expert Advisor per il trading dell’oro . Impostazione consigliata • Simbolo: Gold (XAUUSD) • Timeframe: M1 (1 minuto) • Capitale iniziale minimo: da 300 € • Capitale iniziale consigliato: da 500 € • Posizion
Trend Meter
Mahmud Hisso
5 (1)
Indicatori
Trend Meter – Analizzatore Multivaluta della Forza del Trend Il Trend Meter è un indicatore potente ed estremamente leggero che mostra la forza del trend a colpo d’occhio — in tempo reale, con colori chiari, in modo pulito e senza ritardi. Analizza più timeframe , più coppie di valute e più segnali interni , combinando tutto in un compatto “semaforo di trend”. Perfetto per scalper, day trader e swing trader. Perfetto per principianti e professionisti — il Trend Meter mostra immediatamente: Pres
BOS Liquidity Sweep
Mahmud Hisso
Indicatori
Rileva BOS e sweep di liquidità utilizzando la logica della struttura di mercato per evidenziare potenziali inversioni Smart Money. BOS Liquidity Sweep – Indicatore di struttura di mercato BOS Liquidity Sweep è un indicatore tecnico di struttura di mercato progettato per visualizzare sweep di liquidità e concetti di Break of Structure (BOS) direttamente sul grafico. L’indicatore si concentra sul comportamento del prezzo, aiutando a comprendere dove viene raccolta la liquidità e come il mercato r
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione