Gann Swing Method calculations

WD Gann Swing Trading & Market Calculation Mathematics: Decoding the Master's Geometric Approach to Market Prediction

Introduction

William Delbert Gann (1878-1955) stands as one of the most enigmatic and successful traders in financial history, developing a sophisticated mathematical framework that combined geometry, astronomy, and natural law to predict market movements. His theory was based upon natural geometric shapes and ancient mathematics. Gann theory states that the patterns and angles of an asset on the market can be used as a predictor for the price's future movements.

Central to Gann's methodology was his swing trading approach - a systematic method of identifying market turning points through mathematical calculations that removed market "noise" and revealed the underlying geometric structure of price movements.

The Foundation of Gann's Mathematical Framework

Core Philosophy and Market Vibration Theory

According to this theory, human behavior isn't random and creates predictable vibrations in the whole market. Gann traded financial markets based on the idea that collective human behavior forms a specific repeating pattern that unfolds through time.

Gann believed that markets moved according to natural law, with mathematical relationships governing every price movement. His approach was built on three fundamental pillars:

  1. Price Analysis - Mathematical relationships between price levels
  2. Time Analysis - Cyclical patterns and geometric time relationships
  3. Pattern Analysis - Geometric angles and natural proportions

The Square of Price and Time

He later formulated his theory into what is known as the squaring of price and time. This concept represents the cornerstone of Gann's mathematical approach, where price movements and time intervals follow proportional relationships based on square root progressions and geometric angles.

Gann Swing Chart Construction and Mathematics

Basic Swing Chart Methodology

The Gann swing chart method systematically filters price action to identify significant market swings. The main goal of using Gann's charts is to remove the "noise" from regular price charts, revealing the underlying trend structure.

Mathematical Rules for Swing Identification

Upswing Requirements:

  • Price must exceed the previous swing high by a predetermined percentage or point value
  • The move must sustain above the breakout level for a specified time period
  • Volume confirmation often required for validation

Downswing Requirements:

  • Price must break below the previous swing low by the same mathematical criteria
  • Sustained breakdown below the violation level
  • Time-based confirmation of the new swing direction

Swing Calculation Formulas

Range Calculation Method

Swing objectives – add the range to move to the top of that move to find out the target for the next upmove or reverse in the bear market.

Formula:

Next Swing Target = Current Swing Extreme + Previous Swing Range

Where:

  • Current Swing Extreme = The high (uptrend) or low (downtrend) of the current move
  • Previous Swing Range = Absolute difference between the previous swing high and low

Percentage-Based Swing Filters

Gann employed specific percentage filters to define valid swings:

Small Swing Filter: 3-5% price movement Medium Swing Filter: 5-10% price movement
Major Swing Filter: 10%+ price movement

Square Root Progression in Swing Analysis

Gann discovered that significant price levels often aligned with square root relationships:

Square Root Calculation:

Next Resistance = √(Current Price²) + 1 Next Support = √(Current Price²) - 1

Square of numbers and 50% of the difference between those squares are significant support and resistance, but cannot be traded by themselves.

Advanced Mathematical Concepts

Gann Angles and Geometric Progression

Gann's angle system represents one of his most sophisticated mathematical contributions. These angles are derived from the relationship between price and time using specific geometric ratios:

Primary Gann Angles:

  • 1×1 (45-degree angle) - One unit of price per one unit of time
  • 1×2, 1×3, 1×4, 1×8 - Varying price-to-time relationships
  • 2×1, 3×1, 4×1, 8×1 - Inverse relationships

Mathematical Construction of Gann Angles

Angle Calculation = arctan(Price Movement / Time Movement)

For a 1×1 angle on a chart where 1 day = $1:

  • Slope = 1/1 = 1
  • Angle = arctan(1) = 45 degrees

The Square of Nine

This represents Gann's most complex mathematical tool, incorporating:

Spiral Mathematics: Numbers arranged in expanding squares with specific directional movements creating resistance and support calculations.

Cardinal Points: 0°, 90°, 180°, 270° positions within the square Cross Points: 45°, 135°, 225°, 315° intermediate positions

Time Cycle Calculations

WD Gann, a famous trader, believed that market movements were influenced by predictable time cycles.

Natural Time Periods:

  • Solar cycles (365 days)
  • Lunar cycles (29.53 days)
  • Seasonal cycles (90-day quarters)
  • Geometric progressions (7, 14, 21, 30, 45, 60, 90, 120, 180, 360 days)

Practical Application of Gann Swing Mathematics

Trend Confirmation Methods

To confirm a trend was in progress, he would look for lower highs and higher lows to form after a major reversal in trend.

Uptrend Confirmation:

  1. Price creates higher swing highs
  2. Price maintains higher swing lows
  3. Gann angles provide directional support

Downtrend Confirmation:

  1. Price creates lower swing highs
  2. Price maintains lower swing lows
  3. Gann angles provide directional resistance

Risk Management Through Mathematics

Gann's main trading philosophy was to trade with a close stop loss and select the most opportune trades in the direction of the main trend.

