MasterTrade MG Copilot

♻️ MasterTrade Copilot – Manual Martingale Edition

An advanced assistant for traders who prefer manual entries but want automated, structured, and progressive management using martingale logic under complete user control.

This EA transforms your discretionary trade into a systematic recovery strategy, increasing the probability of exiting in profit through an intelligent and customizable order sequence.

⚙️ Detailed Functionalities:

🔹 Cycle starts only after manual trade

The martingale sequence begins when you open a manual Buy or Sell order .

The EA detects the trade and automatically identifies it as the cycle's entry point.

🔹 Step-based Martingale logic

Define how many recovery levels are allowed (e.g., 3, 5, 10 steps).

Each new order is triggered based on your configuration: Floating loss amount . Distance in pips from the last trade. Custom price zones (advanced mode).



🔹 Customizable lot multiplier

Absolute control over the lot increase logic: Classic (2x) or custom (e.g., 1.5x, 1.2x). Flat grid mode also available with fixed lot size.



🔹 Cycle exit by global profit

Close the entire sequence when: A specific profit amount (USD or pips) is reached. A percentage gain on balance or equity is achieved. Minimum floating profit condition is met.



🔹 Drawdown control and protection

Automatically stops the cycle when: A maximum loss limit is breached (in % or USD). The maximum number of levels is reached. Market enters restricted hours or during high-impact news.



🔹 On-chart panel with interactive buttons

Visual management with real-time data: Active/inactive cycle status. Number of executed levels. Current floating PnL. Manual override buttons to close cycle, pause or resume logic.



🔹 Trading time filter and day control

Limit operation to certain hours (e.g., London session only).

Option to avoid Fridays, weekends, or volatile news periods.

🔹 Integrates with your manual strategy

The EA does not auto-enter trades .

You can use your own technical signals (price action, S/R zones, patterns), while the EA manages the recovery logic.

🧠 Real-world scenario:

You manually open a trade after identifying a breakout in M15. The EA detects and starts the martingale cycle. Price goes against you by 30 pips → the EA opens the next trade with 1.5x lot size. Price retraces 15 pips → the entire sequence closes in profit. ✅ Net gain with reduced emotional pressure and full control.

🛠️ Technical Requirements:

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Recommended Timeframe: M5 to H1

Account Type: ECN or standard (low spread advised)

Suggested Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD (liquid markets)

Requires: AutoTrading enabled

✅ Why choose this EA?

It provides the perfect balance between automation, discretion, and risk control .

Enhances your trading efficiency without compromising your manual edge.

Prevents common martingale errors: over-leverage, emotional recovery, account blowouts.



