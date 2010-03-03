ZING an EA based on Multiple Stochastics

USER MANUAL, GUIDE and SET FILE LINK

Before running this EA, make sure that your account size matches the initial deposit input parameter (RM0) in the set file you are running.


ZING FEATURES

- ZING is an expert advisor that uses four stochastic indicators and two time frames to predict the price trend and trigger a trade.

- It trades ANY Forex symbol, ANY metal symbol. We recommend major ones: combinations of USD, GBP, JPY, EUR, AUD, CAD, XAU.

- User may run any number of symbols in parallel by running an instance of this robot on each symbol.

- It does not use grid, martingale, or hedging strategies. Don’t be fooled by other EAs that show exponential growth in back testing when using such strategies.

- Account type: Netting or Hedging. It always uses Netting rules.

- Initial Balance, lot size and leverage are subject to your broker's limits.

- User level required: from beginner to expert traders. It requires user to know the MetaTrader 5 Optimization tools as we recommend to optimize parameters before running live.

- Users can optimize variables to get strategies with high annual return, low risk, high win rate, high expected payoff, high probability of success, and more, based on the training data.

- All time frames are available.

- All trades are opened with a Stop Loss automatically. Never lose more of what you risk in a given trade.

- User may select which days of the week to trade.

- User may select a time window for trades (start/end hours).

- There are multiple methods for opening Take Profit (TP) calculation.

- There are multiple methods for the opening and trailing Stop Loss (SL) calculation.

- There are multiple methods to handle large changes in price (positive or negative).


RISK MANAGEMENT

- There are multiple options to calculate money at risk and lot sizes that the user can chose from.

- ZING is Proprietary Firm friendly: at every tick, it checks max daily loss and max account loss limits.

- It closes positions and suspends trading until next day if daily loss limit is approaching.

- It closes positions and stops trading if account loss limit is approaching.

- It stops trading and closes positions when Prop. Firm target is achieved (optional).


NEWS and WEEKEND HANDLING

- It handles high importance news (it ignores low and medium priority news).

- It handles open positions and pending orders before and after the news.

- It handles open positions and pending orders before weekend starts.


OPTIMIZATION

- We recommend to run the MT5 optimization tool every one or two weeks on the symbol of your interest. This solves the problem with many EAs which become unprofitable after few weeks.

- We recommend to optimize with the Generic Optimization Formulation (GOF) explained in this article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/14365

- Users can optimize variables to get strategies with high annual return, low risk, high win rate, high expected payoff, high probability of success, and more, based on the training data.



YOUR COMMITMENT IS REQUIRED

The more time you spend learning this EA, and the more often you optimize parameters, then the more likely the EA will perform well. ZING has lots of parameters, each with multiple levels, hence the need to optimize them. In one hand, this feature may seem a disadvantage compared to other simpler EAs, on the other hand, you have in your hands the power to improve the EA as weeks and months pass. Other simpler EAs (some of them that only work for one symbol and cannot be optimized) will work well for a while, but eventually will under perform due to changing market conditions. ZING can be optimized as the market changes. We recommend to optimize parameters weekly or bi-weekly, but you can do it less or more often.


THE TRADER’S ENVIRONMENT: A CRITICAL FACTOR IN BACKTESTING

Every trader operates within a unique environment, defined by three key components:

1. Broker : Prices, spreads, leverage, fees, and commissions vary across brokers, impacting trading outcomes.

2. Network : Local internet connection speeds influence execution speeds, affecting entry and exit prices.

3. Computer : Processing power and internet connection speed combine to determine delays and slippage.

These environmental differences mean that two traders using the same:

- Expert Advisor (EA)

- Input set file

- Symbol

- Time frame

- Dates

will never achieve identical backtest results. While results may be similar, variations in environment ensure that outcomes will always differ. Therefore, running optimization of the input parameters before you start trading in your environment is critical . This step helps ensure that your trading strategy is tailored to your unique environment, maximizing its potential for success.


RISKS

  • Before purchasing this (or any!) EA, be aware of risks involved.

  • Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability (EA could also incur losses).

  • Back-tests shown are optimized for the training data, and the performance cannot be directly applied to live trading in the future.

  • There is a probability (although small) when using any EA that you may lose money in all your trades.

  • Hence, risk the amount of money you are comfortable losing.


