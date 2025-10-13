Smart Trend Adaptif Finder
- Indicatori
- Syamsurizal Dimjati
- Versione: 1.0
RITZ SMART TREND ADAPTIVE FINDER
Precision Trend Intelligence. Adaptive. Insightful. Real-Time.
Ritz Smart Trend Adaptive Finder is an advanced market intelligence indicator engineered to detect and adapt to evolving market structures with dynamic precision.
It automatically calibrates its analytical period based on real-time volatility, price momentum, and correlation strength — delivering true adaptive trend detection rather than static or lagging signals.
By combining Pearson correlation, slope analysis, and ATR-based adaptive sensitivity, this system identifies dominant trend directions, measures confidence levels, and evaluates annualized returns — all in one intuitive display panel.
Designed for traders who demand clarity and accuracy, Ritz Smart Trend Adaptive Finder translates raw market data into actionable insights — helping you stay aligned with institutional trend flow across any timeframe.
Key Highlights