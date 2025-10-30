powerful MetaTrader 5 script designed for traders who value speed and a personalized trading environment. With a single click, you can instantly transform your chart's appearance using one of several professional, pre-designed color schemes, including popular styles like ICT/SMC.

How to Use:

In your MetaTrader 5 terminal, open the Navigator window (Ctrl+N). Find the Colors schemes script under the "Scripts" section. Drag and drop the script onto the chart you want to customize. A settings window will pop up. Select your desired Color Scheme from the dropdown menu. Choose whether to show the Ask/Bid lines and set their width. Click OK. Your chart will instantly update.

How It's Helpful (Saves Time & Effort):