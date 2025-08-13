VJX Gold MT5





It is based on over 8 years of trading and development experience, with a focus on long-term consistency and adaptive market analysis.





Key Strengths

Proprietary algorithm focused on broader market trends

Adaptive risk management to safeguard capital during volatility

Smart trade execution logic designed for different market conditions

Integrated performance dashboard directly on the chart





Long-Term Vision



VJX Gold EA is designed with a focus on long-term stability and balanced risk management in Gold (XAUUSD) trading.

Whether the market is bullish or bearish, the system adapts to changing conditions, helping traders maintain a consistent and disciplined trading approach over time.





Proprietary Volatility Analysis – Detects specific market conditions based on internal criteria.

Adaptive Drawdown Management – Adjusts exposure in response to market fluctuations.

High-Frequency Data Filtering – Focuses on broader market trends rather than short-term noise.

Performance Dashboard – Displays real-time trade and system data directly on the chart.

Zero-Point Engine – Defines a daily reference level used for internal calculations.

Momentum Analysis Module – Evaluates price movement velocity to assess trend strength.

Dynamic Exit Logic – Adjusts potential exit points in response to current market conditions.

Capital Protection Protocol – Implements built-in risk controls for managing adverse movements.

Risk-Scaling Function – Adapts trade size based on account equity.

Broker: Compatible with most brokers

Leverage: From 1:30

Minimum Deposit: $500 (higher deposits may allow more flexibility)

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: Works on multiple timeframes; H1 recommended

Trading financial markets involves risk, and results can vary based on market conditions and user settings. Trading is risky. Past performance does not guarantee future results.















