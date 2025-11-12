Buy Sell Range

The Range Filter Buy and Sell indicator is a trend-following technical analysis tool designed to identify optimal entry and exit points in the market. It filters out market noise by creating dynamic bands around price movements, generating clear buy and sell signals when price breaks through these bands.

Key Features

Dynamic Range Filtering: Uses a sophisticated algorithm to calculate adaptive bands that adjust to market volatility Trend Identification: Clearly visualizes the current trend direction with color-coded filter lines Signal Generation: Provides precise buy and sell signals with labeled arrows Visual Customization: Offers a TradingView-like appearance with customizable chart colors Noise Reduction: Filters out minor price fluctuations to focus on significant movements

How It Works

The indicator calculates a smoothed range based on price volatility and creates upper and lower bands around a central filter line. When price breaks above the upper band in an uptrend, a buy signal is generated. Conversely, when price breaks below the lower band in a downtrend, a sell signal is generated.

Trading Applications

Trend Following : Identifies the beginning and continuation of trends

: Identifies the beginning and continuation of trends Entry Signals : Provides clear entry points with minimal lag

: Provides clear entry points with minimal lag Exit Signals : Helps determine when a trend might be reversing

: Helps determine when a trend might be reversing Noise Filtering: Eliminates false signals caused by market volatility

Settings