Prop coach

How To Use Prop Guardian:

1. The enabled/ disabled button is used to turn Prop Guardian On/Off.

2. You can add your name by double clicking the expert advisor icon at the top right corner of the chart, then add your name where it says 'optional default trader name'. Once you add your name Prop guardian will address you by your name anytime it needs to send you a message.

3. You can choose your Prop firm's drawdown type by choosing between the 'Balance', 'Equity' and 'trailing' button .NOTE; this is important as different Prop firms have different drawdown types. The right choice will help Prop Guardian calculate and control risk in a more optimized manner, and protect user from breaching prop firm rules.

4. To adjust the daily drawdown limit to suit the Prop firm's rules, Click the '+' button to increase the Daily drawdown limit if the prop firm's daily drawdown limit is higher than the default 5%, or Click the '-' button to reduce the Daily drawdown limit if the prop firm's daily drawdown limit is lower than the default 5%.NOTE: A TIGHT DAILY DRAWDOWN LIMIT WILL CAUSE PROP GUARDIAN TO BE MORE STRICTS AND DISABLE TRADES MORE FREQUENTLY TO REDUCE ACCOUNT BREACH.

5. 'Balance' shows the user the current account balance, 'Equity' shows the user the current account equity, 'True start' shows the user the starting balance after purchasing/resetting the prop firm account, and 'Today's limit' shows the trader the amount allowed for trading before Prop guardian will disable trading to control risk and prevent Prop firm account breach.

6. To close all positions, click the 'Close positions' button.

7. Click the 'unlock (admin)' to regain full control while controlling your risk.

Prop Guardian – Your Trading Discipline Partner

Prop Guardian is a powerful MetaTrader 5 utility designed to help traders stay disciplined, consistent, and fully compliant with prop firm rules. This tool acts as your personal trading guardian, monitoring key risk parameters such as daily drawdown limits, absolute maximum drawdown, and per-trade risk. With a clean, interactive on-chart interface, you can set limits, toggle features, and control your trading environment in real-time. Simply load it onto your chart, adjust your preferences (daily drawdown %, max risk per trade, weekend/overnight allowances), and let Prop Guardian handle the rest. The panel also gives you quick-action buttons like Close All Positions and an Admin Unlock, ensuring that you retain full control when necessary while protecting yourself from impulsive decisions.

Why Prop Firm Traders Need This

If you’ve ever traded a prop account, you know how strict the rules can be. One wrong trade, a sudden news spike, or even a single lapse in emotional control can cost you your hard-earned funded account. Prop firms design rules that test discipline, not just profitability. Many traders can generate profits, but few can stick to consistent systems under pressure. That’s where Prop Guardian steps in — it doesn’t just protect your account from breaking rules, it protects you from yourself. By enforcing daily risk caps, automated shutdowns when limits are reached, and equity protection, it ensures you remain within the firm’s boundaries, avoiding unnecessary breaches.

Systems Over Goals

A common pitfall for traders is focusing only on profit goals — “I want to make $500 today” — instead of building systems that survive the long run. Prop Guardian reinforces system-based trading by limiting what you can lose per day, per trade, or per week. This prevents over-leveraging, revenge trading, and impulsive lot-size adjustments. Remember: A trader without a system eventually breaks. With Prop Guardian, your risk management is the system. You’ll stop trading when you’re supposed to stop, even when emotions scream otherwise.

Trading is Lonely – Prop Guardian as a Mentor

Trading is often described as one of the loneliest careers. No boss to supervise you, no coworkers to check your mistakes, no one to stop you when greed or fear takes over. A mentor helps, but not every trader can afford one. Prop Guardian serves as a 24/7 risk management mentor, sitting silently on your charts, enforcing discipline when you can’t. It will disable trading when you break the rules, and remind you through clear on-chart warnings when your behavior becomes risky. Think of it as having a coach who never sleeps, never judges, and only cares about your long-term survival.

Emotional Regulation & Consistency

Many prop firm accounts are lost not because of lack of skill, but because of emotions. Traders cut winners too early, let losers run, double up on losses, or ignore rules after a bad day. Prop Guardian eliminates this destructive cycle by locking your account once your defined limits are reached. No more revenge trading, no more “just one more trade.” This is how consistency is built — day after day, risk is controlled, rules are respected, and emotions are neutralized.

Transparency & Disclaimer

  • Prop Guardian does not guarantee profits. It is a risk management and discipline tool, not a magic system.