Prodotti consigliati
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Experts
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
Pick and Roll
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Pick and Roll   it is a Secure Automated Software for trade 28 pairs ​​simultaneously. P ick and Roll It is optimized for 28 pairs of forex market Pick and Roll  system operation: 1: PREVIOUS   TREND 2: CONSOLIDATION 3:   RUPTURE D o not use this robot at the same time as others, it is a multi-value robot, therefore it manages 28 pairs simultaneously. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions     
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
PrimeTrader EA – Advanced Trading Expert Advisor PrimeTrader EA is a professional Expert Advisor that combines multiple powerful indicators to generate precise entry and exit signals. It is designed to adapt to different market conditions, with advanced trade management features and a built-in info panel to keep you updated on your account status in real time. * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   79 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   139 USD , and grad
Trade of coefficient
Dmitriy Konogorov
Experts
This expert is suitable for trading on any currency pair, and preferably a time frame greater than 30 minutes. The expert himself uses universal trends strategies or against them, your choice. Many settings can be configured on the working panel. There is a panel on the chart for visualization and settings. He displays his decision on the graph in the form of icons and vertical lines. There are only two types of badges. The volume is calculated for profit. In the tester it works fine by default
Velvet Ace EA
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Attenzione! Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ricevere istruzioni dettagliate e raccomandazioni! Velvet Ace EA — l’intelligenza che opera al posto tuo Benvenuto in una nuova era del trading Forex! Sei stanco dei rischi continui e dell’incertezza? Con Velvet Ace EA MT5 dimentica lo stress e i risultati imprevedibili. Questo innovativo sistema di trading automatizzato apre la strada a un reddito stabile, trasformando il tuo investimento in una fonte affidabile di profitto! Avvia s
FSilverTrend
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FSilverTrend - Expert Advisor for USDJPY Trading FSilverTrend is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade USDJPY, taking advantage of market trends with precision and efficiency. Based on an advanced algorithmic approach, this EA identifies the prevailing market direction and executes optimized trades to capture sustainable movements. Key Features: Trend-Based Strategy: Uses indicators and price action patterns to identify the predominant USDJPY trend and trade in its direction.  Smart Filters
Boom 500 Saturno
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Hello community, On this occasion, I'm introducing you to Boom500 Saturn The Star Pack along with Crash 500 Saturn The EA is based on chasing short-term trend candles accompanied by a triple strategy 2 moving averages, 1 RSI, and an ADX for more effective trading. You start with a minimum balance of $500 USD for it to work well. The parameters are set as shown in the image. It operates on an M1 timeframe (1 minute). The first 5 copies will be sold at $199 USD, final price $499 USD. E
Nova RSW Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova RSW Trader is a contrarian-style Expert Advisor designed around the Reverse Sweep concept — identifying overextended market moves and targeting structured reversals with precision. Instead of following the herd, Nova RSW Trader waits for exhaustion, imbalance, and specific technical triggers before entering trades that seek to fade extremes and capitalize on mean reversion. This EA is built for traders who understand that price doesn’t move in straight lines forever. With strict conditions
High Low Break EA
Xavier Jane I Canellas
Experts
HLB EA – High-Low Breakout Expert Advisor Maximize your trading potential with a precision breakout strategy! HLB EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture explosive market movements through a proven High-Low Breakout strategy. Built for traders who demand reliability, control, and transparency, this EA identifies price momentum and enters trades when volatility surges beyond key levels. Key Features Breakout Strategy Logic Automatically places trades when the price brea
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
The Catalyst EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Experts
The Catalyst EA The Catalyst EA è un sofisticato robot di trading sviluppato per la piattaforma MetaTrader 5. È stato creato specificamente per il trading sulla coppia di valute   AUDUSD   con   timeframe H1 . L'EA impiega una strategia multi-indicatore che mira a identificare e capitalizzare su potenziali inversioni e correzioni di mercato. Un punto focale della sua progettazione è una solida gestione del rischio, caratterizzata da un dimensionamento dinamico dei lotti e da molteplici livelli d
MadVenomPro
Joseph Kalu Ude
Experts
