Tich Gold Pro

TichGold_Pro EA — Adaptive EMA + RSI Strategy for XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD

Overview

TichGold_Pro is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD, integrating EMA crossover logic, RSI divergence detection, and dynamic ATR-based risk management. Built for MetaTrader 5, it supports both hedging and netting accounts and includes robust fallback logic for high-volatility conditions.

Strategy Overview

EMA Trend Filter: Uses fast and slow EMAs to detect directional bias.

Uses fast and slow EMAs to detect directional bias. RSI Confirmation: Optional divergence detection and overbought/oversold filters.

Optional divergence detection and overbought/oversold filters. ATR-Based Volatility Control: Dynamically adjusts SL/TP and lot size based on market volatility.

Dynamically adjusts SL/TP and lot size based on market volatility. Trailing Stop & Partial Close: Locks in profits and reduces exposure automatically.

Locks in profits and reduces exposure automatically. Martingale (Optional): Controlled recovery logic with step limits.

Controlled recovery logic with step limits. Equity Protection: Stops trading if equity drops below a defined threshold.

Stops trading if equity drops below a defined threshold. Spread & Trading Hours Filter: Avoids poor execution conditions.

Avoids poor execution conditions. Dashboard Overlay: Displays real-time metrics and trade status.

Features

Multi-Symbol Compatibility: Supports EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD with symbol-specific settings.

Supports EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD with symbol-specific settings. Dynamic Lot Sizing: Calculates lot size based on ATR, risk percentage, and available margin.

Calculates lot size based on ATR, risk percentage, and available margin. Trailing Stop & Partial Close: Automatically manages trades to secure profits.

Automatically manages trades to secure profits. Equity Protection: Halts trading when account equity falls below 80% of the starting deposit.

Halts trading when account equity falls below 80% of the starting deposit. Spread Filter: Prevents execution during high-spread conditions.

Prevents execution during high-spread conditions. Trading Hours Control: Optional time-based filter for preferred trading sessions.

Optional time-based filter for preferred trading sessions. Netting & Hedging Support: Compatible with both account types.

Compatible with both account types. Indicator-Driven Entries: Combines EMA crossover and RSI filters for trend and momentum confirmation.

Combines EMA crossover and RSI filters for trend and momentum confirmation. Volatility-Aware Execution: Uses ATR to avoid unstable market conditions.

Recommended Settings

Parameter Value / Guidance Minimum Balance $500 (recommended for EURUSD) Timeframes M30, H1, H4 Symbols EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD Leverage 1:100 or higher Risk per Trade 0.5%–2.0% (adjustable) Account Type Hedging preferred (Netting supported) Testing Mode Enabled by default for looser conditions

Ideal For