  • It will not predict the market or place trades for you. Its purpose is to keep you aligned with your prop firm’s rules and your own discipline framework.

  • Results still depend on your strategy, psychology, and execution.

  • Prop Guardian is a safeguard, not a shortcut — but for traders who struggle with consistency, it may be the difference between failing challenges repeatedly and finally getting funded.

Why You’ll Love It

  • ✅ Enforces daily & absolute drawdown rules automatically.

  • ✅ Protects you from over-risking and emotional trading.

  • ✅ Interactive, simple on-chart GUI with instant control.

  • ✅ Gives you peace of mind, knowing your account is safe.

  • ✅ Functions as a mentor, risk officer, and accountability partner.

Prop Guardian is not just another utility. It’s your trading discipline partner, your risk management coach, and your last line of defense against emotional sabotage.

If you’re serious about passing and keeping your prop firm accounts, Prop Guardian is the tool you’ve been missing


Prodotti consigliati
Portfolio Stats Analytics
VALU VENTURES LTD
Utilità
EA Portfolio Analytics Dashboard Pro - Advanced Multi-EA Performance Monitor EA Portfolio Analytics Dashboard Pro is a professional MetaTrader 5 tool designed for advanced portfolio management and real-time performance analytics. Monitor all your Expert Advisors simultaneously with institutional-grade metrics. Key Benefits: Multi-EA Performance Matrix:   Track unlimited EAs and their statistics in a single view. Real-Time Risk Analytics:   Monitor key metrics like Sharpe Ratio, Value at Risk (V
Sessions Killzone
Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
Indicatori
Session Killzone Indicator Indicator that helps you to identify the killzone times of both London and NewYork sessions which usually is the most times for high volatility and taking liquidity from the market. Killzone times are configurable through indicator parameters. The indicator adjusts the range of the killzones based on the daily trading range.
FREE
Trade Performance Journal
Nana Yaw Osei
Utilità
Trade Performance Journal — Your Visual Trading Summary Tool Trade smarter by understanding your performance. This Expert Advisor (EA) provides an instant visual summary of your trading results directly on the chart. Whether you’re a scalper, swing trader, or long-term investor, this tool helps you stay on top of your performance metrics with ease. Key Features Flexible Time Analysis View your performance by Quarter, Month, or Half-Year. Easily switch between display modes to analyze your res
FREE
Telegram EA Manager
Ebunoluwa Abimb Owodunni
Utilità
All in one Multipurpose Telegram Trade Management , Manage and Copy Trades on the go From Telegram Pro Version MT5:  www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95742 Pro Version MT4:  www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85691 Execute Trades on mobile with fast execution When away from desktop MT5, or scalping the market with mobile device, or needed to copy trades from telegram groups while away, or doing some other activities, Telegram EA Manager is an effective tool to perform any trade operation with swift
FREE
Close by percentage MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
Utilità
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets"   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open   one   additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following fu
MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Utilità
MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier: Unified Master-Slave Trade Replication for MetaTrader 5 Unlock seamless trade replication with the MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier , a powerful and versatile Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, now reengineered into a single, efficient solution. This updated version combines Master and Slave functionalities into one EA, allowing you to effortlessly switch between modes with a single parameter. Whether you're mirroring trades across accounts, managing client portfolios, or sca
CloseTimer Pro
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilità
This Expert Advisor (EA) automatically closes market orders after a specified time interval — essentially, it works as a trade timer. Use this tool when you need to automatically close trades after a certain period. Input Parameters: Only current symbol – If set to true , the EA will close only the orders for the chart's symbol. If false , it will close orders on any symbol. Timeout – The duration (in seconds) after which open orders will be closed. This EA is lightweight, easy to use, and has n
Click Trade Manager MT5
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
Utilità
Click trade manager è il nostro miglior prodotto finora! La soluzione migliore sia per i trader principianti che per quelli professionisti! Proteggete i vostri conti FTMO/MFF o personali dalla violazione dei limiti di drawdown. L'EA chiude automaticamente tutte le operazioni, in modo che non raggiungano mai i vostri limiti di drawdown. Vi avverte se un'operazione potrebbe superare il vostro limite di drawdown. Chiude automaticamente le operazioni quando viene raggiunto l'obiettivo di profitto.
