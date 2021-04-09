BUY and SELL Mobile Notification V2

🔍 Summary of the Indicator Ritz_BUYnSELL_Detection.

The Ritz_BUYnSELL_Detection is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator that detects BUY and SELL trading signals based on trend detection and ATR-based volatility filtering. It provides visual arrows, entry alerts, and mobile push notifications, making it suitable for traders using a VPS setup for 24/7 signal monitoring.

📋 How to Use the Indicator

Install on MT5 : Place the .mq5 file in the MQL5/Indicators folder.

Compile it in MetaEditor, then apply it to any chart. Apply to Any Symbol or Timeframe : Supports all pairs (Forex, Crypto, Commodities, Indices).

Use on any timeframe (M1–MN1) — ideal for M15 or H1. Configure Settings : ATR period and method: Adjust for sensitivity.

Alert/Push Notification: Enable or disable sound and mobile notifications.

Notification Delay: Prevents spamming within a set interval. Visual Output : Blue Arrow (BUY Signal) : Placed below the candle.

Red Arrow (SELL Signal) : Placed above the candle. Signal Message Includes : Direction (Buy/Sell)

Entry price

Stop Loss

3 Target Prices (TP1–TP3)

Pip range

Pip value in USD

Symbol and timeframe

✅ Key Features and Advantages

Feature Description Trend Filter Detects reversals and trend shifts using price and ATR volatility. ATR-Based Calculation Includes multiple ATR methods: SMA, EMA, WMA, and custom RMA. Buy/Sell Arrows Clearly displayed arrows on chart for trade entries. Push Notifications Sends custom, formatted alerts to mobile via MT5's Push Notification system. TP/SL Calculation Automatically calculates TP1, TP2, TP3 and SL using ATR. Flexible Timeframes Can be used on any timeframe and auto-detects it for messages. Pip & Value Calculation Computes pip range and pip value (USD) for your account and lot size. Supports All Instruments Works with Forex, Crypto, Commodities, Indices, etc.

⚙️ VPS + Mobile Notification Workflow

This indicator is ideal for VPS use:

Install MT5 on VPS and set it to run 24/7. Enable Push Notifications in MT5 and connect your mobile app. Add the indicator to all symbols/timeframes you want to monitor. You'll receive real-time alerts with detailed information like:

📢 EURUSD (M15) 📈🔵BUY NOW!! ⚡ Entry: 1.08500 👽 SL: 1.08350 🚥 🤖 Predict: TP1: 1.08538 (38.2%) TP2: 1.08562 (61.8%) TP3: 1.08600 (100%) 📏 Range: 10.0 pips 💰 Pip Value: 0.90 USD 🦂ᴿᶦᵗᶻᴱᴬⁿᵉʰᵃ

🔧 Technical Notes

River Logic : The trend is determined by a price flow logic (river) which shifts between bullish and bearish zones.

Buffer Usage :

BuyBuffer: Plots BUY arrows.



SellBuffer: Plots SELL arrows.

ATR Logic : Dynamically calculated using selected smoothing method.

Entry Detection : Signals are only fired on new bar (bar index 0) with a change in signal and delay restriction.

Message Formatting : Clean and emoji-enhanced notification formatting for mobile readability.

🔹 1. Scalping Strategy

➤ Goal:

Take quick profits from small price movements (5–15 pips).

➤ Template Settings:

Timeframe : M1 or M5

ATR_Period : 7

ATR_Multiplier : 0.8

ATR_Method : ATR_EMA (more responsive)

EnablePushNotification : true

NotificationDelay : 1

Lot Size : 0.01 or 0.02 (low risk)

➤ Tips:

Best used during active market sessions (London/New York)

Prioritize pairs with low spreads (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

Close position when TP1 is reached

🔹 2. Intraday Strategy

➤ Goal:

Enter in the morning/afternoon, exit on the same day. Target: 15–30 pips.

➤ Template Settings:

Timeframe : M15 or M30

ATR_Period : 10

ATR_Multiplier : 1.0

ATR_Method : ATR_RMA (default of the indicator)

EnablePushNotification : true

NotificationDelay : 2

Lot Size : 0.05 – 0.1 (moderate risk)

➤ Tips:

Suitable for daily trending pairs (XAUUSD, GBPJPY)

Confirm with trend direction using MA(50)

Focus on London and early New York sessions

🔹 3. Swing Trading Strategy

➤ Goal:

Hold positions for 1–3 days with larger targets (50–150 pips).

➤ Template Settings:

Timeframe : H1 or H4

ATR_Period : 14

ATR_Multiplier : 1.5 – 2.0

ATR_Method : ATR_SMA (stable, less noise)

EnablePushNotification : true

NotificationDelay : 5

Lot Size : 0.05 – 0.2 (depending on capital)

➤ Tips:

Confirm entry with additional indicators (e.g., RSI/Trendline)

Enter at daily support/resistance levels

Use trailing stop to lock in profits

✅ Indicator Highlights

Feature Description 📱 Push Notification Can be sent directly to your phone via MT5 Mobile 📊 Auto Entry + TP/SL Calculates TP1–TP3 and SL using ATR-based logic 🔃 Multi-timeframe Compatible with M1 to H4 ⚙️ Fully Configurable Adjustable ATR method, period, and multiplier to suit any strategy 🎯 Visual Entry Arrows Buy/Sell arrows automatically appear on the chart 📈 Pip Value Estimator Calculates pip value for better risk management