Mathematical Stop Loss Placement:

  • 3-5% below swing lows for long positions
  • 3-5% above swing highs for short positions
  • Gann angle violations as alternative stop levels

Swing Target Calculations

Primary Target Method:

Target = Entry Price ± (Previous Swing Range × 1.0)

Secondary Target Method:

Target = Entry Price ± (Previous Swing Range × 1.618)

Square Root Target Method:

Target = Next Perfect Square Root Level

Modern Implementation of Gann Mathematics

Digital Age Adaptations

Contemporary traders apply Gann's mathematical principles using:

Automated Swing Detection: Algorithms that identify swings based on percentage or point-based filters

Computer-Generated Gann Angles: Software that automatically plots angle lines based on mathematical relationships

Cycle Analysis Tools: Programs that identify time cycle confluences using Gann's natural time periods

Combining Traditional Mathematics with Modern Tools

Fibonacci Integration: Combining Gann levels with Fibonacci retracements for confluence analysis

Volume Profile Analysis: Using Gann price levels with volume-based support and resistance

Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Applying Gann swing principles across multiple time horizons

Critical Analysis and Limitations

Mathematical Precision vs. Market Reality

While Gann's mathematical approach provides structured market analysis, several considerations affect practical application:

Subjectivity in Swing Identification: Different traders may identify different swing points using identical criteria

Market Structure Changes: Modern electronic markets may not respond identically to mathematical relationships identified in Gann's era

Curve Fitting Risk: The complexity of Gann's methods can lead to retrospective optimization rather than predictive accuracy

Balancing Mathematical Rigor with Trading Psychology

Successful implementation requires understanding that mathematical precision must be balanced with:

  • Market sentiment analysis
  • Fundamental factor consideration
  • Risk management principles
  • Position sizing mathematics

Conclusion

WD Gann's swing trading and market calculation mathematics represent a sophisticated attempt to discover natural law within financial markets. W. D. Gann's legendary swing trading method has been unstoppable for the last 7 years. His geometric approach to market analysis, combining mathematical precision with natural cycles, continues to influence traders nearly a century after its development.

The enduring appeal of Gann's methods lies not just in their mathematical elegance, but in their systematic approach to market analysis that removes emotional decision-making from trading. While modern markets have evolved significantly since Gann's era, the underlying mathematical relationships he identified continue to provide valuable insights for contemporary traders willing to master their complexity.

Success with Gann's methods requires dedicated study of both the mathematical foundations and practical application techniques. The geometric precision of his approach demands disciplined implementation, but for those who master these calculations, Gann's swing trading methodology offers a unique perspective on market structure that transcends conventional technical analysis approaches.

Note: Trading based on any mathematical system involves significant risk. Historical performance of analytical methods does not guarantee future results. Proper risk management and thorough backtesting are essential before implementing any trading strategy based on Gann's mathematical principles.