Horizontal Line Alerts for MT5
Koji Kobayashi
Indicatori
MT5インジケータ TC-Alerts 開発経緯： 実はFXで簡単に勝てる手法があるんです。 それは。。。 主要な（4時間足以上、4時間足、日足、週足）のレジスタンスとサポートラインの反発を狙う FXは一方向には進まず90％以上で 必ず、必ずと言っていいほど、 どこかで反発します 。そこは大抵主要なレジスタンスとサポートラインまたは主要なフィボナッチラインなのです。 なのでそこに水平線を引いて ただ待つ のです。そこに到達したら、1分足や5分足に落として 長いヒゲ、ダブルボトム、ダブルヘッド、トリプルボトム、トリプルヘッド、三尊、逆三尊などの反転の形成を確認してエントリーする。 または、こちらを使用して https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/53987 強弱が弱くなってきたのを確認してエントリーすればいいのです。 これだけです。シンプルです！！ うまく行くと、長期足レベルでレジスタンスとサポートライン間、つまり頭から尻尾まで取れる可能性もありますし、リスクリワードが異常にいいです。 そのためには、チャートに主要なレジスタンスとサポートラインに
Account Protector Metatrader 5
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
Utilità
Account Protector Meta Trader 5 This utility prevents risk of ruin per trading cycle.  Retail forex trading accounts are designed with   stop out levels   that make it impossible to quickly restore lost trading capital   (to initial levels)   in the event of a human or algorithm trader  " blowing"   an account. This hampers the efforts of a trader who after growing an account investment to a multiple of its initial value, suddenly suffers irreparable loss because of several trade entry mishaps.
Advanced News Trading Panel
E Odoabuchi Timothy
Utilità
Overview : The Advanced News Trading Panel is a versatile tool designed for traders who rely on news-based trading strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) provides an intuitive graphical interface that allows users to quickly set up pending orders and manage risk with ease. With the ability to automatically place Buy/Sell Stop orders based on your pre-set stop order distance from the bid/ask price, stop-loss and take-profit levels, the EA allows for precision trading during high-volatility news eve
Precision Data Extractor SMMA
Darian Michael Peelar
Utilità
Introducing the  Precision Data Extractor: SMMA , an MQL5 utility crafted for traders, analysts and quants who need accurate historical data to build robust datasets. This tool lets you selectively pull historical price and indicator data—  Smoothed Moving Average  ( SMMA )—from  multiple applied prices, timeframes, and  periods , then stores it in a  CSV  format, making it easy to feed into  machine learning models, trading algorithms , or  in-depth market analyses . Compatible with  Forex ,  S
Lot Size Calculator Premium MT5
Obiajulu Chukwudi Nwosa
Utilità
I started of as a complete novice in trading not understanding what a pip was, not understanding leverage or how to factor in risk to manage my trades. Its been almost 3 years. I am more knowledgeable in trading. My trading continues to improve as I work on my strategy, technical analysis, trading psychology and risk management. One thing I am not worried about though is getting the right volume to match the risk for each trade. Not too long after I began trading, I learned how to code to make m
SL TP Manager Utility MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilità
SL-TP Manager Utility for MT5 - Professional Risk Management Tool Advanced Position Protection & Profit Management SL-TP Manager Utility is a powerful, intuitive tool designed for traders who want precise control over their risk management. This utility provides a sleek interface for setting, modifying, and managing your Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop levels with just a few clicks. Key Features: Dual Mode Operation: Set values in pips or absolute price with a simple toggle Independent
Price Action Builder Premium
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
Experts
The Price Action Builder Premium expert advisor is an extension of the freely available Price Action Builder Basic :     it provides 2 new candlestick patterns besides the pinbar (already available in the basic edition);     in most configurations, backtesting usually shows an average yearly return rate increased by approximately 50%;     the account growth curve is also smoother, due to larger number of trades, almost double (2x) compared to the free version. While aimed primarily at obtaining
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (6)
Utilità
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
Percentage Trailing Stop Expert
Udeme Anietie Okon
Utilità
This EA trails your stops based on percentage of current TP, for both manually and auto-opened trades.   You can edit the percentage value in the inputs. Trailing stop   is a more flexible variation of a normal exit order. T railing stop  is the practice of moving the stop-loss level closer to the current price when the price moves in your favor. Trailing the stop-loss allows traders to limit their losses and safeguard their positive trades. It is a very popular practice. This EA will manage you
Niguru Bollinger Pro for MT5
Nino Guevara Ruwano
librerie
