Prop coach

How To Use Prop Guardian:

1. The enabled/ disabled button is used to turn Prop Guardian On/Off. 2. You can add your name by double clicking the expert advisor icon at the top right corner of the chart, then add your name where it says 'optional default trader name'. Once you add your name Prop guardian will address you by your name anytime it needs to send you a message. 3. You can choose your Prop firm's drawdown type by choosing between the 'Balance', 'Equity' and 'trailing' button .NOTE; this is important as different Prop firms have different drawdown types. The right choice will help Prop Guardian calculate and control risk in a more optimized manner, and protect user from breaching prop firm rules. 4. To adjust the daily drawdown limit to suit the Prop firm's rules, Click the '+' button to increase the Daily drawdown limit if the prop firm's daily drawdown limit is higher than the default 5%, or Click the '-' button to reduce the Daily drawdown limit if the prop firm's daily drawdown limit is lower than the default 5%.NOTE: A TIGHT DAILY DRAWDOWN LIMIT WILL CAUSE PROP GUARDIAN TO BE MORE STRICTS AND DISABLE TRADES MORE FREQUENTLY TO REDUCE ACCOUNT BREACH. 5. 'Balance' shows the user the current account balance, 'Equity' shows the user the current account equity, 'True start' shows the user the starting balance after purchasing/resetting the prop firm account, and 'Today's limit' shows the trader the amount allowed for trading before Prop guardian will disable trading to control risk and prevent Prop firm account breach. 6. To close all positions, click the 'Close positions' button. 7. Click the 'unlock (admin)' to regain full control while controlling your risk.

Prop Guardian is a powerful MetaTrader 5 utility designed to help traders stay disciplined, consistent, and fully compliant with prop firm rules. This tool acts as your personal trading guardian, monitoring key risk parameters such as daily drawdown limits, absolute maximum drawdown, and per-trade risk. With a clean, interactive on-chart interface, you can set limits, toggle features, and control your trading environment in real-time. Simply load it onto your chart, adjust your preferences (daily drawdown %, max risk per trade, weekend/overnight allowances), and let Prop Guardian handle the rest. The panel also gives you quick-action buttons like Close All Positions and an Admin Unlock, ensuring that you retain full control when necessary while protecting yourself from impulsive decisions.

Why Prop Firm Traders Need This

If you’ve ever traded a prop account, you know how strict the rules can be. One wrong trade, a sudden news spike, or even a single lapse in emotional control can cost you your hard-earned funded account. Prop firms design rules that test discipline, not just profitability. Many traders can generate profits, but few can stick to consistent systems under pressure. That’s where Prop Guardian steps in — it doesn’t just protect your account from breaking rules, it protects you from yourself. By enforcing daily risk caps, automated shutdowns when limits are reached, and equity protection, it ensures you remain within the firm’s boundaries, avoiding unnecessary breaches.

Systems Over Goals

A common pitfall for traders is focusing only on profit goals — “I want to make $500 today” — instead of building systems that survive the long run. Prop Guardian reinforces system-based trading by limiting what you can lose per day, per trade, or per week. This prevents over-leveraging, revenge trading, and impulsive lot-size adjustments. Remember: A trader without a system eventually breaks. With Prop Guardian, your risk management is the system. You’ll stop trading when you’re supposed to stop, even when emotions scream otherwise.

Trading is Lonely – Prop Guardian as a Mentor

Trading is often described as one of the loneliest careers. No boss to supervise you, no coworkers to check your mistakes, no one to stop you when greed or fear takes over. A mentor helps, but not every trader can afford one. Prop Guardian serves as a 24/7 risk management mentor, sitting silently on your charts, enforcing discipline when you can’t. It will disable trading when you break the rules, and remind you through clear on-chart warnings when your behavior becomes risky. Think of it as having a coach who never sleeps, never judges, and only cares about your long-term survival.

Emotional Regulation & Consistency

Many prop firm accounts are lost not because of lack of skill, but because of emotions. Traders cut winners too early, let losers run, double up on losses, or ignore rules after a bad day. Prop Guardian eliminates this destructive cycle by locking your account once your defined limits are reached. No more revenge trading, no more “just one more trade.” This is how consistency is built — day after day, risk is controlled, rules are respected, and emotions are neutralized.

Transparency & Disclaimer

Prop Guardian does not guarantee profits. It is a risk management and discipline tool , not a magic system.

It will not predict the market or place trades for you. Its purpose is to keep you aligned with your prop firm’s rules and your own discipline framework.

Results still depend on your strategy, psychology, and execution.

Prop Guardian is a safeguard, not a shortcut — but for traders who struggle with consistency, it may be the difference between failing challenges repeatedly and finally getting funded.

Why You’ll Love It

✅ Enforces daily & absolute drawdown rules automatically.

✅ Protects you from over-risking and emotional trading.

✅ Interactive, simple on-chart GUI with instant control.

✅ Gives you peace of mind, knowing your account is safe.

✅ Functions as a mentor, risk officer, and accountability partner.

Prop Guardian is not just another utility. It’s your trading discipline partner, your risk management coach, and your last line of defense against emotional sabotage.

If you’re serious about passing and keeping your prop firm accounts, Prop Guardian is the tool you’ve been missing