MADVENOM ALGO EXPERT ADVISOR Unleash Precision. Dominate the Synthetic Markets. MADVENOMPRO ALGO EA is a cutting-edge, trend-following Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for synthetic indices, specifically the Boom and Crash markets. It combines institutional-grade market analysis, smart trade management, and advanced loss mitigation into a fully automated system — built for traders who demand accuracy, consistency, and dominance. Core Features: Smart Trend Detection : Analyzes H1 to M5 stru
Synthesia EA
Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
Experts
Advanced VWAP & Volume Order Block EA Copyright 2025, Abbas Ahmed Overview VolVoleur 2.1 is a next-generation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines institutional-grade VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) logic with advanced order block and volume confirmation to deliver highly selective, trend-following trade execution. Designed for both scalping and swing trading, this EA brings together sophisticated entry filtering, multi-timeframe adaptability, and dynamic risk management for consis
TrendFollowMT
King Lok Leung
Experts
TrendFollowMT is a fully automated trading system which is using large time frame to determine the trend and use small time frame to find the entry point. Once the trend changed to opposite side, the system will wait for another entry point to recover with bigger lot size. Moreover, the target profit will be moved up when more position had been opened. The aim is to cover the cost of waiting time and risk. Trend filter: ADX and zzFibo (suggest time frame: H4) Entry: RSI and Pin bar (use current
BlackDragon
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
The Black Dragon robot is designed to operate seamlessly across various trading symbols, such as currency pairs and metals, using its default settings, which eliminates the need for additional user intervention in most cases. When applying the robot to a single currency pair, no further adjustments are necessary, making it straightforward for beginners or those focusing on a specific market. However, for users who wish to expand its use to multiple currency pairs or symbols simultaneously, it’s
Grid Averaging Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English  :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descri
Trader Panel Alpha
Alvaro Garcia Batelli
Experts
Transform Your Manual Trading with the Best Free Order Ticket for MT5! Tired of the default MetaTrader ticket—slow and short on information? Trader Panel Grid Alpha is a professional-grade order panel built to give discretionary traders speed, control, and clarity. This free tool isn’t just another ticket; it’s a command station that puts your most important actions and data right on the chart, letting you focus on what really matters: your analysis. FREE VERSION FEATURES Lightning-Fast Execut
FREE
The Rise of Skywalker MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
The Rise of Skywalker:    It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader.         Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading.  The Rise of Skywalker is a expert advisor based in  the indicator    The Rise of Sky walker:   (   https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/44534 ) This system uses only one trade in each operation. Do not use Grip or martingale Low risk system since it h
Nova ADX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova ADX Trader is built around the proven strength of the Average Directional Index (ADX) — a trend strength indicator trusted by professionals for decades. Rather than guessing momentum, this Expert Advisor measures it directly, trading only when the market shows conviction and clarity. By combining ADX readings with directional filters, Nova ADX Trader avoids weak, indecisive conditions and focuses exclusively on high-quality, directional setups. It enters only when trend strength exceeds key
The art of Forex MT5
Arthur Hatchiguian
5 (3)
Experts
The art of Forex is a new complex  Expert Advisor  that continuously trades in both directions. A series of orders will be opened to get the best average price until the take profit is hit. It is optimal for  making profits  in an unpredictable market.   A  loss coverage system  is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price.  The best results are on EUR/USD H1 but you can use it on any forex pair and timeframe . Live results : https://myx.gg/mql5 Share
FREE
Crush
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Scalping (scalping, pipsing) is a trading approach based on technical analysis and involves opening and closing a large number of transactions in short periods of time: transactions are kept open from a few milliseconds to several minutes. In other words, the purpose of Forex scalping is not to hold a position for hours, days or weeks, but to make a profit in minutes or even seconds, just a few points per trade. In practice, it is difficult to achieve pure scalping within a minute, since, as a
Ai Major EA MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (5)
Experts
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126050 A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has
Neuro Start
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4.75 (4)
Experts