link:- https://claude.ai/public/artifacts/4579f122-c256-455a-a251-a0c9f934cfd0


Prodotti consigliati
Ska ZigZag BuySell
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Indicatori
Ska ZigZag BuySell indicator determines the overbought and oversold regions within a trend. The indicator determines the overbought region by the candlestick high and the oversold region by the candlestick low. This indicator only gives signals with arrow and audible alerts each and every time when a new candlestick appear. To utilize the full strategy i recommend using "Ska ZigZag BuySell" together with "Ska ZigZag Line". The Ska ZigZag Line indicator is available for free. NOTE: Indicator is h
AI Color Gradient Volume
Xin You Lin
Indicatori
Introduction to the use of MT4 platform AI Color Gradient Volume indicators I. Overview of indicators AI Color Gradient Volume is an innovative volume analysis indicator based on artificial intelligence technology for the MT4 platform. By converting the volume data into an intuitive color gradient graph, it helps traders to have a more acute insight into the inflow and outflow of funds in the market and the strength of the buying and selling forces, so as to provide strong support for trading
VWap Bands EForex
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
Indicatori
VWAP Bands Metatrader 4 Forex Indicator The VWAP Bands Metatrader 4 Forex indicator is a quite similar to the Bollinger bands, but it deploys volume weighted average as the core value of the bands. There is an option of using the tick volume or real volume for calculation when using the VWAP Bands Metatrader 5 custom forex indicator, especially when the forex broker displays symbol alongside real volume. Similarly, you can decide to have deviations calculated with the sample correction or not.
AIS Discrete Hartley Transform
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicatori
Questo indicatore si basa sulla trasformata discreta di Hartley. L'utilizzo di questa trasformazione consente di applicare approcci diversi durante l'elaborazione di serie temporali finanziarie. Una caratteristica distintiva di questo indicatore è che le sue letture si riferiscono non a un punto del grafico, ma a tutti i punti del periodo dell'indicatore. Durante l'elaborazione di una serie storica, l'indicatore consente di selezionare vari elementi della serie storica. La prima possibilità di
Simple QM Pattern
Suvashish Halder
4.5 (2)
Indicatori
Simple QM Pattern is a powerful and intuitive trading indicator designed to simplify the identification of the Quasimodo (QM) trading pattern. The QM pattern is widely recognized among traders for effectively signaling potential reversals by highlighting key market structures and price action formations. This indicator helps traders easily visualize the QM pattern directly on their charts, making it straightforward even for those who are new to pattern trading. Simple QM Pattern includes dynamic
FREE
Banking levels
Sergey Demin
Indicatori
Indicator (includes Volume Profile + Order Blocks) - a revolutionary indicator that combines two of the most powerful concepts of modern technical analysis: volume profiles and institutional players' order blocks. This tool allows you to see what is hidden from most traders and gives you a significant advantage in the market. Key benefits of the indicator: Visualization of "smart money": Clearly shows the areas of concentration of large players, highlighting areas with maximum volume in bright
Deep Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Deep Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Deep Crab Harmonic Pattern Indicator is a dedicated technical analysis tool that leverages Fibonacci ratios and pivot point analysis to identify harmonic patterns on price charts. Developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, this indicator helps traders quickly recognize the Deep Crab Harmonic Pattern with visual clarity.Using this tool, traders can detect changes in market structure and make timely decisions based on the completion of the p
FREE
TMA AI Bands
Monique Ellen Miranda Dos Santos
Indicatori
L'indicatore TMA AI Bands si basa sulla Media Mobile Triangolare (TMA) con bande superiore e inferiore dinamiche e frecce chiare di acquisto/vendita tracciate direttamente sul grafico. Integra un'IA per l'ottimizzazione adattiva e garantisce l'assenza di ridisegno, fornendo segnali precisi di inversione quando il prezzo tocca le bande. * Coppie: funziona con tutte le coppie di valute * Timeframe consigliati: D1 / W1 / MN * Variabili esterne configurabili:   * TimeFrame – periodo di calcolo
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicatori
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Moving VVC mt4
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
The   Visual Volatility Clustering   indicator clusters the market based on volatility. The indicator does not redraw and gives accurate data, does not use closing prices. Uses the opening prices or the highs or lows of the previous completed bar. Therefore, all information will be clear and unambiguous. The essence of the indicator is to divide the price market into certain areas according to a similar type of volatility. This can be done in any way. In this example, the indicator is configure
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicatori
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Only One Trade a Day indicator is developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform to generate buy and sell signals.This trading tool analyzes market behavior using two moving averages—one fast and one slow—and displays the generated signals as blue and red arrows directly on the chart. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT5   | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  | Best MT4 Indicator:   Ref
FREE
BoxProfile MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.92 (12)
Indicatori
The indicator displays volume profiles based on the nesting principle. Profiles periods are pre-set so that each subsequent profile has a length twice as long as the length of the previous profile. In addition to profiles, the indicator displays volume clusters sorted by color, depending on the volume they contain. Indicator operation features The indicator works on typical timeframes from M5 to MN, but for calculations uses historical data from smaller timeframes: M1 - for timeframes from M5
FREE
TPO Profile MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Indicatori
Definition : TPO is a Time Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words time-price-opportunity (TPO) profiles are histograms of how much time was spent at each price within the span of the profile. By using a TPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on time, for each price level
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicatori
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Trend Rever
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicatori
The Trend Rever indicator uses two lines of different colors to display buy or sell signals. The first of these lines is red and the second is blue. When changing the color of the lines, an arrow is also displayed, which indicates which deal to open, buy or sell. A simple but effective system for determining the Forex trend. The algorithm takes into account the measurement of prices, and this method also focuses on the measurement of each of the price drops - which gives more detailed informati
