Dashboard Signals aNa Magic ATR EA

English Description (ready to paste)

ANa Magic ATR EA – Dashboard and Signals (MT5)
ATR-based SL/TP (TP1–TP3), EMA200 trend filter, RSI gate, clean on-chart dashboard and segmented guide lines. MagicNumber support for multi-EA setups.

What it does

This Expert Advisor automates entries and risk targets using ATR. It filters the market with EMA(200) and an RSI range to avoid low-quality trades. A compact dashboard shows entry, TP1-TP3 and SL for both long and short. Lines are drawn as short segments (not full-width) to keep the chart clean.

Key Features

  • ATR-based targets: TP1 / TP2 / TP3 and stop loss

  • EMA(200) trend filter and RSI gate (configurable)

  • Buy/Sell guide lines with limited bar length (clean chart)

  • On-chart Dashboard with current values and status

  • MagicNumber input to run alongside other EAs

  • Works on any symbol and timeframe (tested on XAUUSD, FX majors)

  • Auto/Manual trading switch

Inputs (main)

  • AutoTrade: true/false

  • MagicNumber: unique number for this EA

  • Lots: fixed lot size

  • ATRPeriod (default 50)

  • Risk multipliers: ATR for SL, TP1, TP2, TP3

  • MA1/MA2 periods (default 50/200), MA method

  • RSI period / min / max (gate zone)

  • Use EMA200 filter: true/false

  • Segment lengths: bars for Buy and Sell guide lines

  • Panel positions/colors and cosmetic options

(Full input list is visible in the “Inputs” screenshot.)

How to Use

  1. Attach the EA to a chart.

  2. Set MagicNumber (unique per symbol/instance).

  3. Choose lot size and ATR multipliers for SL/TPs.

  4. Leave Use EMA200 filter = true for trend following.

  5. Enable AutoTrade to allow orders, or keep it off for display-only.

Recommended / Notes

  • Symbols: XAUUSD and FX majors; crypto CFDs may require sending market orders without SL/TP first, then modifying (broker rule).

  • Timeframes: M15–H4.

  • For multi-EA: use distinct MagicNumber and/or comment.

Backtest Tips

  • Use Every tick based on real ticks when possible.

  • For crypto symbols that refuse SL/TP on entry, test with “send first, modify later”.

  • Check broker Stops level and Volume step/min in symbol specification.

Limitations

  • No martingale, grid or news trading.

  • EA does not guarantee profit; performance depends on market conditions and broker settings.

Change Log (short)

  • v1.03.004: Stable segmented lines, TF clean-up, Sell enabled, MagicNumber, dashboard improvements.

Support

Questions or issues? Send me a message via MQL5. I respond with setup guidance and input presets.

Keywords: MT5, Expert Advisor, ATR, EMA, RSI, dashboard, multi-TP, magic number, clean chart, segmented lines, risk, XAUUSD, FX

คำอธิบาย ภาษาไทย (สรุปสำหรับผู้อ่านไทย)

ANa Magic ATR EA – Dashboard and Signals (MT5)
EA จัดการเข้าออกด้วย ATR (TP1–TP3 + SL), กรองเทรนด์ด้วย EMA200 และ RSI มีแดชบอร์ดบนกราฟและเส้นไกด์แบบสั้นไม่รกจอ รองรับ MagicNumber เพื่อรันคู่กับ EA อื่น

จุดเด่น

  • คำนวณ SL/TP จาก ATR, ตั้งค่าได้

  • ฟิลเตอร์ EMA200 + RSI ลดสัญญาณคุณภาพต่ำ

  • เส้นไกด์แบบ “segment” จำกัดจำนวนแท่ง ดูสบายตา

  • Dashboard แสดง Entry/TP/SL ทั้งฝั่ง Buy/Sell

  • ใช้ได้กับหลายกราฟ หลายสัญลักษณ์ (ตั้ง MagicNumber ไม่ชนกัน)

วิธีใช้งานย่อ

  1. ติดตั้ง EA บนกราฟ → ตั้ง MagicNumber และ Lots

  2. ปรับตัวคูณ ATR ของ SL/TP ให้เหมาะกับสัญลักษณ์

  3. เปิด AutoTrade เพื่อให้ส่งคำสั่งอัตโนมัติ

หมายเหตุโบรกเกอร์

  • บางสัญลักษณ์ (เช่นคริปโต) ไม่รับ SL/TP พร้อมออเดอร์ ให้ส่งออเดอร์ก่อนแล้วค่อย Modify

  • ตรวจสอบ Stops level, Volume step/min ในสเปกของสัญลักษณ์

ข้อจำกัด: ไม่มี martingale / grid / news trading และไม่การันตีผลกำไร


