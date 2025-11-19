Advance PROB Breakout

PROB V2 - Advanced Pattern Range Opening Breakout

PROB V2 is a sophisticated trading system designed to capture high-probability breakouts during the New York market open. Unlike simple breakout strategies, this EA validates every move using advanced price action patterns, including volume surges, momentum shifts, and candle structure analysis, to filter out false signals.

Key Features

Smart Breakout Logic: Validates breakouts using compression ratios, gap analysis, and wick rejection filters to ensure trade quality.

Prop Firm Ready: Includes built-in Daily Loss Limits and Maximum Total Drawdown protection, making it ideal for funded account challenges.

Advanced Risk Management: Features adjustable risk percentage per trade, partial closing, breakeven triggers, and dynamic trailing stops.

Features adjustable risk percentage per trade, partial closing, breakeven triggers, and dynamic trailing stops. Market Context Filters: Integrated News Filter, Trend Filter (EMA), and ADR (Average Daily Range) Exhaustion checks prevent trading during dangerous or overextended market conditions.

Recovery Options: Optional Grid and Martingale recovery modes are available for experienced traders using Hedging accounts.

Ease of Use

The system automatically detects your broker's GMT offset and Daylight Savings Time, requiring no manual time zone configuration. It is optimized for the New York session but fully customizable for any time window.

Recommendations