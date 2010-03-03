Xauusd Supreme Scalper Expert Advisor
- Experts
- Mohammed Zakana Al Mallouk
- Versione: 2.0
- Aggiornato: 2 giugno 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
Overview
Supreme Scalper EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that automates a gold-scalping strategy on the 5-minute chart. It combines multiple technical filters—trend confirmation, momentum checks, volume validation, higher-timeframe alignment—and a capital-protection mechanism with configurable risk profiles and daily equity limits. All entries, exits, stop-loss adjustments (break-even and trailing), and spread checks are handled automatically.
Features
-
Risk profiles
Off, Low, Moderate, High and an Automatic profile that adapts ATR, EMA lengths, RSI thresholds, volume multipliers and Supertrend factors in real time
-
Protect Capital
Daily equity-based caps pause trading when drawdown or profit thresholds are reached
-
Break-even & trailing stops
Moves stop-loss to break-even after a set profit and then trails it once a second profit level is met
-
Trend filter
Optional H1 EMA crossover requirement for long/short entries
-
Spread filter
Blocks new orders when the spread exceeds your specified maximum
-
Heikin-Ashi option
Use HA candles instead of raw price for smoother signal generation
-
Volume spike filter
Requires a surge in volume before executing new trades
-
RSI divergence & pullbacks
Detects hidden divergences and pullback setups when enabled
-
Fusion filter
Confirms M5 signals with EMA alignment on M15 and H1 timeframes
-
Position sizing & limits
Set maximum open positions, daily trade limits and lot sizes per profile
-
Automated management
Three take-profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3) and ATR-based stop-loss, all adjusted dynamically by profile
Recommended Conditions
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: M5
-
Account type: ECN or other low-spread account
-
Minimum deposit: USD 1 000
-
Leverage: up to 1:500
-
Activations per purchase: 5
How to Use
-
Attach Supreme Scalper EA to an XAUUSD M5 chart.
-
Choose a risk profile or set to Off for manual filter control.
-
Adjust filters, stop-loss, take-profit and capital-protection inputs.
-
Allow the EA to manage entries, exits, stop-loss moves, break-even, trailing and equity limits automatically.
IMPORTANT
After purchase, please send me a private message for your installation guide and recommended settings template.
Disclaimer
This EA is provided for analytical purposes only. Backtest results do not guarantee future live-trading performance.