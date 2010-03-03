Xauusd Supreme Scalper Expert Advisor

Overview

Supreme Scalper EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that automates a gold-scalping strategy on the 5-minute chart. It combines multiple technical filters—trend confirmation, momentum checks, volume validation, higher-timeframe alignment—and a capital-protection mechanism with configurable risk profiles and daily equity limits. All entries, exits, stop-loss adjustments (break-even and trailing), and spread checks are handled automatically.

Features

Risk profiles

Off, Low, Moderate, High and an Automatic profile that adapts ATR, EMA lengths, RSI thresholds, volume multipliers and Supertrend factors in real time

Protect Capital

Daily equity-based caps pause trading when drawdown or profit thresholds are reached

Break-even & trailing stops

Moves stop-loss to break-even after a set profit and then trails it once a second profit level is met

Trend filter

Optional H1 EMA crossover requirement for long/short entries

Spread filter

Blocks new orders when the spread exceeds your specified maximum

Heikin-Ashi option

Use HA candles instead of raw price for smoother signal generation

Volume spike filter

Requires a surge in volume before executing new trades

RSI divergence & pullbacks

Detects hidden divergences and pullback setups when enabled

Fusion filter

Confirms M5 signals with EMA alignment on M15 and H1 timeframes

Position sizing & limits

Set maximum open positions, daily trade limits and lot sizes per profile

Automated management

Three take-profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3) and ATR-based stop-loss, all adjusted dynamically by profile

Recommended Conditions

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5

Account type: ECN or other low-spread account

Minimum deposit: USD 1 000

Leverage: up to 1:500

Activations per purchase: 5

How to Use

Attach Supreme Scalper EA to an XAUUSD M5 chart. Choose a risk profile or set to Off for manual filter control. Adjust filters, stop-loss, take-profit and capital-protection inputs. Allow the EA to manage entries, exits, stop-loss moves, break-even, trailing and equity limits automatically.





IMPORTANT

After purchase, please send me a private message for your installation guide and recommended settings template.





Disclaimer

This EA is provided for analytical purposes only. Backtest results do not guarantee future live-trading performance.



