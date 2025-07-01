Deriv boom crash spike killer
- Indicatori
- Israr Hussain Shah
- Versione: 8.4
- Aggiornato: 21 settembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
2025 Spike Killer Dashboard - Advanced Trading Signals & Market Analytics
🚀 Transform Your Trading with Intelligent Market Insights!
The 2025 Spike Killer Dashboard is a powerful MQL5 indicator that combines cutting-edge signal generation with an intuitive crystal dashboard for real-time market analysis. Designed for traders who demand precision and clarity, this all-in-one tool delivers actionable signals and comprehensive market metrics at a glance.
Key Features:
🔥 Dual Signal System
- Shved Supply & Demand zone detection for strategic entries
- Ichimoku cloud integration ensures signals align with market trend
📊 Crystal Dashboard (3D Effect)
- Real-time Supply/Demand zone visualization
- Bulls & Bears strength meters
- Volatility and spread monitoring
- Current price tracking with color-coded alerts
- Interactive controls (minimize/close functionality)
⚡ Smart Filtering
- Buy signals only in bullish clouds (green)
- Sell signals only in bearish clouds (red)
- Prevents counter-trend trading for higher accuracy
🔔 Comprehensive Alerts
- Email, sound, and push notifications
- Customizable alert settings
- Zone entry alerts for Supply & Demand
Perfect For:
- Scalpers and day traders
- M1-M5 timeframe specialists
- Traders using Boom & Crash indices
- Those who combine technical analysis with price action
Why Choose 2025 Spike Killer? ✅ No license restrictions -
works on any account ✅
User-friendly interface with professional design ✅
Real-time market metrics for informed decisions ✅
Versatile for various trading styles ✅
Regular updates and dedicated support
Stop guessing and start trading with confidence! The 2025 Spike Killer Dashboard gives you the edge you need to navigate the markets successfully.
Note: Optimized for M1-M5 timeframes. Best results on Boom/Crash indices and major forex pairs.