Abiroid GMA Scalper Arrow
Abir Pathak
Indicatori
Features: 1- Get OB/OS Levels from Golden MA Levels 2- Wait for Buy/Sell Start Level Cross 3- Optional: Should price cross Mid Level in earlier bars 4- Optional: Crossing bar High/Medium Volume 5- Optional: MA Stacked to check up/down trend for current TF 6- Optional: NRTR higher timeframes aligned Check Detailed blog post explained: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758457 Levels with Buffers available here: Golden MA Levels Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119515 Note: Arr
FREE
Visual Volatility Clustering mt4
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
The Visual Volatility Clustering indicator clusters the market based on volatility. The indicator does not redraw and gives accurate data, does not use closing prices. Uses the opening prices or the highs or lows of the previous completed bar. Therefore, all information will be clear and unambiguous. The essence of the indicator is to divide the price market into certain areas according to a similar type of volatility. This can be done in any way. In this example, the indicator is configured fo
Opening Range Breakouts
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicatori
L'   indicatore "Opening Range Breakouts"   è uno strumento di trading basato sulla sessione, progettato per i trader che seguono strategie di trading istituzionali, come   l'ICT (Inner Circle Trader), gli Smart Money Concepts (SMC)   e le strategie basate   sul volume   o   sul flusso degli ordini   . Questo indicatore traccia gli intervalli di apertura essenziali della sessione, consentendo ai trader di identificare potenziali   sweep di liquidità, zone di breakout, fakeout   e   livelli intra
Super Channel Pro
Mati Maello
Indicatori
This indicator Super Channel Pro indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator calculates automatically line. Features FiltPer - displays indicator channel period. deviation - displays indicator channel deviation. deviation2 - displays indicator channel deviation. How to understand the status: If the arrow is green, trend is up. If the arrow is red, trend is down. ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Super Trend D
Zhenyang Dong
Indicatori
超级趋势指标 展示信号： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2295318?source=Site +Profile+Seller 开发于2024年12月，测试效果不错。 适用于，黄金1小时，可配合 5分钟和15分钟趋势线。 白线上只做多，黄线下只做空。 其它品种可根据自己的经验使用。 如果使用中有什么问题可提供宝贵意见。谢谢。 超级趋势指标 开发于2024年12月，测试效果不错。 适用于，黄金1小时，可配合 5分钟和15分钟趋势线。 白线上只做多，黄线下只做空。 其它品种可根据自己的经验使用。 如果使用中有什么问题可提供宝贵意见。谢谢。 超级趋势指标 开发于2024年12月，测试效果不错。 适用于，黄金1小时，可配合 5分钟和15分钟趋势线。 白线上只做多，黄线下只做空。 其它品种可根据自己的经验使用。 如果使用中有什么问题可提供宝贵意见。谢谢。
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals MT4
Wayne Theo Botha
Indicatori
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals  looks for 2 or more fractals in one direction and sends out a on screen alert, sound alert and push notification, for strong reversal points . Adjustable Consecutive Fractals, shows the fractals on chart along with a color changing text for buy and sell signals when one or more fractals appear on one side of price. Adjustable Consecutive Fractals is based Bill Williams Fractals . The standard Bill Williams fractals are set at a non adjustable 5 bars, BUT withe th
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicatori
Se ti piace questo progetto, lascia una recensione a 5 stelle. Questo indicatore disegna i prezzi aperti, alti, bassi e di chiusura per i specificati periodo e può essere regolato per un determinato fuso orario. Questi sono livelli importanti guardati da molti istituzionali e professionali commercianti e può essere utile per voi per conoscere i luoghi dove potrebbero essere più attivo. I periodi disponibili sono: Giorno precedente. Settimana precedente. Mese precedente. Precedente trimestre. A
FREE
Cumulated Volume Analyzer
Jarek Paciorek
Indicatori
The indicator enables measurement and analysis of accumulated volume (tick), in any chosen swing. The user's task is to mark individual measuring sections with the help of a "crayon's". The indicator automatically sums the volumes of individual candles. Volume analysis is a basic element of the VSA (volume spread analysis) technique. A method of using an indicator is shown on the film. Parameters description Anchor_mode - If true, one end of the measuring line is always hooked on the current ca
Key Price Action Levels Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Key Price Action Levels Indicator for MT4 The Key Price Action Levels Indicator for MetaTrader 4 marks important zones on the chart where price has historically reacted. These zones often act as support or resistance, or represent supply and demand areas. The indicator uses a color-coded system to visually display rounded price levels directly on the chart. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Key Price Action Levels Indicator MT5  | ALL Products By  TradingFind
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ MT4
JETINVEST
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ è un indicatore che traccia le linee di supporto e resistenza del giorno utilizzando i tassi di Fibonacci. Questo spettacolare indicatore crea fino a 7 livelli di supporto e resistenza tramite Pivot Point utilizzando i tassi di Fibonacci. È fantastico come i prezzi rispettino ogni livello di questo supporto e resistenza, dove è possibile percepire possibili punti di entrata/uscita di un'operazione. Caratteristiche Fino a 7 livelli di supporto e 7 livelli di resistenza Im
FREE
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.64 (28)
Indicatori
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
Anti Bat Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Anti Bat Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4 The Anti Bat Harmonic Pattern Indicator automatically identifies and draws patterns using price structure analysis algorithms combined with Fibonacci ratios. This harmonic pattern is essentially the inverse of the traditional Bat pattern. While the Bat pattern is designed to pinpoint a strong reversal zone after a significant retracement, the Anti Bat pattern represents a shallower correction, with price reversals occurring at different Fibonacci ratios co
FREE
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicatori
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
Alert Stochastic
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Indicatori
Modification of the Stochastic indicator with several types of alerts added to aid in your search for better opportunities in the market. Product Features Email Alert Sound alert Push Notification (Alerts can be sent to your mobile phone) Signs on chart Alert box Indicator Parameters Push Notification - This option enables your MetaTrader 4 to send alerts to your smartphone (IOS or Android). Email Alert - Configure your alerts to receive in your e-mail adress. SignOnChart - Enable drawing aler
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicatori
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicatori
