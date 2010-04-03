Smart trend pro

Smart Trend pro New - Advanced Trend Indicator with Interactive GUI

Professional trend-following indicator with comprehensive visualization and control panel

Key Features:

🔹 Advanced Trend Detection

  • Reliable Half Trend algorithm for precise trend identification
  • Color-coded trend lines (Blue for bullish, Orange for bearish)
  • Customizable amplitude parameter for different trading styles

🔹 Interactive GUI Panel

  • Real-time market strength visualization (Bulls vs Bears)
  • Current signal display (Buy/Sell/Neutral)
  • Trend strength meter with percentage values
  • Professional 3D effects and smooth animations

🔹 Visual Enhancements

  • Dynamic cloud filling between trend line and price extremes
  • Custom color scheme with Alice Blue background
  • Enhanced candle colors (Deep Sky Blue for bulls, Deep Pink for bears)
  • Modern arrow indicators (codes 217/218)

🔹 Full Control Features

  • Minimize/restore panel functionality
  • Toggle indicator on/off
  • Toggle cloud display on/off
  • All controls integrated in the panel

🔹 Customization Options

  • Adjustable panel position, size, and colors
  • Configurable animation speed
  • Customizable chart colors
  • Flexible input parameters

Perfect for traders seeking a professional trend analysis tool with comprehensive market visualization at a glance. The indicator provides clear entry/exit signals while the GUI panel offers detailed market strength analysis for informed decision-making.