Introducing Your New Go-To Trading EA! Boost your trading performance with this Bollinger Bands-based Expert Advisor, specially designed for XAU (Gold) and various Forex pairs. Why this EA is a must-have: Clean, user-friendly interface – perfect for all trader levels Built-in Hidden Take Profit & Stop Loss for added strategy security Ideal for both beginners and experienced traders Ready to use out of the box – no complex setup required. Trade smarter, not harder!
Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Utilità
The Ultimate Drawdown Recovery & Trade Protection EA for MT5! Watch tutorial video here; https://youtu.be/cF8Gozo7pPw?si=U3SnEXOZKbA-Mxy5 ️ Your Trades Deserve a Second Chance. Give Them This Soldier. Struggling with floating losses or sudden drawdowns that threaten your account? Stop watching your trades drown in red and let the Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA (UDR) recover, protect, and empower your trading strategy—automatically. What Is UDR? UDR is an ultra-smart, lightning-fast MT5 Exp
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Precision Data Extractor LWMA
Darian Michael Peelar
Utilità
Introducing the  Precision Data Extractor: LWMA , an MQL5 utility crafted for traders, analysts and quants who need accurate historical data to build robust datasets. This tool lets you selectively pull historical price and indicator data—  Linear Weighted Moving Average  ( LWMA )—from  multiple applied prices, timeframes, and periods,  then stores it in a  CSV  format, making it easy to feed into  machine learning models ,  trading algorithms , or  in-depth market analyses . Compatible with  Fo
Risk And Trade Manager MT5
Waseem Ejaz
1 (1)
Utilità
THIS PRODUCT CAN NOT BE TEST IN STRATEGY TESTER. PLEASE TRY DEMO VERSION: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58096 RISK AND TRADE MANAGER RISK AND TRADE MANAGER   is an advanced trading panel designed for manual trading.   Utility helps to manage trades effectively and efficiently with a single click. MAIN FEATURES Convert and display Stop Loss (SL)   Pips into % and amount to view the clear picture of the trades if SL hits. Fund allocation for individual trade in % and in amount. Get alert
Break Even Plus MT5
Udeme Anietie Okon
Utilità
This EA will set breakeven or breakeven-plus for your trades, whether you have manually or automatically set stop loss or not. If your broker charges commissions per trade, you need to set breakeven plus, not just breakeven, in order to cover up those charges and properly let your trades run at zero risk. Inputs: In the inputs section , set   BEPoffsetPips   to 0, to use it as a "breakeven" EA. Or set   BEPoffsetPips   to any amount of pips you want, to use it as a "breakeven-plus" EA. "OnProf
Pro Trader Assistant
Nobert Mazunze
Utilità
Pro Trader Assistant 1.1 - The Ultimate Trading Companion NB: DOES NOT WORK ON STRATEGY TESTER. FOR TESTING, DM ME   Trade Simple, Smarter, Safer, and More Efficiently Are you ready to transform your trading with institutional-grade risk management? Pro Trader Assistant 1.1  is your complete solution for mastering trading psychology, risk control, and execution efficiency. Built for both prop firm challenges and retail trading. Why Choose Pro Trader Assistant 1.1 Perfect for retail trading
Precision Data Extractor SMA
Darian Michael Peelar
Utilità
Introducing the Precision Data Extractor: SMA , an MQL5 utility crafted for traders, analysts and quants who need accurate historical data to build robust datasets. This tool lets you selectively pull historical price and indicator data— Simple Moving Average ( SMA )—from multiple applied prices, timeframes, and periods , then stores it in a CSV format, making it easy to feed into machine learning models, trading algorithms, or in-depth market analyses . Compatible with Forex , Stocks , and Comm
BTC Miner Pro MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
Experts
BTC Miner Pro   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for BITCOIN or BTCUSD . MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149981 "BTC Miner Pro" [$ 175 > Next price > $ 199]  Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channe
Ota A2
Sander Maehle Andresen
librerie
OTA A2 - Ottimizzatore Avanzato di Terminale OTA A2 è uno strumento di ottimizzazione del terminale di trading progettato per migliorare le prestazioni di MetaTrader durante operazioni di trading intensive. L'ottimizzatore affronta i problemi comuni di prestazioni che si verificano quando si eseguono strategie multiple, si conducono backtest estesi o si gestiscono numerosi grafici simultaneamente. Approccio Tecnico L'ottimizzatore impiega tecniche sofisticate di gestione della memoria attraverso
Pips Break Even EA
Udeme Anietie Okon
Utilità
This is a break even/break even plus EA. It moves your stop loss to break even(BE) or BE+ based on pre-set number of pips in profit. You can edit this in the input section. This EA sets breakeven for both manually and auto-opened trades. Moving stop-loss to a     breakeven   is popular among traders who wish to safeguard their trades and to let the trades run without incurring a risk of loss. With this     EA , you can have your stop-loss orders moved to a breakeven point automatically when a po
