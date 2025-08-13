VJX Gold MT5

  • Experts
  • Jhad
  • Version: 1.50
  • Mise à jour: 22 septembre 2025
  • Activations: 10
VJX GOLD MT5

VJX Gold is an Expert Advisor developed for Gold (XAUUSD) trading.


It is based on over 8 years of trading and development experience, with a focus on long-term consistency and adaptive market analysis.


Key Strengths

  • Proprietary algorithm focused on broader market trends

  • Adaptive risk management to safeguard capital during volatility

  • Smart trade execution logic designed for different market conditions

  • Integrated performance dashboard directly on the chart


Long-Term Vision

VJX Gold EA is designed with a focus on long-term stability and balanced risk management in Gold (XAUUSD) trading.

Whether the market is bullish or bearish, the system adapts to changing conditions, helping traders maintain a consistent and disciplined trading approach over time.


Main Features

  • Proprietary Volatility Analysis – Detects specific market conditions based on internal criteria.

  • Adaptive Drawdown Management – Adjusts exposure in response to market fluctuations.

  • High-Frequency Data Filtering – Focuses on broader market trends rather than short-term noise.

  • Performance Dashboard – Displays real-time trade and system data directly on the chart.


Core Algorithm Components

  • Zero-Point Engine – Defines a daily reference level used for internal calculations.

  • Momentum Analysis Module – Evaluates price movement velocity to assess trend strength.

  • Dynamic Exit Logic – Adjusts potential exit points in response to current market conditions.

  • Capital Protection Protocol – Implements built-in risk controls for managing adverse movements.

  • Risk-Scaling Function – Adapts trade size based on account equity.


Recommended Parameters

  • Broker: Compatible with most brokers

  • Leverage: From 1:30

  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (higher deposits may allow more flexibility)

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: Works on multiple timeframes; H1 recommended


Important Notes

Trading financial markets involves risk, and results can vary based on market conditions and user settings. Trading is risky. Past performance does not guarantee future results.





