Gold SMC EA
- Experts
- Mohammed Zakana Al Mallouk
- Versione: 1.40
- Attivazioni: 5
XAUUSD ICT SMC – Lean Core (v1.4) is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor focused on fast, clean FVG entries with tight risk and simple, robust exits.
It trades XAUUSD (and other symbols you list) using a direction-aware Fair Value Gap detected on a single, user-selected entry timeframe. Direction is seeded by short-term momentum, optionally filtered by a higher-TF EMA bias. The exit engine combines a hybrid ATR / R-multiple take-profit, optional breakeven, and ATR trailing with a minimum bars-since-entry gate. Execution safety includes a live spread filter, margin headroom check, session windows, optional quiet windows, per-symbol daily trade cap, and daily drawdown/profit halts.
Features
FVG-only entry (direction-aware)
-
3-candle displacement gap (bar1 vs bar3) in the trade direction.
-
Gap size must be ≥ fvgMinATRpct × ATR(entryTF).
-
Optional location check requiring current price inside the FVG ± buffer.
Simple, reliable direction seed
-
2-bar momentum (last two candles) to decide bullish/bearish bias.
-
Optional EMA bias on a higher timeframe (side filter).
Session & quiet-time controls
-
Kill-zones (London & New York hours, UTC).
-
Optional quiet windows (two static UTC windows to pause entries).
Risk & execution guards
-
Live spread filter (pips).
-
Margin headroom check on lot size (uses tick value/size).
-
Per-symbol daily trade cap and max running trades.
-
Daily equity guard (halt when drawdown or profit hits your thresholds).
Exits that adapt to volatility and risk
-
Hybrid TP: min( ATR(exitTF)×tpATRmult , StopDistance×tpRRmult )
(or choose a single mode: ATR or R-multiple).
-
Breakeven (triggered by ATR on trailing TF, with offset).
-
ATR trailing stop with activation threshold, step size, and min bars since entry gate.
Clean engine & multi-symbol
-
New-bar evaluation by default (can switch to every tick).
-
symbolsList supports multiple, comma-separated symbols.
-
Lightweight on-chart dashboard (equity, open/closed state, daily trade count).
How It Works
-
On each new bar of entryTF (unless you allow every tick), the EA checks:
-
Kill-zone and quiet windows, daily halts, daily trade cap, live spread, margin headroom.
-
-
It seeds direction from 2-bar momentum and (optionally) confirms side with EMA bias.
-
It detects a direction-aware FVG whose size is ≥ fvgMinATRpct × ATR(entryTF) .
(Optional: require price be inside the gap ± buffer.)
-
It places SL beyond the prior bar extreme ± slBufferPips × pipFactor × _Point .
-
It computes TP using hybrid ATR/R-multiple (or single mode), then opens the trade.
-
After entry, Breakeven and ATR trailing manage the stop with broker-safe steps and a minimum bars since entryfilter.
How to Use
-
Attach the EA to a chart (any TF). The EA internally uses your selected entryTF .
-
Set symbolsList (e.g., XAUUSD ).
-
Configure sessions (kill-zones) and optional quiet windows if you want timing control.
-
Tune fvgMinATRpct , tpATRmult , tpRRmult , slBufferPips to your style.
-
Choose whether to enable the EMA bias, BE, and trailing.
-
Verify baseRiskPct , daily guard levels, spread threshold, and trade cap fit your broker/limits.
Recommendations
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (works with other symbols you add to symbolsList ).
-
Entry timeframe: your chosen entryTF (defaults in the file).
-
Broker: low-latency, tight-spread ECN.
-
VPS: strongly recommended for continuous operation.
Important
After purchase, please send me a private message for the installation guide and a recommended settings templatematching typical XAUUSD conditions.
Disclaimer
This EA is provided for analytical and educational purposes only. Backtests and past performance do not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk; configure risk parameters responsibly and test on a demo before going live.
