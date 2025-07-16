Supply and Demand MTFs

Overview
Supply & Demand (MTF) v1.00 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically identifies and draws key supply and demand zones from up to three timeframes on your current chart. Supply zones mark areas where selling pressure was strong; demand zones mark areas where buying pressure was strong.

Features

  • Multi-timeframe detection
    Scan the current chart plus two higher timeframes for zones.

  • Candle-strength filter
    Require a configurable number of strong candles to confirm each zone.

  • Adjustable lookback
    Choose Long, Medium or Short scan windows (1250 / 500 / 150 bars).

  • Zone limits
    Cap the number of supply or demand zones per side and timeframe.

  • Automatic invalidation
    Optionally hide zones when price breaks them by wick or by close.

  • Active-only mode
    Show only unbroken zones when enabled.

  • Custom styling
    Assign separate colors for demand and supply on each timeframe.

  • Performance-optimized
    Efficient data retrieval and minimal chart objects.

Inputs

  • LookbackDepth (Long / Medium / Short) – Bars to scan on each timeframe

  • MomentumSpan (integer) – Bars used to assess candle-body strength

  • MinStrongCandles (integer) – Minimum strong-candle count to form a zone

  • StrongCandleFactor (decimal) – Body size ≥ factor × 20-bar average body

  • MaxZonesPerSide (1 / 3 / 5 / 30) – Maximum zones per side per timeframe

  • ShowOnlyActiveZones (true / false) – Hide invalidated zones when true

  • InvalidateMethod (By Wick / By Close) – Choose break criterion

  • UseTF1–UseTF3 (true / false) – Enable detection for each timeframe slot

  • TF1–TF3 (timeframe) – Select PERIOD_CURRENT, M5, H1, H4, etc.

  • DemandColor_TF1–TF3 / SupplyColor_TF1–TF3 – Zone fill colors

  • DebugMode (true / false) – Output diagnostic messages to the Experts log

How to Use

  1. Attach the indicator to any chart.

  2. Enable TF1–TF3 and select your scan timeframes.

  3. Set LookbackDepth, MomentumSpan, MinStrongCandles and StrongCandleFactor.

  4. Define MaxZonesPerSide, ShowOnlyActiveZones and InvalidateMethod.

  5. Choose your demand and supply colors for each timeframe.

  6. Observe zones appear, refresh and invalidate automatically.

Disclaimer
This indicator is provided for analytical purposes only. It does not guarantee trading signals or results.
