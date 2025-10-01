Gold SMC EA

Overview

XAUUSD ICT SMC – Lean Core (v1.4) is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor focused on fast, clean FVG entries with tight risk and simple, robust exits.
It trades XAUUSD (and other symbols you list) using a direction-aware Fair Value Gap detected on a single, user-selected entry timeframe. Direction is seeded by short-term momentum, optionally filtered by a higher-TF EMA bias. The exit engine combines a hybrid ATR / R-multiple take-profit, optional breakeven, and ATR trailing with a minimum bars-since-entry gate. Execution safety includes a live spread filter, margin headroom check, session windows, optional quiet windows, per-symbol daily trade cap, and daily drawdown/profit halts.



Features

FVG-only entry (direction-aware)

  • 3-candle displacement gap (bar1 vs bar3) in the trade direction.

  • Gap size must be ≥ fvgMinATRpct × ATR(entryTF).

  • Optional location check requiring current price inside the FVG ± buffer.

Simple, reliable direction seed

  • 2-bar momentum (last two candles) to decide bullish/bearish bias.

  • Optional EMA bias on a higher timeframe (side filter).

Session & quiet-time controls

  • Kill-zones (London & New York hours, UTC).

  • Optional quiet windows (two static UTC windows to pause entries).

Risk & execution guards

  • Live spread filter (pips).

  • Margin headroom check on lot size (uses tick value/size).

  • Per-symbol daily trade cap and max running trades.

  • Daily equity guard (halt when drawdown or profit hits your thresholds).

Exits that adapt to volatility and risk

  • Hybrid TP: min( ATR(exitTF)×tpATRmult , StopDistance×tpRRmult )
    (or choose a single mode: ATR or R-multiple).

  • Breakeven (triggered by ATR on trailing TF, with offset).

  • ATR trailing stop with activation threshold, step size, and min bars since entry gate.

Clean engine & multi-symbol

  • New-bar evaluation by default (can switch to every tick).

  • symbolsList supports multiple, comma-separated symbols.

  • Lightweight on-chart dashboard (equity, open/closed state, daily trade count).


How It Works 

  1. On each new bar of entryTF (unless you allow every tick), the EA checks:

    • Kill-zone and quiet windows, daily halts, daily trade cap, live spread, margin headroom.

  2. It seeds direction from 2-bar momentum and (optionally) confirms side with EMA bias.

  3. It detects a direction-aware FVG whose size is ≥ fvgMinATRpct × ATR(entryTF) .
    (Optional: require price be inside the gap ± buffer.)

  4. It places SL beyond the prior bar extreme ± slBufferPips × pipFactor × _Point .

  5. It computes TP using hybrid ATR/R-multiple (or single mode), then opens the trade.

  6. After entry, Breakeven and ATR trailing manage the stop with broker-safe steps and a minimum bars since entryfilter.



    How to Use

    1. Attach the EA to a chart (any TF). The EA internally uses your selected entryTF .

    2. Set symbolsList (e.g., XAUUSD ).

    3. Configure sessions (kill-zones) and optional quiet windows if you want timing control.

    4. Tune fvgMinATRpct , tpATRmult , tpRRmult , slBufferPips to your style.

    5. Choose whether to enable the EMA bias, BE, and trailing.

    6. Verify baseRiskPct , daily guard levels, spread threshold, and trade cap fit your broker/limits.



    Recommendations

    • Symbol: XAUUSD (works with other symbols you add to symbolsList ).

    • Entry timeframe: your chosen entryTF (defaults in the file).

    • Broker: low-latency, tight-spread ECN.

    • VPS: strongly recommended for continuous operation.



      Important

      After purchase, please send me a private message for the installation guide and a recommended settings templatematching typical XAUUSD conditions.


      Disclaimer

      This EA is provided for analytical and educational purposes only. Backtests and past performance do not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk; configure risk parameters responsibly and test on a demo before going live.


