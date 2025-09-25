Spike Blast Pro

🚀 Spike Blaster Pro – The Ultimate Spike Detection Tool

Spike Blaster Pro is a next-generation MT5 indicator designed specifically for synthetic markets. It works seamlessly on Boom Index and Weltrade Index, providing traders with sharp, reliable spike detection signals.

What makes Spike Blaster Pro powerful is its 5 Core Strategies built into one system, giving traders a multi-layer confirmation before signals appear. This ensures high accuracy and reduces false alerts.

🔑 5 Core Strategies Behind Spike Blaster Pro

  1. Volatility Compression Detector – Identifies when price is squeezing and a breakout spike is likely.

  2. Liquidity Zone Mapping – Locates hidden supply/demand levels where spike moves are triggered.

  3. Volume Surge Analysis – Confirms sudden inflow of contracts before a spike.

  4. Market Pattern Recognition – Detects broker-specific repetitive behaviors leading to spikes.

  5. Time & Session Filter – Activates signals only during high-probability market sessions.

🎯 Key Features

  • Works out of the box on Boom & Weltrade indices.

  • Clean chart arrows & alerts for easy spike entry.

  • Optimized for scalpers & spike hunters.

  • High accuracy from multi-layer confirmation.

  • Customizable alerts (pop-up, sound, push notifications).

  • Lightweight coding, no chart lag.

🏆 Why Choose Spike Blaster Pro?

Unlike ordinary spike indicators that rely on a single method, Spike Blaster Pro combines 5 proven strategies to detect only the strongest signals. This gives you confidence, precision, and consistency in your trades.

Whether you’re a beginner or advanced trader, Spike Blaster Pro is built to maximize your edge in synthetic markets.

Best suited for: Boom Index, Weltrade Index
Indicator Type: Spike Detection
💻 Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)