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэктестами, доказательством производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и повсюду статистикой, но после его использования вы в конечном итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять сигналу самому по себе, вам нужно знать, почему он появился, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP-доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на р
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicatori
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
Indicatori
#EasyWayTradePanel indicator for #MetaTrader4 , is trade assistants for manual trading in any #currency in #FOREX , #CRYPTOCURRENCY as #Bitcoin , #Ethereum , #Lightcoin and more. Also is EasyWay to use for #COMMODITY as #Gold , #Silver , #Oil , #Gas ...... and #CFDs . When installed on the chart in your chosen time frame and trading tool, the indicator automatically draws the following custom indicators used in the EasyWayTradePanel trading strategy. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_C
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicatori
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicatori
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal offre un approccio totalmente innovativo. È ideale per chi desidera valutare in anticipo come funziona il segnale con un TP-SL specifico e in quali COPPIE/TF dà le migliori prestazioni. La strategia Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal è uno strumento fondamentale per ogni tipo di trader e di trading poiché non solo emette segnali precisi senza repaint , indicando chiaramente quando operare e in quale direzione, ma tiene anch
Oracle flow
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicatori
Purpose of the indicator Oracle Flow – is designed to search for entry points into the BUY/SELL market based on a combination of several technical indicators and filters. The indicator displays arrows on the chart, signaling possible reversals or continuation of the trend, and, if necessary, accompanies them with sound/text notifications (Alerts). ️ The main elements used: Moving averages (EMA) – two periods are used: Faster and Slower. With their help, intersections are recorded, confir
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (1)
Indicatori
Segnale GoldRush Trend Arrow L'indicatore GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal fornisce un'analisi precisa e in tempo reale dei trend, pensata appositamente per gli scalper ad alta velocità e a breve termine nel mercato XAU/USD. Progettato specificamente per il timeframe di 1 minuto, questo strumento mostra frecce direzionali che indicano chiari punti di ingresso, consentendo agli scalper di navigare con sicurezza nelle condizioni di mercato volatili. L'indicatore è composto da frecce di avviso PRIMA
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicatori
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicatori
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will help you to draw trends which is special and are too strong than the basics trend , trends will change with the frame time that you work on . 3-We can use
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicatori
Questa è una strategia semplice basata sui livelli BREAKOUT e FIBONACCI. Dopo uno scoppio, in ogni caso, il mercato continua il movimento direttamente ai livelli 161, 261 e 423 oppure, ritorna al livello del 50% (chiamato anche correzione) e successivamente molto probabilmente continua il movimento nella direzione iniziale verso i livelli 161, 261 e 423. La chiave del sistema è il rilevamento della breakout bar indicata con un oggetto rettangolare verde (UP TREND) o rosso (DOWN TREND). Al
Binary Smart Eye
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicatori
L'indicatore MT4 "Binary Smart Eye" è progettato per fornire segnali di trading sia per opzioni binarie che per mercati forex, operando su un'ampia gamma di timeframe da M1 a W1. Impiega una strategia proprietaria che combina livelli di trend, una media mobile intelligente e periodi di trading ottimizzati per identificare potenziali punti di ingresso. Ecco una ripartizione delle sue caratteristiche principali: Analisi multi-timeframe: La versatilità dell'indicatore consente ai trader di utilizza
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (8)
Indicatori
ENIGMERA: Il cuore del mercato Importante: La demo di MQL5.com funziona nel Strategy Tester e potrebbe non riflettere completamente le funzionalità di Enigmera. Consulta la descrizione, gli screenshot e il video per maggiori dettagli. Non esitare a inviarmi un messaggio se hai domande! Il codice dell'indicatore è stato completamente riscritto. La versione 3.0 aggiunge nuove funzionalità e corregge i bug accumulati dall'inizio dell'indicatore. Introduzione Questo indicatore e sistema di trading
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicatori
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
ON Trade Optuma Astro
Abdullah Alrai
5 (5)
Indicatori
Presentazione dell'Indicatore Astronomico per MT4: Il tuo compagno di trading celeste definitivo Sei pronto a elevare la tua esperienza di trading a livelli celesti? Non cercare oltre, il nostro rivoluzionario Indicatore Astronomico per MT4 è qui. Questo strumento innovativo va oltre gli indicatori di trading tradizionali, sfruttando algoritmi complessi per offrirti intuizioni astronomiche senza pari e calcoli di precisione. Un universo di informazioni a portata di mano: Ammira un pannello compl
The Positive Zone
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Indicatori
Specialized Binary Options Indicator.  The name positive zone is inspired by how this indicator ultimately made me feel, which is "Positive". Not only from a emotional stand point but from a financial one. Once you start earning from this indicator it will give you that runners high, or that nice buzz after you finish a warm cup off coffee in the morning and blast on Cumbawamba's on hit wonder Tubthumping. The key to winning Binary Option is patience and controlling your emotion . This is why th
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
Linear Trend Predictor : indicatore di tendenza che combina punti di ingresso e linee di supporto direzionale. Funziona secondo il principio di rottura del canale dei prezzi alto/basso. L'algoritmo dell'indicatore filtra il rumore di mercato, tiene conto della volatilità e delle dinamiche di mercato. Capacità dell'indicatore Utilizzando metodi di smoothing, mostra l'andamento del mercato e i punti di ingresso per l'apertura di ordini di ACQUISTO o VENDITA. Adatto per determinare i movimenti d
Quantum Regime Indicator
Gideon Asiamah Yeboah
Indicatori
Stop Trading Random Signals. Start Trading with Real Confluence Are you tired of indicators that repaint, give conflicting signals, and leave you more confused than confident? The Quantum Regime Indicator is a professional, standalone trading tool designed for serious traders who demand a systematic edge. It solves the biggest problem in technical analysis— false signals —by using a powerful multi-engine framework. Every signal is confirmed by a confluence of market conditions , ensuring you onl
PTS Precision Index Oscillator V2
PrecisionTradingSystems
5 (1)
Indicatori
L'Oscillatore dell'Indice di Precisione (Pi-Osc) di Roger Medcalf di Precision Trading Systems La Versione 2 è stata attentamente rielaborata per essere estremamente veloce nel caricarsi sul tuo grafico e sono state apportate alcune altre migliorie tecniche per migliorare l'esperienza. Il Pi-Osc è stato creato per fornire segnali di sincronizzazione del trading accurati progettati per individuare punti di esaurimento estremi, i punti ai quali i mercati vengono costretti a recarsi solo per eli
