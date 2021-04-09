BUY and SELL Mobile Notification V2
- Utilità
- Syamsurizal Dimjati
- Versione: 2.0
🔍 Summary of the Indicator Ritz_BUYnSELL_Detection.
The Ritz_BUYnSELL_Detection is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator that detects BUY and SELL trading signals based on trend detection and ATR-based volatility filtering. It provides visual arrows, entry alerts, and mobile push notifications, making it suitable for traders using a VPS setup for 24/7 signal monitoring.
📋 How to Use the Indicator
- Install on MT5:
- Place the .mq5 file in the MQL5/Indicators folder.
- Compile it in MetaEditor, then apply it to any chart.
- Apply to Any Symbol or Timeframe:
- Supports all pairs (Forex, Crypto, Commodities, Indices).
- Use on any timeframe (M1–MN1) — ideal for M15 or H1.
- Configure Settings:
- ATR period and method: Adjust for sensitivity.
- Alert/Push Notification: Enable or disable sound and mobile notifications.
- Notification Delay: Prevents spamming within a set interval.
- Visual Output:
- Blue Arrow (BUY Signal): Placed below the candle.
- Red Arrow (SELL Signal): Placed above the candle.
- Signal Message Includes:
- Direction (Buy/Sell)
- Entry price
- Stop Loss
- 3 Target Prices (TP1–TP3)
- Pip range
- Pip value in USD
- Symbol and timeframe
✅ Key Features and Advantages
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Trend Filter
|
Detects reversals and trend shifts using price and ATR volatility.
|
ATR-Based Calculation
|
Includes multiple ATR methods: SMA, EMA, WMA, and custom RMA.
|
Buy/Sell Arrows
|
Clearly displayed arrows on chart for trade entries.
|
Push Notifications
|
Sends custom, formatted alerts to mobile via MT5's Push Notification system.
|
TP/SL Calculation
|
Automatically calculates TP1, TP2, TP3 and SL using ATR.
|
Flexible Timeframes
|
Can be used on any timeframe and auto-detects it for messages.
|
Pip & Value Calculation
|
Computes pip range and pip value (USD) for your account and lot size.
|
Supports All Instruments
|
Works with Forex, Crypto, Commodities, Indices, etc.
⚙️ VPS + Mobile Notification Workflow
This indicator is ideal for VPS use:
- Install MT5 on VPS and set it to run 24/7.
- Enable Push Notifications in MT5 and connect your mobile app.
- Add the indicator to all symbols/timeframes you want to monitor.
- You'll receive real-time alerts with detailed information like:
📢 EURUSD (M15) 📈🔵BUY NOW!!
⚡ Entry: 1.08500
👽 SL: 1.08350 🚥
🤖 Predict:
TP1: 1.08538 (38.2%)
TP2: 1.08562 (61.8%)
TP3: 1.08600 (100%)
📏 Range: 10.0 pips
💰 Pip Value: 0.90 USD
🦂ᴿᶦᵗᶻᴱᴬⁿᵉʰᵃ
🔧 Technical Notes
- River Logic: The trend is determined by a price flow logic (river) which shifts between bullish and bearish zones.
- Buffer Usage:
- BuyBuffer: Plots BUY arrows.
- SellBuffer: Plots SELL arrows.
- ATR Logic: Dynamically calculated using selected smoothing method.
- Entry Detection: Signals are only fired on new bar (bar index 0) with a change in signal and delay restriction.
- Message Formatting: Clean and emoji-enhanced notification formatting for mobile readability.
🔹 1. Scalping Strategy
➤ Goal:
Take quick profits from small price movements (5–15 pips).
➤ Template Settings:
- Timeframe: M1 or M5
- ATR_Period: 7
- ATR_Multiplier: 0.8
- ATR_Method: ATR_EMA (more responsive)
- EnablePushNotification: true
- NotificationDelay: 1
- Lot Size: 0.01 or 0.02 (low risk)
➤ Tips:
- Best used during active market sessions (London/New York)
- Prioritize pairs with low spreads (EURUSD, GBPUSD)
- Close position when TP1 is reached
🔹 2. Intraday Strategy
➤ Goal:
Enter in the morning/afternoon, exit on the same day. Target: 15–30 pips.
➤ Template Settings:
- Timeframe: M15 or M30
- ATR_Period: 10
- ATR_Multiplier: 1.0
- ATR_Method: ATR_RMA (default of the indicator)
- EnablePushNotification: true
- NotificationDelay: 2
- Lot Size: 0.05 – 0.1 (moderate risk)
➤ Tips:
- Suitable for daily trending pairs (XAUUSD, GBPJPY)
- Confirm with trend direction using MA(50)
- Focus on London and early New York sessions
🔹 3. Swing Trading Strategy
➤ Goal:
Hold positions for 1–3 days with larger targets (50–150 pips).
➤ Template Settings:
- Timeframe: H1 or H4
- ATR_Period: 14
- ATR_Multiplier: 1.5 – 2.0
- ATR_Method: ATR_SMA (stable, less noise)
- EnablePushNotification: true
- NotificationDelay: 5
- Lot Size: 0.05 – 0.2 (depending on capital)
➤ Tips:
- Confirm entry with additional indicators (e.g., RSI/Trendline)
- Enter at daily support/resistance levels
- Use trailing stop to lock in profits
📲 Example Notification Sent to Your Phone
📢 EURUSD (M15) 📈🔵BUY NOW!!
⚡ Entry: 1.08500
👽 SL: 1.08350 🚥
🤖 Predict:
TP1: 1.08538 (38.2%)
TP2: 1.08562 (61.8%)
TP3: 1.08600 (100%)
📏 Range: 10.0 pips
💰 Pip Value: 0.90 USD
🦂ᴿᶦᵗᶻᴱᴬⁿᵉʰᵃ
✅ Indicator Highlights
|
Feature
|
Description
|
📱 Push Notification
|
Can be sent directly to your phone via MT5 Mobile
|
📊 Auto Entry + TP/SL
|
Calculates TP1–TP3 and SL using ATR-based logic
|
🔃 Multi-timeframe
|
Compatible with M1 to H4
|
⚙️ Fully Configurable
|
Adjustable ATR method, period, and multiplier to suit any strategy
|
🎯 Visual Entry Arrows
|
Buy/Sell arrows automatically appear on the chart
|
📈 Pip Value Estimator
|
Calculates pip value for better risk management