Video VJX Gold MT5
Produits recommandés
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Euro Grid Sniper
Yu Yi Lin
Experts
For more details, performance records, and strategy breakdown, please visit:   [ https://eruo-grid-sniper.vercel.app ] --- ### Overview EuroGridSniper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This EA uses a dynamic grid-based trading strategy optimized for trending and ranging market conditions. It combines technical price levels with volatility filters to increase the probability of successful trades. --- ### ️ Key Features - Smart grid algo
FREE
QuantumPip
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.36 (11)
Experts
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, "Schmuksie" (my adaptation of the "Dixie" indicator), DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 16 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (24)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT     apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading profession
Rebalance Correlation
Daophet Seng Athit
Experts
This EA Rebalance is a trading strategy with Hedging or Correlation. The strategy will issue a buy order with one pair and will issue a sell order with another pair at the same time. It will be a hedge on both sides and when the balance has a profit greater than the value we set, the strategy will close all orders to rebalance. And this strategy has a rebalance function on the last day of every month to prevent excessive losses. Finally, as the developer of this strategy, I recommend choosing a
Smart Robo
Mohammad Manauvar Husain
Experts
This is available on lowest price, price will further increase. Don't miss this opportunity. Buy it now.  This expert adviser has been designed to be used on EURUSD pair. Recommended to use this EA with account balance of at least 200 USD . This has been developed using best indicators RSI and Moving average. Moving average analyse the trend of the market and RSI indicator analyse the support and resistance. when both the signal is buy or Sell then only order is placed. Market trend and support
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - conçu pour ouvrir des transactions ! Il s'agit d'un robot de trading qui utilise des algorithmes spéciaux innovants et avancés pour calculer ses valeurs, votre assistant dans le monde des marchés financiers. Utilisez notre ensemble d'indicateurs de la série SolarTrade Suite pour mieux choisir le moment de lancer ce robot. Découvrez nos autres produits de la série SolarTrade Suite en bas de la description. Vous souhaitez naviguer en
Tensline
Vladimir Karputov
Experts
Simple, Efficient, Profitable — an Expert Advisor that works for you This EA is designed for traders who value simplicity and control . With minimal settings, it’s incredibly easy to configure and launch — no complex optimization required. Holds only one market position at a time — no clutter, no overlap. Flexible strategy selection — choose the one that best fits your trading style. Backtesting results reveal : Certain currency pairs perform exceptionally well on rebate services , g
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Outside Day Reversal EA
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
Experts
Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
FREE
Market Cycles Order Flow
Thang Chu
4.33 (3)
Experts
New  Signal Account (  running 0.75% Balance Risk ) Old  Signal Account  (running 0.75% Balance Risk) If you need MT4 version or can't afford renting/purchasing contact me for alternative solution. Join  Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. The best NON martingale, grid or averaging EA in mql5 market. Most other EAs only sell backtest dream. This is the o
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
Experts
À l'occasion du lancement de l'ABS EA : Pour les 3 prochaines copies , vous pouvez acquérir le nouvel ABS EA (XAUUSD) au prix spécial de lancement de 70 dollars (prix régulier : 230 dollars). Guide de configuration et d’utilisation :   Canal ABS . Surveillance en temps réel :   Signal ABS . Qu’est-ce qu’ABS EA ? ABS EA est un robot de trading professionnel conçu spécifiquement pour XAUUSD (or) sur le timeframe H1. Il repose sur un système Martingale avec des contrôles de risque intégrés , perme
SL Gold Scalper
Chriscane Lucius J Manthando
Experts
SL Gold Scalper EA is optimized to trade GOLD (XAUUSD) asset. Based on the analysis of the market behavior a strategy that minimizes loss trades to successfully implement the martingale method. Multi-time frame analysis included for higher percentage of safe entries avoiding stop loss (SL) hunting from the market makers.  Expert Advisor Recommended Guide lines ================================================ Input Settings: MagicNumber => (Unique number per chart e.g 34505) XAUUSD =>  4 Hour Ch
Neural Bitcoin Impulse
Denys Babiak
Experts
Introducing Neural Bitcoin Impulse - an innovative trading bot created using neural network training technology on voluminous market data sets. The built-in mathematical model of artificial intelligence searches for the potential impulse of each next market bar and uses the resulting patterns of divergence and convergence between the predictive indicators and the price to form high-precision reversal points for opening trading positions. The trading robot is based on the Neural Bar Impulse ind
Magic Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.14 (7)
Experts
Magic Grid MT5 is a non-indicator Expert Advisor using a grid strategy (on a hedging account). The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (once at the beginning of the trade).   The robot can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs,
Gold Dragon Bot mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4 (14)
Experts
DRAGON D'OR pas de grille! Pas de martingale! Pas Scalper! Conseiller expert en tendances informatiques.  Gold Dragon utilise une stratégie qui capitalise sur certaines tendances du marché et identifie les périodes de consolidation du marché qui se formeront avant une cassure. L'EA placera des ordres en attente au-dessus et au-dessous de ces niveaux de consolidation et est très efficace pour capter les mouvements de prix importants lors de ces cassures. L'EA peut passer plusieurs commandes mai
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Arbitrage Triad Pro
Gabriel Lopes Rocha De Moraes
Experts
Arbitrage Triad Pro – Intelligence Avancée d’Arbitrage Triple sur le Marché Forex Arbitrage Triad Pro est un Expert Advisor de dernière génération qui utilise un système intelligent d’arbitrage triple pour identifier et exploiter rapidement les opportunités de profit entre différentes paires de devises, de manière entièrement automatisée. Conçu pour les traders recherchant précision, cohérence et efficacité , l’EA combine analyse statistique avancée, suivi des prix en temps réel et exécution ins
Gold Ai Bot
Evans Abdulrahman Imalele
1 (1)
Experts