Wall Street Indicator
Nicola Capatti
Indicatori
Ultimate Arrow Indicator - Il Tuo Strumento per il Successo nel Trading! Sei stanco di strumenti che promettono tanto ma offrono poco? Il nostro Ultimate Arrow Indicator per MT4 è la soluzione definitiva che porta il tuo trading a un livello superiore. Questo indicatore è stato progettato con precisione chirurgica per offrirti segnali chiari, affidabili e senza compromessi. Ecco perché Ultimate Arrow Indicator è la scelta ideale per trader esperti e principianti: Prestazioni Straordinarie - Ris
TrueTrendStarM TTSm25
Ramthailu Alice
Indicatori
This is a mini One pair version of Advanced Detector of Trend Reversal and Continuance known as TrueTrendStarM(TTSm25). It is a sensitive and Predictive indicator of Price Trends for Professional traders.  ( ATTENTION BUYERS:-Now the indicator is available for UNLIMITED TIME ONE TIME buy of just $500 ). Avail the Opportunity.    It detects high odds changes in Price Trend direction long before other indicator detects it. I have been working on it since 2019.    This is possible due to fractal
Magic of Ichimoku
Ayman Magdy
5 (1)
Indicatori
Hello, I am Ayman from Egypt, I want to present an interesting indicator to you. It depends on Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, but there is a secret that i use in it. By using my indicator, you will be able to know a lot of important information in the market such as: Live Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/821024 Features You can avoid entry during market turbulence You can enter orders on the general trend only You will know if the trend is strong or weak If you entered an any orders by the help of
Trend Harmony MTF Trend and Phase Visualizer MT4
Andras Salamon
Indicatori
TREND HARMONY MT4 –  Multi Timeframe Trend and Phase and Pullback Level Visualizer indicator for Metatrader4 The TREND HARMONY indicator automates deep trend analysis and generates visualizations for you. Take control of your trades by eliminating uncertainty! Revolutionize your trading experience with precision and insight through the TREND HARMONY Multi Timeframe Trend Indicator – your ultimate MT4 trend visualization indicator. Are you tired of missing trading opportunities or consistently e
Predictive Levels
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Market predictive price levels are key technical analysis tools is my finest invention through mathematics to predict automatically next price is where to reach after break any levels. A unique name quality it automatically calculate price range its my own invention according price value to predict what's is next price came than after it not fixed levels like Fibonacci or pivots Its Naveen's Predictive Levels .used to forecast where an asset's price might find support (stop falling) or resistanc
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Indicatori
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Dual Momentum
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicatori
Dual Momentum is a modern arrow indicator for MetaTrader 4, created specifically for the accurate detection of market reversals and strong impulse movements. The indicator is based on a combination of two powerful oscillators – Williams %R and RSI, which allows you to filter noise and generate more reliable signals. Thanks to this, Dual Momentum indicates only key entry points when the probability of a successful trade is highest. Key advantages: No redrawing – signals remain on the cha
Gartley Projection D
Oleksandr Medviediev
3.71 (7)
Indicatori
The indicator identifies the harmonic patterns (XABCD) according to developments of H.M.Gartley ( "Profits in the Stock Market" , 1935г). It projects D-point as a point in the perspective projection (specify ProjectionD_Mode = true in the settings). Does not redraw. When a bar of the working timeframe closes, if the identified pattern point has not moved during Patterns_Fractal_Bars bars, an arrow appears on the chart (in the direction of the expected price movement). From this moment on, the ar
Binary Booster
Yaroslav Varankin
5 (1)
Indicatori
Binary Options Trading Indicator: A Reliable Tool for Your Trades This indicator is specifically designed for binary options trading and has proven its high quality, reliability, and adequate accuracy, depending on the dynamics of the chart. Key Points: Signal Interpretation: When a blue cross signal appears, it indicates a potential entry into a trade, though it is considered a weak signal on its own. However, if the blue cross is accompanied by an arrow, it is considered a more reliable buy s
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicatori
BinaryIndicator is a highly accurate indicator for trading binary options. It shows excellent results in scalping. This indicator is based in multifactor analysis of trend indicators, as well as confirmation oscillators, which in the end gives an increased accuracy of signals. Advantages of the indicator Increased accuracy of signals. Excellent results when trading binary options with a short expiration time from M30 to M1 . It works on any timeframes. Works with any trade symbols. Parameters
BinaryExpert Indicador UranoTrader
Lucas Braz Quintas
Indicatori
BINARYEXPERT è un indicatore tecnico potente, progettato per i trader che cercano segnali di ingresso precisi nel mercato delle opzioni binarie. Sviluppato per MetaTrader 4, combina diversi indicatori tecnici, tra cui EMA, RSI, MACD, Stocastico e ATR, per generare segnali affidabili di CALL e PUT. Con un'interfaccia user-friendly e un pannello statistico in tempo reale, BINARYEXPERT aiuta i trader a prendere decisioni più informate. Caratteristiche principali Analisi Multi-Indicatore : Utilizza
Altri dall’autore
Custom Signal Scanner MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Custom Indictor Signal Scanner for scan your own any custom indicator and template its one click you can open your desire signals(given time frame alert). Also can open same template with particular input indicator just type name of template your created with given indicator and enjoy all time frame scan with your logical signals  input string s2 = "====== Embedded Indicator Settings ======"; input UseEmbeddedIndicator = false; // Use embedded indicator instead of external file ( don't use its n
Predictive Levels
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Market predictive price levels are key technical analysis tools is my finest invention through mathematics to predict automatically next price is where to reach after break any levels. A unique name quality it automatically calculate price range its my own invention according price value to predict what's is next price came than after it not fixed levels like Fibonacci or pivots Its Naveen's Predictive Levels .used to forecast where an asset's price might find support (stop falling) or resistanc
