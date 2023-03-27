Griddy Calm EA

5 copies are left for $149. The next price is $189.

Griddy Calm EA uses the classical strategy of open orders in trend direction at the best price. At trend turning it implements the soft averaging grid. Big dynamic step, small lot multiplier and equity stop loss makes the grid strategy safe enough for long term trading. The key feature of the EA is an algorithm of partial closing which uses small rollbacks of price to gradually close bad trades. Moreover, this strategy is absolutely universal and works with one preset on all pairs. Therefore, the possible long-term drawdown on several pairs is compensated by the active trading on others. It provides smooth balance curve as well as stable growth of equity.

Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1894357

Requirements

  • Minimal deposit: 100$

The EA trades in safe mode on 28 pairs with initial lot 0.01 starts with the deposit of 10 000. However, in spite of the used M1 TF, the trading strategy is middle-term and not sensitive to spread value. Therefore, the trading on cent account is also possible.

  • Account type: any, cent is possible (ECN is recommended, as always).
  • Currency pairs: any, the standard set of 28 pairs is recommended.
  • Time frame: M1

Settings

  • FixedLot – fixed initial lot size
  • DynamicRisk – dynamic lot size in % of deposit (0 – to use fixed lot)
  • MartinCoeff – lot multiplier for grid
  • FixedDist – fixed step between orders in grid
  • DynamicDist – to use dynamic step between orders in grid
  • DistPeriod – period of dynamic step calculation
  • DistCoeff – coefficient of dynamic step calculation
  • MinDist – minimal step at dynamic step calculation
  • PartialClosing – to use partial closing of bad orders if possible
  • PC_Start_Orders – minimal number of orders in grid at which partial closing activates
  • Magic – magic number of initial orders
  • MartinMagic – magic number of averaging orders
  • сomment – comment to orders
  • martin_comment – comment to averaging orders
  • OpeningDelay – delay between grid orders opening, in seconds
  • MinHoldTime – minimal time of order stays open, in seconds
  • RegressionDegree – degree of regression used to searching entry points
  • DeviationCoeff – deviation from regression line for entry points
  • PeriodCoeff – multiplier of the period of used regression
  • UseSignalsForAveraging – to open averaging trades only at repeated signals
  • EnvelopesDist – minimal distance to trend envelope
  • Dynamic_EnvelopesDist – to use dynamic distance to trend envelope
  • D_DistPeriod – period for dynamic distance calculation
  • D_DistRange – channel width for dynamic distance calculation
  • Envelopes_MaxDist – maximal distance to envelopes at dynamic calculation
  • EnvelopesPeriod – period used to determine the main trend direction
  • EnvelopesRange – coefficient of envelopes' channel width
  • MaxDD_Percent – maximal drawdown for the pair at which all trades of this pair are closed, in percent of deposit
  • MaxDD_Money – maximal drawdown for the pair at which all trades of this pair are closed, in account currency
  • UseStopLoss – to use classical stop loss
  • BBands_Period – period of Bollinger channel used to calculate stop loss
  • BBands_Coeff – width of Bollinger channel used to calculate stop loss

The EA can trade with the same magic and comment on all pairs.


Altri dall’autore
Easy Scalp EA
Mikhail Kornilov
Experts
Easy Scalp is a classical indicator-based scalping EA, which can be easily optimized for every currency pair. The EA always places fixed stop loss and take profit and doesn’t use averaging. 2 copies are left for $69. The next price is $89. Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2026299 Advantages Doesn’t use dangerous strategies Can work with small deposit Doesn’t sensitive to spread Fast optimization Fixed stop loss Requirements Minimal deposit : 10$ Account type: any, ECN is preferred Cur
VFA Indicator
Mikhail Kornilov
Indicatori
Very Fast Arrows (VFA) is a comprehensive indicator with visualization in arrows that has a little false signals at minimal delay time. VFA is a counter-trend indicator. However its flexible algorithm is adjusted to market behavior and becomes more sensitive to rollbacks in the case of trend. The algorithm of the indicator is based on wave analisys and can be optimized to any currency pair and time frame at minimal number of inputs. The possibility to optimize the indicator by pressing the butto
Machinist
Mikhail Kornilov
3 (4)
Experts
5 copies are left for $240 The next price is $360 Machinist expert advisor uses 4 different strategies based on complex technical analysis to search for the best trading possibilities and to diversify risks. All strategies used in the EA have real stop loss. A multilevel optimization and rough sampling related to stability under changing market/internal parameters were carried out for every strategy. Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/822679 Advantages real stop loss 4 different strategies
Calm Easy Trade
Mikhail Kornilov
4.5 (2)
Experts
1 copy is left for $140. The next price is $180. Calm Easy Trade expert advisor monitors the market sentiment and enters at trend turnings. The trading strategy combines the principles of Price Action, figures of turn and indicator-based filters. The EA has a good adaptability and works with default settings at any pairs. There is a possibility to trade by single orders or by grids. The EA is designed for calm permanent trading with high degree of diversification. Monitoring: https://www.mql5.c
