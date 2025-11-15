Trade Manger
- Utilità
- Israr Hussain Shah
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
You Give an Instruction: When you run the script, a window pops up with a dropdown menu. You choose exactly what you want it to do from the list (e.g., "Close Profit Only" or "Delete Pending Orders").
It Scans Your Positions: The script then reads your instruction and systematically goes through your open trades and/or pending orders on the current chart.
It Applies Your Rule: For each trade it finds, it checks if it matches the rule you selected.
- If you chose "Close Buy Only," it will only close trades that are "Buy" positions.
- If you chose "Close Losing Only," it will check the profit/loss of each trade and close only the ones that are currently negative.
- It does the same for all other options.
It Works Safely: The script counts backward through the list of trades. This is a critical safety feature. As it closes a trade, that trade is removed from the list. By counting backward, it ensures it doesn't skip any trades or get confused by the changing list size.
It Gives You a Report: After it's done, the script prints a summary of its actions to the "Experts" tab in your MetaTrader 5 terminal, telling you which trades it closed or orders it deleted. If it ran into a problem, it will print an error message.
In short, you select the rule, and the script applies that rule to every relevant trade or order on your chart, safely and efficiently.