High Degree Swing angles MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Core Principles Swing Angle Measurement   Swing angles are calculated by measuring the degree of price movement between swing highs and lows over time. Steeper angles (typically 45+ degrees) indicate stronger momentum and potentially more profitable trading opportunities. Traders use various timeframes to identify these patterns, from intraday charts to weekly swings. Momentum Confirmation   High degree swing angles often coincide with strong momentum indicators like RSI breakouts, volume spikes
High Degree Swing angles MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Core Principles Swing Angle Measurement   Swing angles are calculated by measuring the degree of price movement between swing highs and lows over time. Steeper angles (typically 45+ degrees) indicate stronger momentum and potentially more profitable trading opportunities. Traders use various timeframes to identify these patterns, from intraday charts to weekly swings. Momentum Confirmation   High degree swing angles often coincide with strong momentum indicators like RSI breakouts, volume spikes
Advance GannAngles MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Core Concept: Naveen Saroha's Advanced time and price angles are drawn from significant highs or lows at specific geometric ratios that represent the relationship between price movement and time. The Main Gann Angles and Percentage together Most Important: 1x1 Angle : One units of price for one unit of time  1x2 Angle : One unit of price for two units of time  1x3 Angle 1x4 Angle 1x5 Angle 1x6 Angle 1x7 Angle 1x8 Angle: (45) : Eight unit of price for one unit of time - considered the most i
Circle Maker MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Its and Circle drawer for mt4 auto scale can use multiple circles together watch my all videos based on circle get idea how to use and find out reversals of markets. Its my core concept for predict time and price levels using only Circles no other indicator needed to use with circles a complete trading strategy. https://youtu.be/VlSIur-LPUs?si=gDtioQyUtXDDw_fi https://youtu.be/-IGp7F9XINQ?si=Q2DB0qKHKQzpl4bv here working version :- https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/jrdjf8fkdec0otbcksmug/Circle-Dra
FREE
Circle Maker
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Its and Circle drawer for mt4 auto scale can use multiple circles together watch my all videos based on circle get idea how to use and find out reversals of markets. Its my core concept for predict time and price levels using only Circles no other indicator needed to use with circles a complete trading strategy. https://youtu.be/VlSIur-LPUs?si=gDtioQyUtXDDw_fi https://youtu.be/-IGp7F9XINQ?si=Q2DB0qKHKQzpl4bv Here download link - for full circle:- https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/0rxgtw5ukx8aqwr5d
FREE
Naveen Dynamic Square
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
The Naveen Dynamic Square is one of the best known  technical analysis tools  inspired  by WD Gann along with the Gann Fan and Gann Box. It is considered a cornerstone of his trading technique that is based on time and price symmetry. The Naveen Dynamic Square is a powerful tool in finance for determining support and resistance levels based on a stock's extreme price points. It works by extrapolating probable price levels from a central value, typically an all-time or cyclical high or low. This
Advance GannAngles
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Core Concept: Naveen Saroha's Advanced time and price angles are drawn from significant highs or lows at specific geometric ratios that represent the relationship between price movement and time. The Main Gann Angles: Most Important: 1x1 Angle : One units of price for one unit of time  1x2 Angle : One unit of price for two units of time  1x3 Angle 1x4 Angle 1x5 Angle 1x6 Angle 1x7 Angle 1x8 Angle: (45) : Eight unit of price for one unit of time - considered the most important trend line Co
Dynamic Gann Grid and Percentage
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Advance Gann Grid and Percentage tool is world's first auto scale dynamic grid  created by Naveen Saroha will new unknown features Key Features of Modern Dynamic Gann Grid Real-time Updates : Unlike traditional static grids, dynamic versions automatically adjust as new price data comes in Multiple Timeframe Analysis : Simultaneous calculation across different timeframes Automated Scaling : Software automatically determines optimal price-to-time ratios Interactive Elements : indicator is create 1
High Gravity Reversal Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
High Gravity Reversal signals made by Naveen Saroha a completely new concept using physics universal law of speed and Gravity. Made a simple signals using complex mathematics to match trading concepts. High accurate sell signals and buy potential of reversal of market one of unique invented by core universal laws. We are working on gravity signals since 2019 consistently...high probability reversals with minimal stop losses. 100% Non repainted no legging tools for mt4/mt5 also can use in binary
Gann Time and Price Reversals Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Gann time and price reversal signals are sophisticated trading concepts developed by Naveen Saroha using  W.D. Gann concepts that focus on predicting market turning points through the confluence of time cycles and price movements. Here are the key elements: Time-Price Balance : Gann famously stated, "When time is up, the market will reverse regardless of the price. This emphasizes that time cycles often take precedence over price levels in determining market reversals. Key Reversal Signals Price
Gann Time Reversal Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Gann Time Reversal Signals   are sophisticated trading concepts developed by Naveen Saroha using  W.D. Gann concepts that focus on predicting market turning points through the confluence of time cycles and price movements. Here are the key elements: Time-Balance : Gann famously stated, "When time is up, the market will reverse regardless of the price. This emphasizes that time cycles often take precedence over price levels in determining market reversals. Key Reversal Signals Price-Time Confluen
Market Turning Forecast
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
New idea for market turning forecasts and Swing High degree angle by Geometric and Gann methods. Developed by Naveen Saroha in 2019. to find time and angular forecaster for market direction to reversal/swing. Tool shows time vertical line on chart. Using geometric and mathematical equation to define next turning probability of market  Market swing turning points Technical analysis forecasting Trend reversal predictions
Dynamic Andrews Pitchfork MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Dynamic Andrew's Pitchfork A technical analysis tool that uses three parallel trendlines to identify potential support and resistance levels. Created by selecting three significant pivot points (two lows and one high, or two highs and one low), then drawing: Median Line : The central line connecting the first point to the midpoint between the second and third points Upper Parallel : A line parallel to the median line, passing through the highest of the second two points Lower Parallel : A line p
Mac Binary Options Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
Dynamic Gann Box MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
