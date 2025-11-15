Trade Manger

You Give an Instruction: When you run the script, a window pops up with a dropdown menu. You choose exactly what you want it to do from the list (e.g., "Close Profit Only" or "Delete Pending Orders").

It Scans Your Positions: The script then reads your instruction and systematically goes through your open trades and/or pending orders on the current chart.

It Applies Your Rule: For each trade it finds, it checks if it matches the rule you selected. If you chose "Close Buy Only," it will only close trades that are "Buy" positions.

it will only close trades that are "Buy" positions. If you chose "Close Losing Only," it will check the profit/loss of each trade and close only the ones that are currently negative.

It does the same for all other options.

It Works Safely: The script counts backward through the list of trades. This is a critical safety feature. As it closes a trade, that trade is removed from the list. By counting backward, it ensures it doesn't skip any trades or get confused by the changing list size.