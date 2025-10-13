Tich Gold Pro
- Experts
- Tichaona Mahuni
- Versione: 2.33
- Attivazioni: 5
TichGold_Pro EA — Adaptive EMA + RSI Strategy for XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD
Overview
TichGold_Pro is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD, integrating EMA crossover logic, RSI divergence detection, and dynamic ATR-based risk management. Built for MetaTrader 5, it supports both hedging and netting accounts and includes robust fallback logic for high-volatility conditions.
Strategy Overview
- EMA Trend Filter: Uses fast and slow EMAs to detect directional bias.
- RSI Confirmation: Optional divergence detection and overbought/oversold filters.
- ATR-Based Volatility Control: Dynamically adjusts SL/TP and lot size based on market volatility.
- Trailing Stop & Partial Close: Locks in profits and reduces exposure automatically.
- Martingale (Optional): Controlled recovery logic with step limits.
- Equity Protection: Stops trading if equity drops below a defined threshold.
- Spread & Trading Hours Filter: Avoids poor execution conditions.
- Dashboard Overlay: Displays real-time metrics and trade status.
Features
- Multi-Symbol Compatibility: Supports EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD with symbol-specific settings.
- Dynamic Lot Sizing: Calculates lot size based on ATR, risk percentage, and available margin.
- Trailing Stop & Partial Close: Automatically manages trades to secure profits.
- Equity Protection: Halts trading when account equity falls below 80% of the starting deposit.
- Spread Filter: Prevents execution during high-spread conditions.
- Trading Hours Control: Optional time-based filter for preferred trading sessions.
- Netting & Hedging Support: Compatible with both account types.
- Indicator-Driven Entries: Combines EMA crossover and RSI filters for trend and momentum confirmation.
- Volatility-Aware Execution: Uses ATR to avoid unstable market conditions.
Recommended Settings
|Parameter
|Value / Guidance
|Minimum Balance
|$500 (recommended for EURUSD)
|Timeframes
|M30, H1, H4
|Symbols
|EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD
|Leverage
|1:100 or higher
|Risk per Trade
|0.5%–2.0% (adjustable)
|Account Type
|Hedging preferred (Netting supported)
|Testing Mode
|Enabled by default for looser conditions
Ideal For
- Algorithmic traders seeking a modular EA with transparent logic and robust risk controls.
- Portfolio managers deploying multi-symbol strategies across EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD.
- Advanced users who value equity protection, margin-aware execution, and customizable filters.
- Swing and intraday traders looking for automated setups with trailing stop and partial close features.
- Risk-conscious traders who want dynamic lot sizing and volatility-aware trade filtering.