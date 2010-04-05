Zigzag Hedging EA

he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle
With some digital way to enter the deal
On the five minute frame
Work on currency pairs only
Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss
How the expert works
It is placed on the three currency pairs
GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD
Same settings without changing anything
When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit
Profit is only seven points
Please watch the video
Explains how the expert works.
Max Spread = 0.3
Broker link from here

Lot1: Manual Lot Size
Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.
Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.
TakeProfit: Don't work with it make it = 0 .
StopLoss : Don't work with it make it = 0 .
Loss_USD : Loss dollars Close all trades on the loss found here if it is zero it does not work.
Max_Open : Control the maximum number of opening deals.
Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box.
Step : Controlling the distance of opening consecutive deals.
Time_Start: Beginning of expert work on.
Time_End: The work is finished at the same
Continuous_trading :  =true Keep working nonstop = false  The Expert is deleted from the chart after the total profit of the transactions .
Magic_Number: EA Magic Number.
Currency:

 GBPUSD GBPJPY GBPAUD
Time Frame:
  M5  M30
Minimum recommended amount and leverage:
Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.
Min Recommended Deposit: 1000 USD or Equivalent amount.
Lot 0.01