UPD:   https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   актуальная версия и обсуждение. - for the successful created training bases I will provide an advisor for temporary use free of charge. - training bases will be laid out as training progresses. - training requires approximately 20 epochs. It is possible to use one of two strategies - either trading in 2 directions, or - using SL. When using SL, the trading results will be identical to the learning outcomes. Since during training, only 1 order is used at a ti
FREE
Trend Corrections Expert MT5
Alexander Nikolaev
5 (1)
Experts
Questo Expert Advisor trova la direzione dell'andamento della coppia di valute su un determinato numero di barre, dopodiché determina il momento della correzione. Se il trend è abbastanza forte e la correzione diventa uguale a quella specificata nei parametri, l'EA opera nella direzione del trend (ma solo se letture dell'indicatore aggiuntive confermano l'apertura di un trade). Poiché questo EA funziona sulle correzioni, non acquisterà al massimo né venderà al minimo del trend. Ha molte imposta
EurUsd London Breakout Pro
Morgana Brol Mendonca
Experts
EURUSD London Breakout Pro Sviluppato con il supporto di strumenti avanzati di intelligenza artificiale, EURUSD London Breakout Pro offre un codice pulito ed efficiente, ottimizzato per velocità e stabilità. Questo Expert Advisor applica un quadro di gestione del rischio di livello istituzionale ed evita strategie ad alto rischio come martingala, grid averaging o hedging non controllato. Progettato per trader che richiedono precisione e sicurezza, il sistema combina un concetto comprovato di br
FREE
Maxi Daxi
Malhar Utpalkumar Jivrajani
Experts
Introducing Maxi Daxi, a meticulously crafted Expert Advisor designed for consistent, long-term success in the Germany Index (DAX) market. Maxi Daxi will NOT BLOW your account. No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging, No AI/ML, No Quantum gimmicks. We made it to be steady and not risky. DO NOT WORRY! WE ARE NOT GOING TO INCREASE THE PRICE! Instead, we will stop selling this once we reach to the 30 sales. After purchasing, DM me for LIVE SIGNAL (myfxbook).  LIVE TRADES match 100% with myfxbook . In
Ict Trend Hunter EA
Mohammed Lamine Kasmi
Experts
Trend Hunter EA: Stop Guessing, Start Trend Following Are you tired of entering trades that look perfect, only to have the market reverse strongly against you? The most common reason for this is trading against the dominant, underlying trend. The Trend Hunter EA is meticulously engineered to solve this exact problem by ensuring you are always trading in harmony with the market's primary direction. The Professional Strategy: Power on the High Frame, Precision on the Low Frame The Trend Hunter EA
FREE
Major trader NG
Subandriah
Experts
Canale:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/XXXX Guida all'impostazione:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/XXXXX Offerta di lancio: Acquista Major trader NG ora a un prezzo scontato speciale 110, prezzo successivo: 133 (9/10 copie rimaste). Benvenuto in un trading intelligente, strutturato e senza stress Major trader NG non è solo un altro consulente esperto: è il tuo partner di trading silenzioso progettato per efficienza, disciplina e risultati coerenti. Sia che tu stia scalando un piccolo c
The Rise MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
The Rise:   It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trade.      Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading.  The Rise     is a expert advisor based in  the indicator       The Rise of Sky walker: (  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/44511 ) This system uses operations groups, which always beat the market You can download the demo and test it yourself.  Very stable gro
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 50 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, condiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.3 (10)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 199 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDC
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Experts
Saldi di fine estate – Offerta a tempo limitato! Si applica un modello di prezzo a livelli: ogni quinto acquisto aumenta il prezzo di 50 $. Con ogni nuovo acquirente, il prossimo livello di prezzo si avvicina, rendendo il tuo ingresso più costoso. Assicura SGear al prezzo attuale prima che venga attivato il prossimo aumento di prezzo. Questa offerta è limitata, sia nel tempo che nella quantità. Dopo di che, si applicherà il prezzo di mercato regolare. Clicca qui -> SGear Signal per monitorare i
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Consulente di trading di nuova generazione Un'offerta speciale è valida all'inizio delle vendite: prime 10 copie — $350, successive 20 copie — $500. EA New Player è un consulente di trading unico per MT5, costruito sulla base di 7 diverse strategie di trading classiche. Il consulente è stato creato senza l'uso di intelligenza artificiale, solo sulla base di strumenti di analisi tecnica collaudati. Le sue caratteristiche principali sono la trasparenza della logica, le impostazion
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.26 (57)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che: È conforme a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prezzo: 404$ -> 550$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (43)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Altri dall’autore