Breakeven Quick SL
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilità
Livelli di breakeven: sposta SL con 1 clic. Evita di perdere profitti esistenti Con questo strumento, puoi proteggere rapidamente il tuo profitto con un solo clic. Particolarmente importante per il trading a breve termine. Disponibile anche l'opzione offset. Utility multifunzione : 66+ funzioni, incluso questo strumento | Contattami per qualsiasi domanda | Versione MT4 Come spostare i livelli SL: 1. Specifica un [Simbolo] particolare, o seleziona [TUTTI] i simboli. 2. Seleziona il tipo di trade
Spread Dissect
Lucian Florea
Utilità
The MT5 Spread Dissect  Expert Advisor (EA) records the maximum spread within user-defined time intervals and calculates distribution percentiles for the recorded data. EA Output: Real-time summary displayed on-screen. CSV file summary table containing percentile data for user-selected symbols. Potential Applications: Determine realistic spread values for developing or backtesting EAs. For example, the 97.7% percentile can represent the spread covering most scenarios, while the 84.1% percenti
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Utilità
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilità
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Utilità
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Utilità
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
Botonera MT5
Jose Antonio Soto Mendoza
5 (1)
Utilità
TASTIERA DI TRADING Uno strumento avanzato per un trading agile e preciso sui mercati finanziari. Progettata per i trader che operano su strumenti come DAX, XAU/USD, Forex e altri mercati (scalping, intraday, swing, ecc.), questa tastiera consente di eseguire operazioni con un solo clic e con diverse configurazioni professionali. La "Tastiera Scalping Giornaliera" consente di aprire, chiudere e proteggere le operazioni con un solo clic, ideale per fare trading su M1/M5 senza perdere tempo. Incl
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Utilità
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilità
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Autogrids
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
5 (3)
Utilità
AUTOGRIDS MT5 Autogrids EA is a cutting-edge trading automation tool designed to give Forex traders an unparalleled edge in the market. Built on a powerful quantitative strategy, it analyzes the frequency distribution of daily price movements, leveraging historical data to create a highly optimized operational grid. Unlike conventional grid trading systems, Autogrids EA strategically models price distributions to define precise trading intervals, ensuring optimized entry points. Whether the mar
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
Utilità
Strumento di trading Binance per MT5 1. Questo prodotto include grafico in tempo reale da websocket, grafico storico, aggiornamenti automatici al riavvio del terminale mt5 per farlo funzionare senza problemi con zero interventi manuali che ti consentono di scambiare Binance senza problemi. Trading, grafico in tempo reale e dati storici disponibili per Spot e Futures Come usare : 1. È necessario aggiungere la chiave API e il segreto nel campo di input di questa utility. Quando crei la tua API
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Utilità
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.5 (2)
Utilità
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilità
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Reward Multiplier MT5
Amir Atif
Utilità
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT4 version   here You only open the first order. When your trade
Talents ATR Scalper Utility
Michael Musco
Utilità
Talents ATR Scalper Utility (MT5) The Talents ATR Scalper Utility is a professional-grade trade execution and management tool built for MetaTrader 5. Inspired by the Biblical Parable of the Talents , this utility is designed to help traders multiply their potential with precision risk control, one-click simplicity, and advanced automation. Whether you’re scalping forex, gold, or indices, this tool delivers speed, consistency, and confidence. Key Features One-Click Trade Preview Click below price
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Utilità
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
Utilità
Custom Alerts AIO: Monitora tutti i mercati — senza alcuna configurazione Panoramica Custom Alerts AIO è una soluzione di monitoraggio dei mercati pronta all’uso che non richiede alcuna configurazione. Tutti gli indicatori necessari — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sono integrati internamente. Non vengono mostrati grafici, rendendolo ideale per generare alert in tempo reale in modo discreto ed efficiente. Supporta tutte le classi di asset offerte dal tuo broker: Forex,
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (2)
Utilità
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
RedFox Copier Pro MT5
Rui Manh Tien
5 (2)
Utilità
