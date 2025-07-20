Advance GannAngles

Core Concept:

Naveen Saroha's Advanced time and price angles are drawn from significant highs or lows at specific geometric ratios that represent the relationship between price movement and time.

The Main Gann Angles:

Most Important:

  • 1x1 Angle: One units of price for one unit of time 
  • 1x2 Angle: One unit of price for two units of time 
  • 1x3 Angle
  • 1x4 Angle
  • 1x5 Angle
  • 1x6 Angle
  • 1x7 Angle
  • 1x8 Angle:(45°): Eight unit of price for one unit of time - considered the most important trend line

Complete Set:

  • 8x1, 4x1, 3x1, 2x1, 1x1, 1x2, 1x3, 1x4, 1x8....1x64 and their halves Middle angles like 1x1.5,1x2.5,1x3.5.......1.5x1,2.5x1,3.5x1....

How to Use Gann Angles:

Drawing Them:

  • Start from a significant swing high or low
  • Use proper price/time scaling (this is crucial - many traders get this wrong)
  • Draw multiple angles to create a "fan" of trend lines

Trading Applications:

  • Support/Resistance: Angles act as dynamic support and resistance levels
  • Trend Direction: Price above the 1x1 angle suggests bullish trend, below suggests bearish
  • Breakout Signals: When price breaks through one angle, it often moves to the next
  • Time Targets: Angles can project future time periods for potential reversals

Key Rules:

  • When an angle is broken, price typically moves to the next angle
  • The 1x1 line is the most reliable for long-term trends
  • Steeper angles (2x1, 4x1) provide short-term support/resistance
  • Gentler angles (1x2, 1x4) show longer-term trend changes

Scaling Challenge: The biggest difficulty with Gann angles is proper scaling - the relationship between price units and time units on your chart affects the angle accuracy.

Here is solutions invented by Naveen Saroha angles completely unique. Advance angles World's First auto scaled  time and price angles.


