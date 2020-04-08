Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection

Fibo ichimoku Mina Edward Habbib Ayoub 5 (1) Indicatori

I have developed an indicator based on both the fibo musang strategy and the price breaking of the ichimoku cloud and it has amazing results the features are: 1- Once activated it give you the trend where you are from the chart 2- After a trend change it gives you an alert on PC or notification on your phone if you are away. 3- It sends you the exact prices to take an order and 3 take profit levels and your stoploss. 4- It works on every timeframes from 1m to MN. 5- It works on pairs and C