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To MT5 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT5 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT5 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt5   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to MT5 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signal
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Utilità
Crypto Charting for MT5 – Integrazione grafici criptovalute in MetaTrader 5 Panoramica Crypto Charting for MT5 offre dati OHLC in tempo reale tramite WebSocket. Supporta più exchange e aggiorna automaticamente i dati in MT5. Funzionalità Dati in tempo reale via WebSocket Aggiornamento automatico dei dati storici Sincronizzazione pianificata dopo interruzioni Compatibile con tutti i timeframe MT5 Dati OHLCV completi Supporto per il tester di strategia Riconnessione automatica Exchange supportati
The AInalyzer Automated AI Chart Analysis
Maurice Tusche
5 (1)
Utilità
Professional-Grade Chart Analysis → The Future of Trading: AI-Powered & Visually Enhanced! Revolutionary trading tool powered by artificial intelligence. Saves hours of chart analysis and delivers precise entry & exit signals – tailored to your strategy. The AInalyzer is the first AI-powered analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that thinks like a professional trader and draws directly on your charts with visual precision. Instead of spending hours on manual analysis, you get clear signals, multi-timef
All in one Keylevel
Trinh Minh Tung
5 (1)
Utilità
Instead of sticking to the Charts,let's use ALL IN ONE KEYLEVEL Announcement: We are pleased to announce the latest version 14.02 of the One In One Keylevel product. This is a reliable product that has been upgraded with many new features and improvements to make your work easier and more efficient. Currently, we have a special promotion for this new version. The current discounted price is $500, and there are only 32 units left. After that, the price will increase to $1000, and will continue to
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (10)
Utilità
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
News Trade EA MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.55 (11)
Utilità
Presento un utile robot che io stesso utilizzo da diversi anni. Questo robot può essere utilizzato sia in modalità semiautomatica che completamente automatica. Il programma contiene le impostazioni flessibili per fare trading sulle notizie del calendario economico. Non può essere verificato nel tester delle strategie. Soltanto il vero lavoro. Nelle impostazioni del terminale è necessario aggiungere il sito delle notizie all’elenco degli URL consentiti. Fare clic su Strumenti > Opzioni > Consul
Goldmine Train version 1
Ka Yiu Wong
Utilità
******************************* ***************** ********************** ***************** ********************** ************************* GoldMine Train è un EA di strategia di trading di tendenza per l'oro. L'operatore determina la direzione principale della tendenza e ordina al Train di procedere. Il Train ACQUISTERÀ/VENDERÀ continuamente nella direzione. Il volume del lotto dipenderà dal saldo del conto e dal rapporto di leva preimpostato. Quando l'operatore cambia la direzione della t
GT Trade Manager
Alexander Martin Koenig
Utilità
This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
AI Trading Station MT5
Andrey Barinov
Utilità
Wouldn't it be great if AI had a second look at your trading data — graphics, indicators, and beyond? Introducing AI Trading Station , a revolutionary utility seamlessly integrated with the MetaTrader platform. Powered by the advanced intelligence of OpenAI's ChatGPT, this complete solution covers every step of your trading journey, from data gathering to trade execution. The Complete Trading Process. Reinvented Data Gathering & Visualization: Collect and display vital market data on intuitive
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
Utilità
ATTENZIONE  per una versione di prova gratuita visita il mio sito web. Manuale RiskGuard Management — Il tuo alleato definitivo per un trading senza compromessi. Lot Calculator — Calcolo automatico della size. Quantum — Rischio automatico per massimizzare i profitti e ridurre i drawdown. Automatic Journal — Incluso e scaricabile gratuitamente dal mio sito. Automatic Screenshot — Due screenshot: uno in apertura e uno in chiusura del trade. Partial Profit — Uscite parziali gestite in modo intell
TradePad
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (2)
Utilità
TradePad è uno strumento per il trading sia manuale che algoritmico. Ti presentiamo una soluzione semplice per operazioni di trading rapide e controllo delle posizioni su diversi strumenti di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia! Versione di prova dell'applicazione per un conto demo e una descrizione di tutti gli strumenti L'interfaccia dell'applicazione è adattata per monitor ad alta risoluzione, semplice e intuitiva. Per un lavoro confortevole, al trader vie
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione