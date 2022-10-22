Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping

This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading.

Ready-made optimization set files will be supported on a product basis to friends who purchase the automatic trading robot.