PA Super Robot
Better Trader Every Day
5 (1)
Experts
Price Action Super Robot UPDATED VERSION 1.4 with multiple enhancements ! Link to Guide and User Manual Before running the free demo version of this EA, ma ke sure that your account size matches the initial deposit input parameter (RM0) in the set file you are running. This is a price-action expert advisor that detect patterns such as: doji, engulfing, reversal, gaps, fractals, and more, to decide entry prices and timing. It trades ANY Forex symbol, ANY metal symbol. Use major ones: combinatio
HMM a Hidden Markov Model EA
Better Trader Every Day
Experts
HMM Latest version: v1.3 User Manual, Guide and set file  FEATURES - HMM uses the famous Hidden Markov Model to predict the price trend. - It uses the algorithms of Baum-Welch and Viterbi to train the model and predict price trend. - This implementation of Hidden Markov Models is a self-adjusting online learning algorithm that processes up to 160 bars from the latest data to readjust its parameters at the arrival of every new bar. - It trades ANY Forex pair, ANY metal symbol. We recommend majo
BO an Expert Advisor based on Breakout Price
Better Trader Every Day
Experts
BO FEATURES   (User Manual, Guide and Set File) Before running this EA, ma ke sure that your account size matches the initial deposit input parameter (RM0) in the set file you are running. - BO is based on the symbol’s price actions after a defined period of time and making a B reak O ut. - It trades ANY Forex symbol, ANY metal symbol. We recommend major ones: combinations of USD,GBP,JPY,EUR,AUD,CAD,XAU. - User may run any number of symbols in parallel by running an instance of this robot on eac
AHA an Expert Advisor based on Heikin Ashi Filter
Better Trader Every Day
Experts
aHA FEATURES Latest update: v1.2 Before running this EA, ma ke sure that your account size matches the initial deposit input parameter (RM0) in the set file you are running. User Manual, Guide and Set files  -   aHA   i s based on the symbol’s price actions after processed with Heikin Ashi and fractal filters. - A Heikin Ashi fractal followed by a strong trend will signal an entry in the direction of the trend. - It trades ANY Forex symbol, ANY metal symbol. We recommend major ones: combinations
Lynx Expert Advisor with Stochastic MACD and RSI
Better Trader Every Day
Experts
Before running the Demo version of this EA, make sure that your account size matches the initial deposit input parameter (RM0) in the set file you are running. USER MANUALS, AND SET FILE LINK LYNX FEATURES - LYNX i s an expert advisor that combines Stochastic, MACD and RSI indicators to signal the entry of a trade. It trades ANY Forex symbol, ANY metal symbol. Use major ones: combinations of USD, GBP, JPY, EUR, AUD, CAD, XAU. User may run any number of symbols in parallel by running an instance
Risk Parity Portfolio
Better Trader Every Day
Utilità
The RPP script computes the optimum weights of a portfolio of symbols (stocks, forex pairs, indices, etc.) using the Risk Parity Algorithm. You can read the theory of the Risk Parity algorithm in this Wikipedia page . Inputs : 1) Symbols in the portfolio. 2) Time frame you are interested in. 3) Number of past bars to compute the correlations. 4) Print the covariance matrix (true/false) 5) Print the correlation matrix (true/false) Output : Optimum weights for each symbol in the portfolio. These
PEF Portfolio Efficiency Front
Better Trader Every Day
Utilità
A more detailed explanation with examples of PEF input/output is found in   this blog page. 1. Overview The PEF script is a tool for portfolio optimization. It computes the Pareto E fficient F rontier between portfolio return and risk (either CVaR or Standard Deviation ) using Monte Carlo simulations and bootstrapping methods. The script enables traders and quantitative analysts to: Load historical price data for multiple instruments. Simulate portfolio outcomes with random or custom weight al
PARTy a Particule Filter EA
Better Trader Every Day
Experts
PARTy FEATURES Before running the free demo version of this EA, ma ke sure that your account size matches the initial deposit input parameter (RM0) in the set file you are running. Complete User Manual is in this blog . PARTy is an expert advisor that uses the Particle Filter algorithm to predict the trend and make the decision of buy or sell.  The Particle Filter algorithm is a Monte Carlo approximation of the probability density function (PDF) of the future symbol price. The advantage is th a
OPS Optimized Parameter Selector
Better Trader Every Day
Utilità
If you optimize your EA with backtest+forward, this is the script you need. Imagine this: you have 10k simulations in the Optimization step (the back test), and you get another 10k in the Forward step. Each pair of simulation is done with a set of input parameters for your EA. Then the question are: Which set of parameters should you select for live trading? What criteria should I use to select such set? How much weight should I put to profit versus draw down or versus recovery factor?  OPS help
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione