Multi Timeframe Currency Strength Expert Advisor

Product Title:

Multi-Timeframe Currency Strength Dashboard EA

Short Description:

A powerful and fully automated trading panel that identifies the strongest and weakest currencies in real-time across multiple timeframes to execute high-probability trades with advanced risk management.

Overview

The Multi-Timeframe Currency Strength Dashboard is your ultimate tool for dominating the forex market. It moves beyond single-chart analysis by scanning the entire market to find genuine strength and weakness. By automatically pairing the strongest currency with the weakest, this EA enters trades based on pure momentum and high probability, all managed through an intuitive on-chart panel.

Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or just want a data-driven edge, this dashboard provides a clear, visual representation of market dynamics, allowing you to trade with confidence.

Key Features

  • Advanced Currency Strength Meter

    • Visually track the real-time strength of up to 9 major currencies, including Gold (XAU).

    • Analyze momentum across a customizable list of timeframes (e.g., M5, M15, H1) simultaneously to confirm trends.

  • Fully Automated & Manual Trading

    • Auto-Trading Mode: Let the EA automatically identify the best pairs (strongest vs. weakest) and execute trades for you.

    • One-Click Panel Trading: Instantly execute trades on the top-ranked pairs directly from the dashboard with a single click.

    • Easily toggle auto-trading on/off from the chart panel.

  • Comprehensive Risk Management

    • Flexible Lot Sizing: Choose between a Fixed Lot size or a dynamic Risk-Based (% of Equity) calculation.

    • Smart Stop Loss & Take Profit: Automatically sets SL/TP based on market volatility using Average True Range (ATR) or a user-defined fixed pip value.

    • Account Protection Filters: Safeguard your capital with built-in filters for Max Spread, Daily Drawdown Stop (%), Max Trades Per Day, and Max Open Positions.

  • Intelligent Position Management

    • Automatic Break-Even: Secures profits by moving the Stop Loss to the entry price once a trade reaches a profitable level.

    • ATR Trailing Stop: Locks in profits as the price moves in your favor, using a dynamic trailing stop that adapts to market volatility.

  • Highly Customizable & User-Friendly Interface

    • Interactive On-Chart Panel: Control all major functions without ever needing to open the settings window.

    • Full UI Customization: Adjust colors, panel size, fonts, and layout to perfectly match your trading setup.

    • Multi-Language Support: Switch between English and Thai instantly.

  • Universal Broker Compatibility

    • Features a built-in Automatic Symbol Suffix Detector to work seamlessly with any MT5 broker, no manual adjustments needed.

    • Includes a special Fallback Mode to ensure stable performance on non-standard symbols like XAUUSD.

  • Powerful Alert System

    • Never miss an opportunity. Receive on-screen, terminal, and push notification alerts when a significant strength difference is detected.

Who is this EA for?

This tool is perfect for:

  • Traders who want a data-driven, logical approach to the market.

  • Scalpers and day traders looking to capitalize on short-term momentum shifts.

  • Traders who want to save time on analysis and focus on execution.

Recommendations

  • Run on a low-spread ECN account for best performance.

  • Use a VPS (Virtual Private Server) to ensure the EA runs 24/7 without interruption.

  • Start with the default "Balanced" preset or test your own settings on a demo account before going live.

    สรุปฟีเจอร์เด่นของ Currency Strength Dashboard EA

    นี่คือจุดเด่นหลักที่ทำให้ EA ของคุณทรงพลังและแตกต่างจากเครื่องมืออื่นๆ:

    1. หัวใจหลัก: แดชบอร์ดวัดความแข็งค่าเงินแบบ Multi-Timeframe

    • แสดงผลความแข็งแกร่งและความอ่อนแอของสกุลเงินต่างๆ (รวมถึงทองคำ XAU) แบบเรียลไทม์

    • วิเคราะห์พร้อมกันในหลายไทม์เฟรม (เช่น M5, M15, H1) ทำให้เห็นภาพรวมของตลาดได้ชัดเจนยิ่งขึ้น

    2. การเทรดอัจฉริยะ (Intelligent Trading)

    • ระบบเทรดอัตโนมัติ: สามารถเปิด-ปิดโหมดเทรดอัตโนมัติได้ง่ายๆ จากบนกราฟ

    • เลือกคู่เทรดดีที่สุด: EA จะจับคู่สกุลเงินที่ แข็งแกร่งที่สุด มาเจอกับสกุลเงินที่ อ่อนแอที่สุด โดยอัตโนมัติเพื่อหาโอกาสเทรดที่มีความเป็นไปได้สูง

    • ฟิลเตอร์กรองแนวโน้ม: สามารถเปิดใช้งานเส้น EMA 200 เพื่อกรองสัญญาณและเทรดตามแนวโน้มหลักได้

    3. การจัดการความเสี่ยงขั้นสูง (Advanced Risk Management)

    • คำนวณ Lot Size 2 รูปแบบ: เลือกได้ระหว่าง Lot คงที่ (Fixed Lot) หรือตามความเสี่ยงเป็นเปอร์เซ็นต์ของเงินทุน (% Risk)

    • ตั้ง Stop Loss/Take Profit อัตโนมัติ: สามารถคำนวณ SL/TP จากค่าความผันผวนของตลาด (ATR) หรือกำหนดเป็น Pips ก็ได้

    • ระบบป้องกันครบวงจร: ปกป้องบัญชีของคุณด้วยฟังก์ชันกรองสเปรด (Max Spread), หยุดการขาดทุนรายวัน (Daily DD Stop), จำกัดจำนวนเทรดต่อวัน และจำกัดจำนวนออเดอร์ที่เปิดพร้อมกัน

    4. การจัดการออเดอร์อัตโนมัติ (Position Management)

    • เลื่อน SL ไปจุดคุ้มทุน (Break-Even): เมื่อออเดอร์มีกำไรถึงจุดที่กำหนด EA จะเลื่อน Stop Loss มาที่ราคาเปิดเพื่อป้องกันการขาดทุน

    • Trailing Stop อัจฉริยะ: ใช้ค่า ATR ในการเลื่อน Stop Loss ตามราคาเพื่อทำกำไรสูงสุด

    5. หน้าจอควบคุมที่ใช้งานง่ายและปรับแต่งได้

    • ควบคุมฟังก์ชันหลักๆ ได้โดยตรงจากบนกราฟ ไม่ต้องเปิดหน้าต่างตั้งค่าบ่อยๆ

    • ปรับแต่งสีสันและขนาดของ Dashboard ได้อย่างอิสระ

    • รองรับ 2 ภาษา (อังกฤษ และ ไทย) สามารถสลับได้ทันที

    6. ความเข้ากันได้และความปลอดภัย

    • Auto Suffix: ตรวจจับชื่อต่อท้ายของ Symbol (เช่น .m, _pro) ของแต่ละโบรกเกอร์โดยอัตโนมัติ ทำให้ใช้งานได้กับทุกโบรกเกอร์

    • Fallback Mode: มีโหมดการทำงานสำรองสำหรับเทรดบนกราฟที่ไม่ใช่คู่เงินหลัก เช่น ทองคำ (XAUUSD) เพื่อให้ยังคงเทรดได้