What is a Dynamic Gann Box? The Dynamic Gann Box, Designed by Mr Naveen Saroha its and  World first in class. World's First auto scale  mt4/mt5 Geometric tools... no matter screen sizes and resolutions its automatically check chart scale with different time and different trading assets like commodities and stocks futures and options.... also known as the Gann Square, is a more complex tool that combines price and time in a squared framework based on W.D. Gann's belief that market movements are
Gann Dynamic square MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
The Naveen Dynamic Square  MT4 Lite. is one of the best known  technical analysis tools  inspired  by WD Gann along with the Gann Fan and Gann Box. It is considered a cornerstone of his trading technique that is based on time and price symmetry. The Naveen Dynamic Square MT5   is a powerful tool in finance for determining support and resistance levels based on a stock's extreme price points. It works by extrapolating probable price levels from a central value, typically an all-time or cyclical h
High Low Reversal
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
High low Reversal concept by Naveen saroha to find out new tops and new bottoms through mathematical calculations also can get with own calculation inputs available to increase or decrease swing potential,also can use  auto analysis function to calculate  Parameters swing heights and swing percentages. Indicator can apply all time frame and all types of market symbols..... """High-Low Market Signals Overview High-low market signals are technical indicators that analyze the relationship between r
Custom Indictor Signal Scanner
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Custom Indictor Signal Scanner for scan your own any custom indicator and template its one click you can open your desire signals(given time frame alert). Also can open same template with particular input indicator just type name of template your created with given indicator and enjoy all time frame scan with your logical signals  What is a Custom Indicator Scanner for MT4? A custom indicator scanner is an Indicator  or script that automatically scans multiple currency pairs and timeframes for
Day High Low Scanner
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
A day high low scanner is a stock screening tool that helps traders and investors identify stocks based on their daily price movements, specifically focusing on stocks that are hitting new highs or lows within a trading day. Here's how it typically works: Day High Scanner: Identifies stocks that are trading at or near their highest price of the current trading day Shows stocks with strong upward momentum Helps traders spot potential breakout opportunities or stocks with bullish sentiment Day Low
Gann Percentages and Angles MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Core Concept: Naveen Saroha's Advanced time and price angles included percentages to find out right time and price equations   are drawn from significant highs or lows at specific geometric ratios that represent the relationship between price movement and time. The Main Gann Angles and Percentage together Most Important: 1x1 Angle : One units of price for one unit of time  1x2 Angle : One unit of price for two units of time  1x3 Angle 1x4 Angle 1x5 Angle 1x6 Angle 1x7 Angle 1x8 Angle: (45)
Multi Pair Range Percentage Scanner
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Multipair Range Percentage Levels Scanner - Technical Description Overview A Fibonacci levels scanner is a technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and plots key Fibonacci retracement and extension levels across multiple financial instruments or timeframes. It helps traders quickly locate potential support and resistance zones based on mathematical relationships derived from the Fibonacci sequence. Core Functionality Automatic Level Detection The scanner identifies significant pric
Master of Breakouts MT4
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Master Breakout Trading Strategy By Naveen Saroha - Premium Trading System Revolutionary Trading Architecture The Master Breakout Strategy represents a paradigm shift in technical analysis, combining advanced mathematical modeling with institutional-grade precision to identify and capitalize on high-probability market breakouts. This isn't just another trading system—it's a comprehensive market analysis framework that thinks like the algorithms used by professional trading firms. Core Techn
Naveen Dynamic Square MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
The Naveen Dynamic Square  MT5  is one of the best known  technical analysis tools  inspired  by WD Gann along with the Gann Fan and Gann Box. It is considered a cornerstone of his trading technique that is based on time and price symmetry. The Naveen Dynamic Square MT5   is a powerful tool in finance for determining support and resistance levels based on a stock's extreme price points. It works by extrapolating probable price levels from a central value, typically an all-time or cyclical high o
Advance Gann Grid and Percentage
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Advance Gann Grid and Percentage tool is world's first auto scale dynamic grid  created by Naveen Saroha will new unknown features Key Features of Modern Dynamic Gann Grid Real-time Updates : Unlike traditional static grids, dynamic versions automatically adjust as new price data comes in Multiple Timeframe Analysis : Simultaneous calculation across different timeframes Automated Scaling : Software automatically determines optimal price-to-time ratios Interactive Elements : indicator is create 1
High Gravity Reversal Signals MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
High Gravity Reversal signals made by Naveen Saroha a completely new concept using physics universal law of speed and Gravity. Made a simple signals using complex mathematics to match trading concepts. High accurate sell signals and buy potential of reversal of market one of unique invented by core universal laws. We are working on gravity signals since 2019 consistently...high probability reversals with minimal stop losses. 100% Non repainted no legging tools for mt4/mt5 also can use in binary
Market Time Turning Forecast MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
New idea for market turning forecasts and Swing High degree angle by Geometric and Gann methods. Developed by Naveen Saroha in 2019. to find time and angular forecaster for market direction to reversal/swing. Tool shows time vertical line on chart. Using geometric and mathematical equation to define next turning probability of market  Market swing turning points Technical analysis forecasting Trend reversal predictions
Equilateral Triangle MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Equilateral triangle trading strategy , which is a technical analysis pattern used in financial markets. To finding reversal of market see my analysis vides based on tringles only a complete tool for trading. An equilateral triangle is a triangle that has three equal sides. It is a special case of an   isosceles triangle   in the modern definition, stating that an isosceles triangle is defined at least as having two equal sides. [ 1 ]   Based on the modern definition, this leads to an equilatera
Mac Binary Options Signals MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione