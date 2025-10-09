SR Zone Averager

SR Zone Averager: Master Support & Resistance with Intelligent Averaging

Unlock the power of multi-timeframe Support and Resistance (S&R) with the SR Zone Averager Expert Advisor. Designed for precision and adaptability, this EA intelligently identifies critical price levels across H4, Daily, and Weekly charts, providing a robust foundation for your trading decisions.

SR Zone Averager doesn't just react to S&R; it optimizes entries and manages trades with an advanced averaging strategy. When price approaches a key S&R zone, the EA seeks confirmation to initiate trades, and if the market moves against an open position, its progressive lot sizing combined with averaging logic can help capture better average prices, aiming to turn potential losses into recovery opportunities.

Key Features:

  • Multi-Timeframe S&R Analysis: Utilizes robust Support and Resistance levels from H4, Daily, and Weekly charts for high-probability setups.

  • Intelligent Averaging Logic: Dynamically adds to existing positions when specific conditions and distance thresholds are met, aiming to improve your average entry price.

  • Progressive Lot Sizing: Configurable option to increase lot size for subsequent averaging orders, enhancing potential recovery (use with caution and proper risk management).

  • Optional Fractal Integration: Enhance S&R detection with fractal analysis for even more refined entry points.

  • Customizable Risk Management: Set your preferred Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, or let the EA manage closes near S&R zones.

  • Visual S&R Display: Clearly see active Support and Resistance lines and their price labels directly on your chart, providing instant market context.

  • Flexible Trade Management: Option to close opposing trades on new signals, ensuring efficient market exposure.

SR Zone Averager is built for traders who understand the significance of S&R and want an automated solution that leverages these pivotal levels with a smart, adaptive averaging approach. Experience a new level of confidence in your automated trading.