PROMO PROMO PROMO DISCOUNT FOR UNLIMITED TIME! BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Gold AI is a powerful Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to master the volatility of XAUUSD (Gold). It blends artificial intelligence with price action and trend filtering to deliver sharp entries, controlled risk, and adaptive recovery. Ideal for New York session scalping or hands-off day trading. Scalable and Flexible : Built for gold but designed to extend to other symbols with minor tweaks. Key Advantages AI
Nephila5
Tian Yu Li
4.75 (20)
Experts
this is a highly profitable semi-auto grid strategy. MT4 Version ======== Usage======== : Symbol: Any Main pairs Timeframe: H1 or higher Recommend Lots: 0.01 per 1000 USD Note: Grid strategy is alwasy with some risk due to the increasely accumulated risk lots. but the high profit makes such strategy still being popular no matter how forex industry developed.   semi-auto trading should be the best way to equilibrate profit and risk. this EA has integrated many useful options for user to con
FREE
Defender of the Deposit
Alexey Viktorov
Experts
Советник локирует убыточную позицию или сетку с указанным Magic number и в дальнейшем пытается свести убыток к нулю, или минимуму. Продолжительность операции зависит от параметров советника и может продолжаться от нескольких дней до нескольких месяцев. Параметры советника и их назначение: What position is locked             Какого направления позицию или сетку позиций локируем. Buy или Sell. Magic number                           Magic number позиции которую локируем. Width lock                 
Price Action Robot
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
A Price Action Trading Expert Advisor (EA) is a type of automated trading system designed to execute trades based on price action patterns and signals. Price action trading focuses on analyzing historical price movements to identify potential future price movements without relying on conventional technical indicators. Here are key aspects and characteristics of a Price Action Trading Expert Advisor: 1. **Strategy Based on Price Action Patterns**: The EA is programmed to identify and trade bas
FREE
EA OrgBaseHedge3
John Wangombe
Experts
This is an expert advisor meant to grow small accounts with low risk trading strategy, buit to trade ranging chart symbols and has a wide range of multipliers to grow with your account .  Trades with martinagale, grid and hedging to scalp the market,. Should trade with "ENABLE_TRAILING" in the inputs field turned to true. Fine tuning the inputs is also recommended depending on the chart to trade. kindly reachout for more advise and config after purchasing/subscribing to the EA. Trade safe...
Auto SLTP with alert
Phuc Trung Tran
Experts
Auto SLTP with Alert   Take control of your trading with automated Stop Loss, Take Profit, and volume management! The   Auto SLTP with Alert   Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to streamline your trading by automatically managing Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for both market and pending orders, while monitoring position volumes to prevent overexposure. With a user-friendly chart interface, this EA provides real-time volume status and customizable alerts, ensuring you stay informed abo
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
Pacific Trade
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
An Automated Solution for Efficient Trading on GBPJPY, M30" Description: Discover Pacific Trade, an advanced trading robot that redefines the way you engage in the forex market, focusing on the GBPJPY parity and having the M30 timeframe as the optimal time window. This intelligent tool combines modern technology with sophisticated trading strategies to bring you consistent and sustainable profits. Key features: 1. **Efficiency on GBPJPY, M30 Timeframe:** has been fine-tuned to maximize trad
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (231)
Experts
Hamster Scalping est un conseiller commercial entièrement automatique. Stratégie de scalping de nuit. L'indicateur RSI et le filtre ATR sont utilisés comme entrées. L'Expert Advisor requiert un type de compte de couverture. IMPORTANT! Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour recevoir des instructions et un bonus ! Le suivi du travail réel, ainsi que mes autres développements sont consultables ici : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Recommandations générales Dépôt minimum de 10
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (17)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 50 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’étu
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.89 (9)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 199 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : E
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (3)
Experts
Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Conseiller en trading nouvelle génération Offre spéciale dès le lancement : 10 premiers exemplaires : 350 $, 20 exemplaires suivants : 500 $. EA New Player est un conseiller en trading unique pour MT5, basé sur 7 stratégies de trading classiques différentes. Ce conseiller a été créé sans intelligence artificielle, uniquement à partir d'outils d'analyse technique éprouvés. Sa principale caractéristique est la transparence de sa logique, la simplicité de ses paramètres et sa polyv
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.25 (56)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (42)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Experts
FastWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Il se concentre sur les paires corrélées telles que AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD et EURGBP , profitant du retour du prix vers sa moyenne après de fortes tendances. Après l’achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir les instructions complètes d’installation. Signal en direct:  CLIQUEZ ICI Prix actuel — seulement 1337 $ pour les 10 prochains acheteurs. Prix final : 2
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Plus de l'auteur
VJX Gold
Jhad
Experts
VJX GOLD MT4 VJX Gold is an Expert Advisor developed for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. It is based on over  8 years of trading and development experience , with a focus on  long-term  consistency and adaptive market analysis. Key Strengths Proprietary algorithm focused on broader market trends Adaptive risk management to safeguard capital during volatility Smart trade execution logic designed for different market conditions Integrated performance dashboard directly on the chart Long-Term Vision VJ
Filtrer:
sarbast Kawa
35
sarbast Kawa 2025.09.16 21:40 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Jhad
326
Réponse du développeur Jhad 2025.09.19 21:17
Thank you for your review! I’m glad VJX Gold exceeded your expectations, delivered reliable results, and made your first EA experience so positive.
Répondre à l'avis